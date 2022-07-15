»

(Lien direct) ΑURIFEROUS FLAME (Black Metal aec Ayloss de Spectral Lore et Mystras entre autres, Italie) sortira son premier long-format The Great Mist Within le 29 juillet sur True Cult Records. Tracklist :



1. Voice Of The Gleaming Edge

2. Molten Gold

3. The Great Mist Within

4. Ancient Corridors

5. Mass of Ice



<a href="https://truecultrecords.bandcamp.com/album/the-great-mist-within">The Great Mist Within by Auriferous Flame</a>