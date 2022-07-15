Le one-man band ΑURIFEROUS FLAME (Black Metal aec Ayloss de Spectral Lore et Mystras entre autres, Italie) sortira son premier long-format The Great Mist Within le 29 juillet sur True Cult Records. Tracklist :
1. Voice Of The Gleaming Edge
2. Molten Gold
3. The Great Mist Within
4. Ancient Corridors
5. Mass of Ice
