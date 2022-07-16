Les news du 16 Juillet 2022
News
Les news du 16 Juillet 2022 No Return - Morbus Grave - Abhor
|NO RETURN (Thrash/Death, France) a dévoilé le titre "The Only One" extrait de son nouvel album Requiem à paraître le 21 octobre via Mighty Music.
|MORBUS GRAVE (Death Metal, Italie) sortira son premier long-format Lurking Into Absurdity le 16 septembre sur Chaos Records. Tracklist :
1. Intro (The Curse) / Cerebral Cremation
2. Morbid Darkness
3. Morbus Grave
4. Traumatic Malignancy
5. Mangled
6. Profaner
7. Lurking Into Absurdity
8. Horrors from the Unknown
|ABHOR (Black Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel album Sex Sex Sex (Ceremonia Daemonis Antichristi) le 23 septembre sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Curse of the Twins
2. Ceremonia Daemonis Anticristi
3. At the Edge of the Circle
4. Ode to the Snake
5. Ritual Satanism
6. Evil Mentor
7. Beelzebuth [Mystifier cover]
8. October 31st, 2010
9. The Call
10. Violet Coven
