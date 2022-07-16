»

(Lien direct) ABHOR (Black Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel album Sex Sex Sex (Ceremonia Daemonis Antichristi) le 23 septembre sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :



1. The Curse of the Twins

2. Ceremonia Daemonis Anticristi

3. At the Edge of the Circle

4. Ode to the Snake

5. Ritual Satanism

6. Evil Mentor

7. Beelzebuth [Mystifier cover]

8. October 31st, 2010

9. The Call

10. Violet Coven



