Death
 Death - The Sound Of Persev... (C)
Par Mera		   
Severe Torture
 Severe Torture - Fisting Th... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Sacrifizer
 Sacrifizer - Le Diamant De ... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Haunter
 Haunter - Discarnate Ails (C)
Par Billy S.		   
Les news du 11 Juillet 2022
 Les news du 11 Juillet 2022... (N)
Par Billy S.		   
Khold
 Khold - Svartsyn (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Primitive Man
 Primitive Man - Insurmounta... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Gulch
 Gulch - Burning Desire To D... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Drain
 Drain - California Cursed (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Blut Aus Nord
 Blut Aus Nord - Disharmoniu... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Véhémence
 Véhémence - Ordalies (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Les news du 6 Juillet 2022
 Les news du 6 Juillet 2022 ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 5 Juillet 2022
 Les news du 5 Juillet 2022 ... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Bleed
 Bleed - Somebody's Closer (EP) (C)
Par northstar		   
Hats Barn
 Hats Barn - Y.a.HW.e.H (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Dodsferd
 Dodsferd - Suicide and the ... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   

Les news du 16 Juillet 2022

News
Les news du 16 Juillet 2022 No Return - Morbus Grave - Abhor
»
(Lien direct)
NO RETURN (Thrash/Death, France) a dévoilé le titre "The Only One" extrait de son nouvel album Requiem à paraître le 21 octobre via Mighty Music.

»
(Lien direct)
MORBUS GRAVE (Death Metal, Italie) sortira son premier long-format Lurking Into Absurdity le 16 septembre sur Chaos Records. Tracklist :

1. Intro (The Curse) / Cerebral Cremation
2. Morbid Darkness
3. Morbus Grave
4. Traumatic Malignancy
5. Mangled
6. Profaner
7. Lurking Into Absurdity
8. Horrors from the Unknown

»
(Lien direct)
ABHOR (Black Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel album Sex Sex Sex (Ceremonia Daemonis Antichristi) le 23 septembre sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Curse of the Twins
2. Ceremonia Daemonis Anticristi
3. At the Edge of the Circle
4. Ode to the Snake
5. Ritual Satanism
6. Evil Mentor
7. Beelzebuth [Mystifier cover]
8. October 31st, 2010
9. The Call
10. Violet Coven
Thrasho Keyser
16 Juillet 2022

