THE SOMBRE (Doom/Death, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne le titre "The Mourning Gloom" issu de son nouveau disque Monuments of Grief prévu le 19 août sur Chaos Records. Tracklist :
1. From The Depths Of Misery [6:27]
2. Alone in My Desolation [5:35]
3. The Mourning Gloom [6:38]
4. Monuments Of Grief [6:14]
5. When Death Comes I Will Be Beside You [6:39]
6. Paradise Regained [7:08]
NOCTURNAL SORCERY (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format The Holy Law in Total Ruin le 19 août chez Kvlt. Tracklist :
1. Ro'iheyav Ro'ihey Mihole' Rem'oyav / Mephistophelean Wine
2. Blachearted Angel's Retribution
3. Fatum Nostrum (Damnatio Memoriae)
4. The Holy Law in Total Ruin
5. Thy Primordial Flame
6. Through Boundaries of Time
7. Down the Valley of Damnation
8. Miracle of Empty Hand
9. The Last Ray of Ihvh's Light
MIMORIUM (Black Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Mirror Dimension" extrait de son nouvel album The Route of Haeresis à paraître le 12 août via Spread Evil Productions. Tracklist :
1. Invocation of the Nameless One
2. Mirror Dimension
3. Liberate the Transcendent Essence
4. Succumb to Nightmares
5. Hand of the Heretic
6. Her Place in Shade
7. The Route of Haeresis
8. Circle of Serpents
UPON THE ALTAR (Blackened Death Metal, Pologne) et DeathEpoch (Black/Death, Pologne) sortiront un split le 16 septembre sur Putrid Cult. Tracklist :
***Upon The Altar***
1. The Dead Chant
2. Interludium I - Ablutio In Igne
3. ...After Us Only Silence
4. Interludium II - Ablutio In Sanguine
5. Hiems Nuclei Pro Humanitatis
6. Interludium III - Ablutio In Excrementis
7. Theotokos Wept
