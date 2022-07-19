chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Friends Of Hell
 Friends Of Hell - Friends o... (C)
Par lkea		   
Krallice
 Krallice - Psychagogue (C)
Par lkea		   
Death
 Death - The Sound Of Persev... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Severe Torture
 Severe Torture - Fisting Th... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Sacrifizer
 Sacrifizer - Le Diamant De ... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Haunter
 Haunter - Discarnate Ails (C)
Par Billy S.		   
Les news du 11 Juillet 2022
 Les news du 11 Juillet 2022... (N)
Par Billy S.		   
Khold
 Khold - Svartsyn (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Primitive Man
 Primitive Man - Insurmounta... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Gulch
 Gulch - Burning Desire To D... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Drain
 Drain - California Cursed (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Blut Aus Nord
 Blut Aus Nord - Disharmoniu... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Véhémence
 Véhémence - Ordalies (C)
Par Vartruk		   

Les news du 19 Juillet 2022

News
Les news du 19 Juillet 2022 The Sombre - Battlegrave - Nocturnal Sorcery - Mimorium - Upon the Altar - Psycroptic
»
(Lien direct)
THE SOMBRE (Doom/Death, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne le titre "The Mourning Gloom" issu de son nouveau disque Monuments of Grief prévu le 19 août sur Chaos Records. Tracklist :

1. From The Depths Of Misery [6:27]
2. Alone in My Desolation [5:35]
3. The Mourning Gloom [6:38]
4. Monuments Of Grief [6:14]
5. When Death Comes I Will Be Beside You [6:39]
6. Paradise Regained [7:08]

»
(Lien direct)
BATTLEGRAVE (Death/Thrash/Groove, Australie) offre son nouvel opus Cavernous Depths sorti le 1er juillet en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Tracklist :

01. Violent Conjurations
02. Relentless
03. Cavernous Depths
04. We Die Here
05. Obsessions Gate
06. White Death
07. Undying
08. The Black Vortex
09. Bleak Future
10. PT III Retribution of the Witch

»
(Lien direct)
NOCTURNAL SORCERY (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format The Holy Law in Total Ruin le 19 août chez Kvlt. Tracklist :

1. Ro'iheyav Ro'ihey Mihole' Rem'oyav / Mephistophelean Wine
2. Blachearted Angel's Retribution
3. Fatum Nostrum (Damnatio Memoriae)
4. The Holy Law in Total Ruin
5. Thy Primordial Flame
6. Through Boundaries of Time
7. Down the Valley of Damnation
8. Miracle of Empty Hand
9. The Last Ray of Ihvh's Light

»
(Lien direct)
MIMORIUM (Black Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Mirror Dimension" extrait de son nouvel album The Route of Haeresis à paraître le 12 août via Spread Evil Productions. Tracklist :

1. Invocation of the Nameless One
2. Mirror Dimension
3. Liberate the Transcendent Essence
4. Succumb to Nightmares
5. Hand of the Heretic
6. Her Place in Shade
7. The Route of Haeresis
8. Circle of Serpents

»
(Lien direct)
UPON THE ALTAR (Blackened Death Metal, Pologne) et DeathEpoch (Black/Death, Pologne) sortiront un split le 16 septembre sur Putrid Cult. Tracklist :

***Upon The Altar***
1. The Dead Chant
2. Interludium I - Ablutio In Igne
3. ...After Us Only Silence
4. Interludium II - Ablutio In Sanguine
5. Hiems Nuclei Pro Humanitatis
6. Interludium III - Ablutio In Excrementis
7. Theotokos Wept

***DeathEpoch***
8. §148 art. (Rebirth)
9. §148 art. (Human Beasts)
10. §148 art. (Onslaught)

»
(Lien direct)
PSYCROPTIC (Death Metal Technique, Australie) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Divine Council qui sortira le 5 août via Prosthetic Records. "A Fool's Errand" se découvre ici :
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint
19 Juillet 2022

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Sedimentum
 Sedimentum
Suppuration Morphogénésiaque
2022 - Memento Mori / Me Saco Un Ojo Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Mimorium
 Mimorium
Brutal black mélodique - 2016 - Finlande		   
Psycroptic
 Psycroptic
Death Metal Technique - 1999 - Australie		   
Sedimentum
Suppuration Morphogénésiaque
Lire la chronique
Sacrimonia
Anthems of Eclipse
Lire la chronique
Voimaton
Profane Vestige
Lire la chronique
Friends Of Hell
Friends of Hell
Lire la chronique
Imšar
Ciemra Pierad Zołkam
Lire la chronique
Krallice
Psychagogue
Lire la chronique
Mindforce / Dead Heat
Mindforce / Dead Heat (Spli...
Lire la chronique
Baest
Justitia (EP)
Lire la chronique
Severe Torture
Fisting The Sockets (EP)
Lire la chronique
Ayreon
The Source
Lire la chronique
Sacrifizer
Le Diamant De Lucifer
Lire la chronique
Instigate
Unheeded Warnings Of Decay
Lire la chronique
Khold
Svartsyn
Lire la chronique
Primitive Man
Insurmountable (EP)
Lire la chronique
Umbra Conscientia
Nigredine Mundi
Lire la chronique
Gulch
Burning Desire To Draw Last...
Lire la chronique
Abythic
Eden Of The Doomed (EP)
Lire la chronique
Drain
California Cursed
Lire la chronique
מזמור (Mizmor) / Thou
Myopia (Coll.)
Lire la chronique
Véhémence
Ordalies
Lire la chronique
Bleed
Somebody's Closer (EP)
Lire la chronique
Obscene
…From Dead Horizon To Dead ...
Lire la chronique
Hats Barn
Y.a.HW.e.H
Lire la chronique
Runespell / Forest Mysticism
Wandering Forlorn (Split-CD)
Lire la chronique
Interview de MISGIVINGS pour l'album éponyme
Lire l'interview
Soldier - Tower
Mars Exulte! (EP)
Lire la chronique
Blut Aus Nord
Disharmonium (Undreamable A...
Lire la chronique
Misgivings
Misgivings
Lire la chronique
Le Black Metal en français... C'est mal ?
Lire le podcast
The Third Eye Rapists
Deathtrip Transcendence / M...
Lire la chronique