Les news du 20 Juillet 2022
|CEREMONIAL WORSHIP (Black Metal, Grèce) offre son nouvel album Seven Gateways to Eternal Misanthropy en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 22 juillet via Eternal Death. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. True Evil in Me
3. Death From Mountain Hills
4. Opus Blood
5. Orders Beyond Horizon
6. Vomitous Moon
7. Path of Burning Ambitions
8. Vanishing Heaven
|MASS EXTINCTION (Grindcore/Crust, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie de son premier long-format Never-Ending Holocaust le 19 août. Tracklist :
1. Never-Ending Holocaust
2. Violent Acts Of Liberation
3. Mindless Human Consumption
4. (A)bstain // (A)bolish
5. Confined
6. Profit-Driven Misery
7. Victimized
8. Smashing Systems Of Oppression
9. Doomed Species
10. Industrialized Murder
|BLACK GRAIL (Black Metal, Chili) sortira son nouvel EP VIIII le 23 septembre sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Encarcelado y Condenado [7:43]
2. Reflexiones en Cicuta [5:54]
3. La Separación, vista como Muerte [2:47]
4. Transmigración del Alma [5:54]
5. La Disolución, Consumación de la Ascesis [3:23]
