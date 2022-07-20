chargement...

Friends Of Hell
 Friends Of Hell - Friends o... (C)
Par lkea		   
Krallice
 Krallice - Psychagogue (C)
Par lkea		   
Death
 Death - The Sound Of Persev... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Severe Torture
 Severe Torture - Fisting Th... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Sacrifizer
 Sacrifizer - Le Diamant De ... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Haunter
 Haunter - Discarnate Ails (C)
Par Billy S.		   
Les news du 11 Juillet 2022
 Les news du 11 Juillet 2022... (N)
Par Billy S.		   
Khold
 Khold - Svartsyn (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Primitive Man
 Primitive Man - Insurmounta... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Gulch
 Gulch - Burning Desire To D... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Drain
 Drain - California Cursed (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Blut Aus Nord
 Blut Aus Nord - Disharmoniu... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Véhémence
 Véhémence - Ordalies (C)
Par Vartruk		   

Les news du 20 Juillet 2022

News
Les news du 20 Juillet 2022 Ceremonial Worship - Mass Extinction - Black Grail
»
(Lien direct)
CEREMONIAL WORSHIP (Black Metal, Grèce) offre son nouvel album Seven Gateways to Eternal Misanthropy en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 22 juillet via Eternal Death. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. True Evil in Me
3. Death From Mountain Hills
4. Opus Blood
5. Orders Beyond Horizon
6. Vomitous Moon
7. Path of Burning Ambitions
8. Vanishing Heaven

»
(Lien direct)
MASS EXTINCTION (Grindcore/Crust, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie de son premier long-format Never-Ending Holocaust le 19 août. Tracklist :

1. Never-Ending Holocaust
2. Violent Acts Of Liberation
3. Mindless Human Consumption
4. (A)bstain // (A)bolish
5. Confined
6. Profit-Driven Misery
7. Victimized
8. Smashing Systems Of Oppression
9. Doomed Species
10. Industrialized Murder

»
(Lien direct)
BLACK GRAIL (Black Metal, Chili) sortira son nouvel EP VIIII le 23 septembre sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Encarcelado y Condenado [7:43]
2. Reflexiones en Cicuta [5:54]
3. La Separación, vista como Muerte [2:47]
4. Transmigración del Alma [5:54]
5. La Disolución, Consumación de la Ascesis [3:23]
Thrasho Keyser
20 Juillet 2022

