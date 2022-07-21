|
Les news du 21 Juillet 2022
|INNUMERABLE FORMS (Death / Doom, USA) sortira le 16 septembre son nouvel album intitulé Philosophical Collapse. Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "Built On Wrought" :
01. Philosophical Collapse
02. Built On Wrought
03. Incremental
04. Lifeless Harvest
05. Bleeding Time
06. Deified Tyrants
07. Thrall
08. Despotic Rule
09. Sleeping In Light
|ESCARNIUM (Death Metal, Brésil) sortira son nouvel album Dysthymia le 9 septembre via Redefining Darkness. Le tracklisting est déjà disponible ici :
1. Inglorious Demise
2. Far Beyond Primitive
3. Deluged In Miasma
4. Anguish Ad Nauseum
5. Dysthymia
6. Into The Grave (GRAVE cover)
|ACEPHALIX (Death Metal / Crust, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Theothanatology le 30 septembre prochain via 20 Buck Spin Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Abyssal" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Theothanatologist
02. Godheads
03. Abyssal
04. Postmortem Punishment
05. Innards Of Divinity
06. Pristine Scum
07. Defecated Spirit
08. Atheonomist
|UNFORMULAS (Death Metal, Suède) est un groupe dans lequel on retrouve notamment Nicklas Rudolfsson de Runemagick et The Funeral Orchestra. Le groupe sortira son premier album intitulé Post Mortem Visionnary d'ici la fi nde l'année. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "
The Head With The Rotten Tongue" :
|SUMERLANDS (Heavy Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Dreamkiller le 16 septembre sur Relapse Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip officiel du morceau-titre :
01. Twilight Points The Way
02. Heavens Above
03. Dreamkiller
04. Night Ride
05. Edge Of The Knife
06. Force Of A Storm
07. The Savior's Lie
08. Death To Mercy
RELAPSE RECORDS a écrit : SUMERLANDS have returned from the astral plane with their hotly anticipated new album, Dreamkiller. The Ultimate Sin inspired haze of the first album has been turbocharged with bigger hooks, Jan Hammer worthy synths, and forays into Badlands gone doom! But although doom crackles at the edges of Dreamkiller, this is metal forged with the melodrama of the Scorpions, the emotional heft of Foreigner, and Dokken with an extra dose of depression.
In the driver’s seat is critically acclaimed producer, engineer and guitarist Arthur Rizk, who polished these 8 metallic gems at Philadelphia’s Redwood Studios. Coming off of recent production credits with Kreator, Soulfly, and Show Me The Body, Rizk needs no introduction. His past work behind the boards with Power Trip, Sacred Reich, Ghostemane and many others have blown minds for over a decade, while SUMERLANDS fulfills his dream of melancholic chug.
The band’s alchemy is on full display as bassist Brad Raub (Eternal Champion, Leather) smirks behind his P-Bass while drummer Justion DeTore (Innumerable Forms, Dream Unending) stares you dead in the face, swinging. New vocalist Brendan Radigan (Magic Circle, Stone Dagger) sings of lost souls in a world gone mad in his confident Graham Bonnet meets Ray Gillen wail.
Rizk and guitarist John Powers keep their “Strats only” policy intact while wheeling in the full Marshall stacks to douse the record in glorious solos (witness the album closing duel of “Death to Mercy”). Galloping lead single “Dreamkiller” is an uptempo tour de force with an instrumental break to make Brian May blush and that festival worthy chorus.
Make no mistake, Dreamkiller is a triumph of traditional heavy metal fuel!
|BAT MAGIC (Black Metal, USA) va rééditer prochainement son premier EP Feast of Blood (2021) au format vinyle via Labyrinth Tower. Tracklist :
I. (Intro)
II. Blood Pact of Ordo Vampyr
III. Solis Mors
IV. Solis Corpis
|MAGEFA (Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira un nouveau single intitulé "Overdose" le 27 juillet.
|WHITE RUNE (Melodic Black Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le titre "Death at Sundown" extrait de son premier long-format Dawn of the White Rune à venir le 19 août sur Hammer of Hate. Tracklist :
1. Brought by the Touch of Death
2. The Iron Claws of Satan
3. White Rune Rising
4. Soulstorm
5. Death at Sundown
6. Echoes of Torment
7. Crimson Lament
8. The Ravenous Part 1 - Altar of Defeat
9. The Ravenous Part 2 - Torn Kingdom Come
