chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Speckmann Project
 Speckmann Project - Fiends ... (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Friends Of Hell
 Friends Of Hell - Friends o... (C)
Par lkea		   
Krallice
 Krallice - Psychagogue (C)
Par lkea		   
Death
 Death - The Sound Of Persev... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Severe Torture
 Severe Torture - Fisting Th... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Sacrifizer
 Sacrifizer - Le Diamant De ... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Haunter
 Haunter - Discarnate Ails (C)
Par Billy S.		   
Les news du 11 Juillet 2022
 Les news du 11 Juillet 2022... (N)
Par Billy S.		   
Khold
 Khold - Svartsyn (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Primitive Man
 Primitive Man - Insurmounta... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Gulch
 Gulch - Burning Desire To D... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Drain
 Drain - California Cursed (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Blut Aus Nord
 Blut Aus Nord - Disharmoniu... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Véhémence
 Véhémence - Ordalies (C)
Par Vartruk		   

Les news du 21 Juillet 2022

News
Les news du 21 Juillet 2022 Innumerable Forms - Escarnium - Acephalix - Unformulas - Sumerlands - Bat Magic - Magefa - White Rune
»
(Lien direct)
INNUMERABLE FORMS (Death / Doom, USA) sortira le 16 septembre son nouvel album intitulé Philosophical Collapse. Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "Built On Wrought" :

01. Philosophical Collapse
02. Built On Wrought
03. Incremental
04. Lifeless Harvest
05. Bleeding Time
06. Deified Tyrants
07. Thrall
08. Despotic Rule
09. Sleeping In Light

»
(Lien direct)
ESCARNIUM (Death Metal, Brésil) sortira son nouvel album Dysthymia le 9 septembre via Redefining Darkness. Le tracklisting est déjà disponible ici :

1. Inglorious Demise
2. Far Beyond Primitive
3. Deluged In Miasma
4. Anguish Ad Nauseum
5. Dysthymia
6. Into The Grave (GRAVE cover)

»
(Lien direct)
ACEPHALIX (Death Metal / Crust, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Theothanatology le 30 septembre prochain via 20 Buck Spin Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Abyssal" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Theothanatologist
02. Godheads
03. Abyssal
04. Postmortem Punishment
05. Innards Of Divinity
06. Pristine Scum
07. Defecated Spirit
08. Atheonomist

»
(Lien direct)
UNFORMULAS (Death Metal, Suède) est un groupe dans lequel on retrouve notamment Nicklas Rudolfsson de Runemagick et The Funeral Orchestra. Le groupe sortira son premier album intitulé Post Mortem Visionnary d'ici la fi nde l'année. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "
The Head With The Rotten Tongue" :

»
(Lien direct)
SUMERLANDS (Heavy Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Dreamkiller le 16 septembre sur Relapse Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip officiel du morceau-titre :

01. Twilight Points The Way
02. Heavens Above
03. Dreamkiller
04. Night Ride
05. Edge Of The Knife
06. Force Of A Storm
07. The Savior's Lie
08. Death To Mercy



RELAPSE RECORDS a écrit : SUMERLANDS have returned from the astral plane with their hotly anticipated new album, Dreamkiller. The Ultimate Sin inspired haze of the first album has been turbocharged with bigger hooks, Jan Hammer worthy synths, and forays into Badlands gone doom! But although doom crackles at the edges of Dreamkiller, this is metal forged with the melodrama of the Scorpions, the emotional heft of Foreigner, and Dokken with an extra dose of depression.

In the driver’s seat is critically acclaimed producer, engineer and guitarist Arthur Rizk, who polished these 8 metallic gems at Philadelphia’s Redwood Studios. Coming off of recent production credits with Kreator, Soulfly, and Show Me The Body, Rizk needs no introduction. His past work behind the boards with Power Trip, Sacred Reich, Ghostemane and many others have blown minds for over a decade, while SUMERLANDS fulfills his dream of melancholic chug.

The band’s alchemy is on full display as bassist Brad Raub (Eternal Champion, Leather) smirks behind his P-Bass while drummer Justion DeTore (Innumerable Forms, Dream Unending) stares you dead in the face, swinging. New vocalist Brendan Radigan (Magic Circle, Stone Dagger) sings of lost souls in a world gone mad in his confident Graham Bonnet meets Ray Gillen wail.

Rizk and guitarist John Powers keep their “Strats only” policy intact while wheeling in the full Marshall stacks to douse the record in glorious solos (witness the album closing duel of “Death to Mercy”). Galloping lead single “Dreamkiller” is an uptempo tour de force with an instrumental break to make Brian May blush and that festival worthy chorus.

Make no mistake, Dreamkiller is a triumph of traditional heavy metal fuel!

»
(Lien direct)
BAT MAGIC (Black Metal, USA) va rééditer prochainement son premier EP Feast of Blood (2021) au format vinyle via Labyrinth Tower. Tracklist :

I. (Intro)
II. Blood Pact of Ordo Vampyr
III. Solis Mors
IV. Solis Corpis

»
(Lien direct)
MAGEFA (Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira un nouveau single intitulé "Overdose" le 27 juillet.

»
(Lien direct)
WHITE RUNE (Melodic Black Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le titre "Death at Sundown" extrait de son premier long-format Dawn of the White Rune à venir le 19 août sur Hammer of Hate. Tracklist :

1. Brought by the Touch of Death
2. The Iron Claws of Satan
3. White Rune Rising
4. Soulstorm
5. Death at Sundown
6. Echoes of Torment
7. Crimson Lament
8. The Ravenous Part 1 - Altar of Defeat
9. The Ravenous Part 2 - Torn Kingdom Come
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Keyser
21 Juillet 2022

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Escarnium
 Escarnium
Death Metal - 2008 - Brésil		   
Death Breath
The Old Hag (EP)
Lire la chronique
Speckmann Project
Fiends Of Emptiness
Lire la chronique
Sedimentum
Suppuration Morphogénésiaque
Lire la chronique
Sacrimonia
Anthems of Eclipse
Lire la chronique
Voimaton
Profane Vestige
Lire la chronique
Friends Of Hell
Friends of Hell
Lire la chronique
Imšar
Ciemra Pierad Zołkam
Lire la chronique
Krallice
Psychagogue
Lire la chronique
Mindforce / Dead Heat
Mindforce / Dead Heat (Spli...
Lire la chronique
Baest
Justitia (EP)
Lire la chronique
Severe Torture
Fisting The Sockets (EP)
Lire la chronique
Ayreon
The Source
Lire la chronique
Sacrifizer
Le Diamant De Lucifer
Lire la chronique
Instigate
Unheeded Warnings Of Decay
Lire la chronique
Khold
Svartsyn
Lire la chronique
Primitive Man
Insurmountable (EP)
Lire la chronique
Umbra Conscientia
Nigredine Mundi
Lire la chronique
Gulch
Burning Desire To Draw Last...
Lire la chronique
Abythic
Eden Of The Doomed (EP)
Lire la chronique
Drain
California Cursed
Lire la chronique
מזמור (Mizmor) / Thou
Myopia (Coll.)
Lire la chronique
Véhémence
Ordalies
Lire la chronique
Bleed
Somebody's Closer (EP)
Lire la chronique
Obscene
…From Dead Horizon To Dead ...
Lire la chronique
Hats Barn
Y.a.HW.e.H
Lire la chronique
Runespell / Forest Mysticism
Wandering Forlorn (Split-CD)
Lire la chronique
Interview de MISGIVINGS pour l'album éponyme
Lire l'interview
Soldier - Tower
Mars Exulte! (EP)
Lire la chronique
Blut Aus Nord
Disharmonium (Undreamable A...
Lire la chronique
Misgivings
Misgivings
Lire la chronique