»

(Lien direct) BLOOD CHALICE (Black/Death, Finlande) sortira son nouveau disque The Blasphemous Psalms of Cannibalism le 9 septembre via Werewolf Records. Tracklist :



1. The Black Mass

2. The Last Supper of Insects

3. Antichristian War Declaration

4. Matanbuchus

5. Burned Faith

6. Celestial Destroyer

7. The Blasphemous Psalms of Cannibalism

8. Blood Worship

9. Hate Meditation

10. Temet Nosce

11. From the Grave of Livyatan

12. The Rise of Iconoclast



