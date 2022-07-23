chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Speckmann Project
 Speckmann Project - Fiends ... (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Friends Of Hell
 Friends Of Hell - Friends o... (C)
Par lkea		   
Krallice
 Krallice - Psychagogue (C)
Par lkea		   
Death
 Death - The Sound Of Persev... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Severe Torture
 Severe Torture - Fisting Th... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Sacrifizer
 Sacrifizer - Le Diamant De ... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Haunter
 Haunter - Discarnate Ails (C)
Par Billy S.		   
Les news du 11 Juillet 2022
 Les news du 11 Juillet 2022... (N)
Par Billy S.		   
Khold
 Khold - Svartsyn (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Primitive Man
 Primitive Man - Insurmounta... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Gulch
 Gulch - Burning Desire To D... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Drain
 Drain - California Cursed (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Blut Aus Nord
 Blut Aus Nord - Disharmoniu... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Véhémence
 Véhémence - Ordalies (C)
Par Vartruk		   

Les news du 23 Juillet 2022

News
Les news du 23 Juillet 2022 Sublation - Blood Chalice - Megadeth - Sedimentum - No Return - Gutvoid
»
(Lien direct)
SUBLATION (Technical Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier full-length The Path to Bedlam le 13 septembre en auto-production. Tracklist :

The Sectioning
Trepanning of the Evangelics
Let The Fire Burn (Feat. John Norcross)
Hypnotic Regression (Feat. Rocco Minichiello)
Black Monday (Feat. Dominik Winter)
The Alchemist
Haunted Shores (Feat. Tom Geldschläger)
Evoked Through Obsidian
Eulogy
I Will Show You Fear In A Handful of Dust

»
(Lien direct)
BLOOD CHALICE (Black/Death, Finlande) sortira son nouveau disque The Blasphemous Psalms of Cannibalism le 9 septembre via Werewolf Records. Tracklist :

1. The Black Mass
2. The Last Supper of Insects
3. Antichristian War Declaration
4. Matanbuchus
5. Burned Faith
6. Celestial Destroyer
7. The Blasphemous Psalms of Cannibalism
8. Blood Worship
9. Hate Meditation
10. Temet Nosce
11. From the Grave of Livyatan
12. The Rise of Iconoclast

»
(Lien direct)
MEGADETH (Thrash Metal, USA) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Night Stalkers: Chapter II" (ft. Ice T) figurant sur son nouvel opus The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! prévu le 2 septembre sur Universal Music Group. Tracklist :

01. The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead!
02. Life in Hell
03. Night Stalkers
04. Dogs of Chernobyl
05. Sacrifice
06. Junkie
07. Psychopathy
08. Killing Time
09. Soldier On!
10. Célebutante
11. Mission to Mars
12. We'll Be Back

»
(Lien direct)
SEDIMENTUM (Death Metal, Québec) offre son premier longue-durée Suppuration Morphogénésiaque en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 25 juillet chez Memento Mori (CD) et Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP & K7). Tracklist :

1. Krypto Chronique II
2. Excrétions Basaltiques
3. Suppuration Morphogénésiaque
4. Funestes Manifestations
5. Nécromasse
6. Supplice
7. Un Grotesque Panorama

»
(Lien direct)
NO RETURN (Death/Thrash, France) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le single "The Only One" extrait de son nouvel album Requiem qui sortira le 21 octobre via Mighty Music.

»
(Lien direct)
GUTVOID (Death Metal, Canada) sortira son premier long-format Durance of Lightless Horizons le 23 septembre sur Blood Harvest. Tracklist :

1. Coils Of Gas-Hewn Filament [9:18]
2. In Caverns It Lurks [7:12]
3. Delivered To The Altar Lich [6:40]
4. The One Who Dwells Beyond Time [8:44]
5. Skeletal Glyph [5:29]
6. Wandering Dungeon [14:54]
Thrasho Keyser
23 Juillet 2022

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Atriarch
 Atriarch
An Unending Pathway
2014 - Relapse Records		   
Negative Plane
 Negative Plane
The Pact
2022 - Invictus Productions		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Gutvoid
 Gutvoid
Death Metal - 2019 - Canada		   
Megadeth
 Megadeth
Thrash - 1983 - Etats-Unis		   
No Return
 No Return
Thrash/Death Metal - 1989 - France		   
Sedimentum
 Sedimentum
Death Metal - 2018 - Canada		   
Negative Plane
The Pact
Lire la chronique
Atriarch
An Unending Pathway
Lire la chronique
Furis Ignis
Decapitate The Aging World
Lire la chronique
Black Cilice
Esoteric Atavism
Lire la chronique
Serpent Spawn
Crypt Of Torment (EP)
Lire la chronique
Death Breath
The Old Hag (EP)
Lire la chronique
Speckmann Project
Fiends Of Emptiness
Lire la chronique
Sedimentum
Suppuration Morphogénésiaque
Lire la chronique
Sacrimonia
Anthems of Eclipse
Lire la chronique
Voimaton
Profane Vestige
Lire la chronique
Friends Of Hell
Friends of Hell
Lire la chronique
Imšar
Ciemra Pierad Zołkam
Lire la chronique
Krallice
Psychagogue
Lire la chronique
Mindforce / Dead Heat
Mindforce / Dead Heat (Spli...
Lire la chronique
Baest
Justitia (EP)
Lire la chronique
Severe Torture
Fisting The Sockets (EP)
Lire la chronique
Ayreon
The Source
Lire la chronique
Sacrifizer
Le Diamant De Lucifer
Lire la chronique
Instigate
Unheeded Warnings Of Decay
Lire la chronique
Khold
Svartsyn
Lire la chronique
Primitive Man
Insurmountable (EP)
Lire la chronique
Umbra Conscientia
Nigredine Mundi
Lire la chronique
Gulch
Burning Desire To Draw Last...
Lire la chronique
Abythic
Eden Of The Doomed (EP)
Lire la chronique
Drain
California Cursed
Lire la chronique
מזמור (Mizmor) / Thou
Myopia (Coll.)
Lire la chronique
Véhémence
Ordalies
Lire la chronique
Bleed
Somebody's Closer (EP)
Lire la chronique
Obscene
…From Dead Horizon To Dead ...
Lire la chronique
Hats Barn
Y.a.HW.e.H
Lire la chronique