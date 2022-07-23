SUBLATION (Technical Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier full-length The Path to Bedlam le 13 septembre en auto-production. Tracklist :
The Sectioning
Trepanning of the Evangelics
Let The Fire Burn (Feat. John Norcross)
Hypnotic Regression (Feat. Rocco Minichiello)
Black Monday (Feat. Dominik Winter)
The Alchemist
Haunted Shores (Feat. Tom Geldschläger)
Evoked Through Obsidian
Eulogy
I Will Show You Fear In A Handful of Dust
BLOOD CHALICE (Black/Death, Finlande) sortira son nouveau disque The Blasphemous Psalms of Cannibalism le 9 septembre via Werewolf Records. Tracklist :
1. The Black Mass
2. The Last Supper of Insects
3. Antichristian War Declaration
4. Matanbuchus
5. Burned Faith
6. Celestial Destroyer
7. The Blasphemous Psalms of Cannibalism
8. Blood Worship
9. Hate Meditation
10. Temet Nosce
11. From the Grave of Livyatan
12. The Rise of Iconoclast
MEGADETH (Thrash Metal, USA) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Night Stalkers: Chapter II" (ft. Ice T) figurant sur son nouvel opus The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! prévu le 2 septembre sur Universal Music Group. Tracklist :
01. The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead!
02. Life in Hell
03. Night Stalkers
04. Dogs of Chernobyl
05. Sacrifice
06. Junkie
07. Psychopathy
08. Killing Time
09. Soldier On!
10. Célebutante
11. Mission to Mars
12. We'll Be Back
SEDIMENTUM (Death Metal, Québec) offre son premier longue-durée Suppuration Morphogénésiaque en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 25 juillet chez Memento Mori (CD) et Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP & K7). Tracklist :
