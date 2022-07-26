chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Furis Ignis
 Furis Ignis - Decapitate Th... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Speckmann Project
 Speckmann Project - Fiends ... (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Friends Of Hell
 Friends Of Hell - Friends o... (C)
Par lkea		   
Krallice
 Krallice - Psychagogue (C)
Par lkea		   
Death
 Death - The Sound Of Persev... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Severe Torture
 Severe Torture - Fisting Th... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Sacrifizer
 Sacrifizer - Le Diamant De ... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Haunter
 Haunter - Discarnate Ails (C)
Par Billy S.		   
Les news du 11 Juillet 2022
 Les news du 11 Juillet 2022... (N)
Par Billy S.		   
Khold
 Khold - Svartsyn (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Primitive Man
 Primitive Man - Insurmounta... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Gulch
 Gulch - Burning Desire To D... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Drain
 Drain - California Cursed (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Blut Aus Nord
 Blut Aus Nord - Disharmoniu... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Véhémence
 Véhémence - Ordalies (C)
Par Vartruk		   

Les news du 26 Juillet 2022

News
Les news du 26 Juillet 2022 Eaten by Sharks - Raptore - Silurian - Barbarian - Wampyric Rites - Deadscape
»
(Lien direct)
EATEN BY SHARKS (Technical Death Metal/Deathcore, Canada) propose une vidéo pour le titre "Dead Weight" issu de son premier longue-durée Eradication dont la sortie est programmée le 29 août. Tracklist :

1. Shallow Water – 4:16
2. Dead Weight – 3:12
3. Kill and consume – 4:06
4. Same Face, Different Mask – 4:26
5. Depth Charge – 3:07
6. Apex Predator – 3:20
7. Megalodon – 4:55

Durée totale : 27:24

»
(Lien direct)
RAPTORE (Heavy Metal, Argentine) offre son nouveau disque Blackfire en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 29 juillet via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Triumphal March to Hell
2. Prisoner Of The Night
3. Blackfire
4. Devil Ascends
5. Phoenix
6. Demon's Lust
7. Dirge
8. Death

»
(Lien direct)
SILURIAN (Blackened Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier EP End of Ordovicia le 2 septembre sur Ordovician Records. Tracklist :

1. End of Ordovicia
2. Gondwanian Sacrifice
3. Eurypterid Emperors

»
(Lien direct)
BARBARIAN (Speed/Thrash/Black, Italie) a posté le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Viperface prévu le 12 août chez Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Viperface [5:51]
2. Chant of the Inflicter [5:31]
3. Whisper My Name [5:22]
4. Charity Defiler [3:29]
5. A Feast for the Beast [5:14]
6. Fourteen Daggers [5:31]
7. Regressive Metal [3:37]

»
(Lien direct)
WAMPYRIC RITES (Black Metal, Equateur) a dévoilé le titre "Captive in a Desolate Castle" figurant sur son nouvel album The Wolves Howl to the Moon à paraître le 26 août via Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. The Ancient Tyrant Returns from the Deep Forgotten Crypts [8:10]
2. Rites Under the Fullmoon [6:06]
3. Amidst the Fog of Eternity [2:47]
4. The Wolves Howl to the Moon [9:58]
5. Captive in a Desolate Castle [8:25]

»
(Lien direct)
DEADSCAPE (Melodic Death Metal, Bulgarie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "The Shadow Of The Clouds" extrait de son premier long-format sorti en janvier dernier.
Thrasho Keyser
26 Juillet 2022

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Barbarian
 Barbarian
Thrash/Black/Speed revival - 2009 - Italie		   
Infectious Grooves
Groove Family Cyco (Snapped...
Lire la chronique
Le SAXO dans le BLACK METAL
Lire le podcast
Fields of Mildew
The Complete Woes (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Cathedral
Endtyme
Lire la chronique
Porcupine Tree
Closure / Continuation
Lire la chronique
Negative Plane
The Pact
Lire la chronique
Atriarch
An Unending Pathway
Lire la chronique
Furis Ignis
Decapitate The Aging World
Lire la chronique
Black Cilice
Esoteric Atavism
Lire la chronique
Serpent Spawn
Crypt Of Torment (EP)
Lire la chronique
Death Breath
The Old Hag (EP)
Lire la chronique
Speckmann Project
Fiends Of Emptiness
Lire la chronique
Sedimentum
Suppuration Morphogénésiaque
Lire la chronique
Sacrimonia
Anthems of Eclipse
Lire la chronique
Voimaton
Profane Vestige
Lire la chronique
Friends Of Hell
Friends of Hell
Lire la chronique
Imšar
Ciemra Pierad Zołkam
Lire la chronique
Krallice
Psychagogue
Lire la chronique
Mindforce / Dead Heat
Mindforce / Dead Heat (Spli...
Lire la chronique
Baest
Justitia (EP)
Lire la chronique
Severe Torture
Fisting The Sockets (EP)
Lire la chronique
Ayreon
The Source
Lire la chronique
Sacrifizer
Le Diamant De Lucifer
Lire la chronique
Instigate
Unheeded Warnings Of Decay
Lire la chronique
Khold
Svartsyn
Lire la chronique
Primitive Man
Insurmountable (EP)
Lire la chronique
Umbra Conscientia
Nigredine Mundi
Lire la chronique
Gulch
Burning Desire To Draw Last...
Lire la chronique
Abythic
Eden Of The Doomed (EP)
Lire la chronique
Drain
California Cursed
Lire la chronique