EATEN BY SHARKS (Technical Death Metal/Deathcore, Canada) propose une vidéo pour le titre "Dead Weight" issu de son premier longue-durée Eradication dont la sortie est programmée le 29 août. Tracklist :
1. Shallow Water – 4:16
2. Dead Weight – 3:12
3. Kill and consume – 4:06
4. Same Face, Different Mask – 4:26
5. Depth Charge – 3:07
6. Apex Predator – 3:20
7. Megalodon – 4:55
WAMPYRIC RITES (Black Metal, Equateur) a dévoilé le titre "Captive in a Desolate Castle" figurant sur son nouvel album The Wolves Howl to the Moon à paraître le 26 août via Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. The Ancient Tyrant Returns from the Deep Forgotten Crypts [8:10]
2. Rites Under the Fullmoon [6:06]
3. Amidst the Fog of Eternity [2:47]
4. The Wolves Howl to the Moon [9:58]
5. Captive in a Desolate Castle [8:25]
