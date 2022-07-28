Les news du 28 Juillet 2022
News
Les news du 28 Juillet 2022 Retador - Harvested - Triumvir Foul - Armnatt - Wampyric Rites - Tension Span - Sarcophagum - Goatwhore - Algebra
|»
|RETADOR (Thrash Metal, Espagne) a signé sur Xtreem Music pour la sortie de son premier long-format éponyme le 13 septembre. Tracklist :
01. Retador
02. La Venda
03. Furia
04. Títeres
05. Violencia
06. Ton 618
07. Deseo de Matar
08. Corrupción
09. Juicio Final
10. B52
|
|»
|HARVESTED (Death Metal, Canada) propose une vidéo "drum playthrough" du morceau "Delirium" issu de son premier EP éponyme paru en mai dernier.
|
|»
|TRIUMVIR FOUL (Death Metal, USA) offre son nouvel et dernier opus Onslaught to Seraphim en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain sur Invictus Productions (CD) et Vrasubatlat (K7). Tracklist :
1. Presage
2. Flesh Diocese
3. Domini Befallen (to Doom)
4. Bašmu Enthralled, Horned Creations
5. Serpents' Gnash for War
6. Slither of Corruption (The Demise of the Three Serpents)
7. Infected Virtue
8. Onslaught to Seraphim
|
|»
|ARMNATT (Black Metal, Portugal) a mis en ligne le titre "Wilderness Domain" extrait de son nouvel album Immortal Nature à venir le 26 août sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. All Is Silent
2. Immortal Nature
3. Imponent Ruins
4. Eternal Entity
5. Black Flame
6. Images Of The Past
7. Wilderness Domain
8. Shadow Dust
9. Infinite Darkness
10. Nature Take Its Course
|
|»
|Intitulé The Wolves Howl To The Moon, le deuxième album de WAMPYRIC RITES (Black Metal, Equateur) sortira le 26 août sur Signal Rex Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Captive In A Desolate Castle" :
01. The Ancient Tyrant Returns From The Deep Forgotten Crypts
02. Rites Under The Fullmoon
03. Amidst The Fog Of Eternity
04. The Wolves Howl To The Moon
05. Captive In A Desolate Castel
|
|»
|TENSION SPAN (Dark Punk, USA) est un groupe réunissant Noah Landis (Neurosis, Christ On Parade), Geoff Evans (Asunder) et Matt Parrillo (Dystopia, Kicker). Celui-ci sortira son premier album intitulé The Future Died Yesterday le 30 septembre sur Neurot Recordings. Deux extraits sont à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Prologue
02. Cracked Society
03. The Future Died Yesterday
04. The Crate Song
05. Filaments
06. Ventilator
07. Covered In His Blood
08. Problem People
09. Trepidation
10. I Have To Smile
11. Human Scrapyard
12. I Can't Stop This Process
13. Didn't See It Coming
|
|»
|SARCOPHAGUM (Death Metal, Australie) sortira son premier EP intitulé Conduits To The Underworld le 12 septembre sur Nuclear Winter Records. Le groupe est notamment constitué de membres de Golgothan Remains. Un premier extrait est disponible ci-dessous avec le titre "Pits Of Hate" :
01. Pits Of Hate
02. Netherengines
03. Between Two Worlds
|
|»
|GOATWHORE (Black / Thrash) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Angels Hung From The Arches Of Heaven le 7 octobre prochain sur Metal Blade Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip de "Born Of Satan's Flesh" :
01. Invocation 3
02. Born Of Satan's Flesh
03. The Bestowal Of Abomination
04. Angels Hung From The Arches of Heaven
05. Death From Above
06. Ruinous Liturgy
07. Victory Is The Lightning of Destruction
08. Voracious Blood Fixation
09. The Devil's Warlords
10. Weight Of A Soulless Heart
11. Nihil
12. And I Was Delivered From The Wound Of Perdition
|
|»
|Le nouvel album d'ALGEBRA (Thrash, Suisse) aura pour titre Chiroptera et sortira d'ici la fin de l'année via Unspeakable Axe Records. L'artwork est une fois de plus signé Adam Burke.
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Jean-Clint
Par AxGxB
Par Rigs Mordo
Par lkea
Par lkea
Par Keyser
Par Keyser
Par Sagamore
Par Billy S.
Par Billy S.
Par Funky Globe
Par Krokodil
Par Sagamore
Par AxGxB
Par Vartruk