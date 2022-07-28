»

(Lien direct) GOATWHORE (Black / Thrash) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Angels Hung From The Arches Of Heaven le 7 octobre prochain sur Metal Blade Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip de "Born Of Satan's Flesh" :



01. Invocation 3

02. Born Of Satan's Flesh

03. The Bestowal Of Abomination

04. Angels Hung From The Arches of Heaven

05. Death From Above

06. Ruinous Liturgy

07. Victory Is The Lightning of Destruction

08. Voracious Blood Fixation

09. The Devil's Warlords

10. Weight Of A Soulless Heart

11. Nihil

12. And I Was Delivered From The Wound Of Perdition



