(Lien direct) EPOCH OF UNLIGHT (Melodic Death/Black, USA) sera de retour le 16 septembre via Dark Horizon Records avec un nouvel opus intitulé At War With the Multiverse. Tracklist :



1. The Anthropocene

2. The Numbing Stillness

3. Wrath of the Cryomancer

4. An Amaranthine Line

5. Beneath a Dying Sun

6. Elysian Immortals

7. The Möbius Path

8. Night Hunt

9. All Light Dies

10. The Lie of Tomorrow's Dawn



<a href="https://epochofunlight.bandcamp.com/track/an-amarathine-line-2">An Amarathine Line by Epoch of Unlight</a>