chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Besna
 Besna - Zverstvá (C)
Par Tonydv73		   
White Ward
 White Ward - False Light (C)
Par Holmy		   
Entrails
 Entrails - An Eternal Time ... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Ritual Necromancy / Fossilization
 Ritual Necromancy / Fossili... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Death
 Death - The Sound Of Persev... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Temple Of Void
 Temple Of Void - Summoning ... (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Suffering Sights
 Suffering Sights - When San... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 27 Juillet 2022
 Les news du 27 Juillet 2022... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Furis Ignis
 Furis Ignis - Decapitate Th... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Speckmann Project
 Speckmann Project - Fiends ... (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Friends Of Hell
 Friends Of Hell - Friends o... (C)
Par lkea		   
Krallice
 Krallice - Psychagogue (C)
Par lkea		   
Severe Torture
 Severe Torture - Fisting Th... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Sacrifizer
 Sacrifizer - Le Diamant De ... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Haunter
 Haunter - Discarnate Ails (C)
Par Billy S.		   
Les news du 11 Juillet 2022
 Les news du 11 Juillet 2022... (N)
Par Billy S.		   
Khold
 Khold - Svartsyn (C)
Par Funky Globe		   

Les news du 1 Août 2022

News
Les news du 1 Août 2022 Extermination Day - Epoch of Unlight - Fleshrot - Rise of Kronos
»
(Lien direct)
EXTERMINATION DAY (Heavy/Doom/Punk, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "The Exterminator" tiré de son premier longue-durée Be the Consequence à paraître le 5 août chez Hoove Child Records (CD) et Green Coyote Records (K7). Tracklist :

1. Be the Consequence
2. Make Yer Bullets Count
3. The Exterminator
4. F-89 Scorpion
5. Ghetto Ghouls
6. Kill (Like A Motherfucker)
7. Telescopes on You
8. Crackin' Skulls
9. Street Brawler
10. Grip of the Grain

»
(Lien direct)
EPOCH OF UNLIGHT (Melodic Death/Black, USA) sera de retour le 16 septembre via Dark Horizon Records avec un nouvel opus intitulé At War With the Multiverse. Tracklist :

1. The Anthropocene
2. The Numbing Stillness
3. Wrath of the Cryomancer
4. An Amaranthine Line
5. Beneath a Dying Sun
6. Elysian Immortals
7. The Möbius Path
8. Night Hunt
9. All Light Dies
10. The Lie of Tomorrow's Dawn

»
(Lien direct)
FLESHROT (Death Metal, USA) offre son premier long-format Unburied Corpse en écoute intégrale. Sortie aujourd'hui sur Me Saco Un Ojo Records. Tracklist :

1. Wrapped In Entrails
2. Intricate Dissection
3. Draining The Liquified Remains
4. Unburied Corpse
5. Post Burial Extractions
6. In Filth and Pain
7. Haunted Visions of Sick Depravities

»
(Lien direct)
RISE OF KRONOS (Death Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Allegory Of The Cave" extrait de son album Council of Prediction sorti en mars dernier sur MDD Records.
Thrasho Keyser
1 Août 2022

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Fleshrot
 Fleshrot
Death Metal - 2019 - Etats-Unis		   
Artificial Brain
Artificial Brain
Lire la chronique
White Ward
False Light
Lire la chronique
Besna
Zverstvá
Lire la chronique
Temple Of Void
Summoning The Slayer
Lire la chronique
Suffering Sights
When Sanity Becomes Insanity
Lire la chronique
Ritual Necromancy / Fossilization
Ritual Necromancy / Fossili...
Lire la chronique
Kvöl
In Similitude of a Dream
Lire la chronique
Bloodsoaked Necrovoid
Expelled Into The Unknown D...
Lire la chronique
Tzompantli
Tlazcaltiliztli
Lire la chronique
Entrails
An Eternal Time Of Decay
Lire la chronique
Infectious Grooves
Groove Family Cyco (Snapped...
Lire la chronique
Le SAXO dans le BLACK METAL
Lire le podcast
Fields of Mildew
The Complete Woes (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Cathedral
Endtyme
Lire la chronique
Porcupine Tree
Closure / Continuation
Lire la chronique
Negative Plane
The Pact
Lire la chronique
Atriarch
An Unending Pathway
Lire la chronique
Furis Ignis
Decapitate The Aging World
Lire la chronique
Black Cilice
Esoteric Atavism
Lire la chronique
Serpent Spawn
Crypt Of Torment (EP)
Lire la chronique
Death Breath
The Old Hag (EP)
Lire la chronique
Speckmann Project
Fiends Of Emptiness
Lire la chronique
Sedimentum
Suppuration Morphogénésiaque
Lire la chronique
Sacrimonia
Anthems of Eclipse
Lire la chronique
Voimaton
Profane Vestige
Lire la chronique
Friends Of Hell
Friends of Hell
Lire la chronique
Imšar
Ciemra Pierad Zołkam
Lire la chronique
Krallice
Psychagogue
Lire la chronique
Mindforce / Dead Heat
Mindforce / Dead Heat (Spli...
Lire la chronique
Baest
Justitia (EP)
Lire la chronique