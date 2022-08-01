EXTERMINATION DAY (Heavy/Doom/Punk, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "The Exterminator" tiré de son premier longue-durée Be the Consequence à paraître le 5 août chez Hoove Child Records (CD) et Green Coyote Records (K7). Tracklist :
1. Be the Consequence
2. Make Yer Bullets Count
3. The Exterminator
4. F-89 Scorpion
5. Ghetto Ghouls
6. Kill (Like A Motherfucker)
7. Telescopes on You
8. Crackin' Skulls
9. Street Brawler
10. Grip of the Grain
EPOCH OF UNLIGHT (Melodic Death/Black, USA) sera de retour le 16 septembre via Dark Horizon Records avec un nouvel opus intitulé At War With the Multiverse. Tracklist :
1. The Anthropocene
2. The Numbing Stillness
3. Wrath of the Cryomancer
4. An Amaranthine Line
5. Beneath a Dying Sun
6. Elysian Immortals
7. The Möbius Path
8. Night Hunt
9. All Light Dies
10. The Lie of Tomorrow's Dawn
