(Lien direct) EIHORT (Black Metal, Angleterre) offre son premier full-length Consuming the Light sorti fin juillet en écoute intégrale. Tracklist :



1. Through the Oil and Blood

2. Dead Cold Eyes Staring into the Darkness

3. Holy Venom on the Lips of the Whore

4. Transmutation of the Mind

5. Bloodcurdling Serenades

6. Oblivion

7. Blood Ritual (Samael cover)



