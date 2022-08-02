EIHORT (Black Metal, Angleterre) offre son premier full-length Consuming the Light sorti fin juillet en écoute intégrale. Tracklist :
1. Through the Oil and Blood
2. Dead Cold Eyes Staring into the Darkness
3. Holy Venom on the Lips of the Whore
4. Transmutation of the Mind
5. Bloodcurdling Serenades
6. Oblivion
7. Blood Ritual (Samael cover)
NECRAMBULANT (Brutal Slam Death, USA) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Necromorphic Genesis of Celestial Horror" extrait de son nouvel EP A Feast of Festering Flesh qui sort le 9 septembre chez Gore House Productions. Tracklist :
REINCARNATED (Death/Doom, Thaïlande) a dévoilé à cette adresse le morceau "Quasar God Oration" figurant sur son premier longue-durée Of Boötes Void Death Spell à paraître le 3 septembre via Inhuman Assault Productions. Tracklist :
1. Ophiuchus Crypt [7:28]
2. Quasar God Oration [7:04]
3. Proxima Hibernation [6:48]
4. Triumphant Dead Comet 4:55]
5. Tomb of Boötes Void [4:33]
