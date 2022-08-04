»

UNDER THE OAK (Thrash Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouvel album Rattus Norvegicus le 2 septembre chez Wormholedeath. Tracklist :



1. Total Trash Metal

2. Running With Scissors

3. Our Own Choice

4. Inner Demon

5. Walls of Pain

6. Loyal to the Core

7. Bangkok Haircut *

8. Everything Became Nothing

9. Pandemic

10. Rattus Norvegicus

11. Echoes of a Distant Battle (originally recorded by TANK)

12. Mad Butcher/Bestial Invasion (originally recorded by DESTRUCTION)



*bonus songs for CD and streaming



