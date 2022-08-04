chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
172 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 4 Août 2022
 Les news du 4 Août 2022 - B... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Rotten Tomb
 Rotten Tomb - Visions Of Di... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
White Ward
 White Ward - False Light (C)
Par Kurtz		   
Artificial Brain
 Artificial Brain - Artifici... (C)
Par lkea		   
Besna
 Besna - Zverstvá (C)
Par Kurtz		   
Bloodsoaked Necrovoid
 Bloodsoaked Necrovoid - Exp... (C)
Par Billy S.		   
Graf Orlock
 Graf Orlock - Destination T... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Ritual Necromancy / Fossilization
 Ritual Necromancy / Fossili... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Entrails
 Entrails - An Eternal Time ... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Death
 Death - The Sound Of Persev... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Temple Of Void
 Temple Of Void - Summoning ... (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Suffering Sights
 Suffering Sights - When San... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 27 Juillet 2022
 Les news du 27 Juillet 2022... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Furis Ignis
 Furis Ignis - Decapitate Th... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Speckmann Project
 Speckmann Project - Fiends ... (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Friends Of Hell
 Friends Of Hell - Friends o... (C)
Par lkea		   

Les news du 4 Août 2022

News
Les news du 4 Août 2022 Bones - Algebra - Savage Master - Under the Oak - Bunker 66 - Lucifuge - Miscreance - Thirteen Goats - Ingested
»
(Lien direct)
BONES (Death Metal, Belgique) sortira son premier full-length Sombre Opulence le 9 septembre chez Invictus Productions. Tracklist :

1. Execration Rites
2. Funerary Magic
3. Twilight Divination
4. Deserts of Eternity
5. Withering
6. Primordial Idolatry
7. Composite Deities
8. Great Altars of Ascension
9. Formulas of Condemnation

»
(Lien direct)
ALGEBRA (Thrash Metal, Suisse) sortira son nouveau disque Chiroptera le 19 septembre via Unspeakable Axe Records. Tracklist :

1. The Fallen
2. Resuscitation
3. Kleptomaniac
4. Constricted
5. Accomplice
6. Chiroptera
7. Suspect
8. Eternal Sleep
9. Losing Touch
10. Burn the Bridge
11. The Great Deception

»
(Lien direct)
SAVAGE MASTER (Heavy Metal, USA) offre son nouvel opus Those Who Hunt at Night en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain sur Shadow Kingdom Records. Tracklist :

1. Hunt At Night
2. Eyes Behind The Stars
3. Rain of Tears
4. Spirit of Death
5. A Warrior's Return
6. The Hangman's Tree
7. Queen Satan
8. Vaster Empires
9. The Death of Time

»
(Lien direct)
UNDER THE OAK (Thrash Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouvel album Rattus Norvegicus le 2 septembre chez Wormholedeath. Tracklist :

1. Total Trash Metal
2. Running With Scissors
3. Our Own Choice
4. Inner Demon
5. Walls of Pain
6. Loyal to the Core
7. Bangkok Haircut *
8. Everything Became Nothing
9. Pandemic
10. Rattus Norvegicus
11. Echoes of a Distant Battle (originally recorded by TANK)
12. Mad Butcher/Bestial Invasion (originally recorded by DESTRUCTION)

*bonus songs for CD and streaming

»
(Lien direct)
BUNKER 66 (Blackened Thrash Metal, Italie) et LUCIFUGE (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) sortiront un split intitulé Of Night and Lust le 21 octobre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Bunker 66 - Mellhammer [3:31]
2. Bunker 66 - Sulphurous Lust [3:39]
3. Bunker 66 - Doctor Rock [Motörhead cover] [3:47]
4. Lucifuge - The Great Unseen [2:56]
5. Lucifuge - In Blood And Dust [5:13]
6. Lucifuge - Warriors Of The Night [4:03]

»
(Lien direct)
MISCREANCE (Technical Death/Thrash, Italie) sortira son premier longue-durée Convergence le 19 septembre sur Unspeakable Axe Records (CD), Danex Records (LP) et Desert Wastelands (K7). Tracklist :

1. Flame of Consciousness
2. Fall Apart
3. Incubo
4. No Empathy
5. The Garden
6. Alchemy
7. My Internment
8. Requiem for Sanity

»
(Lien direct)
THIRTEEN GOATS (Death/Thrash, Canada) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son premier long-format Servants of the Outer Dark paru le mois dernier en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Servant of the Outer Dark (5:48)
2. Challenge the Executioner (3:18)
3. Return to Ruin (4:11)
4. Prisoner’s Anthem (3:26)
5. Sub-Being (4:16)
6. Unholy Mass (4:41)
7. Constant Torment (3:30)
8. Vacuum-Induced Head Explosion (4:33)
9. Through the Meat Grinder… The Recipe (4:47)

Durée totale : 38:34

»
(Lien direct)
INGESTED (Brutal Slam Death/Deathcore, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Ashes Lie Still qui sortira le 4 novembre via Metal Blade. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Ashes Lie Still
2. Shadows In Time
3. You’ll Never Learn
4. Tides Of Glass
5. From Hollow Words
6. Sea Of Stone
7. All I’ve Lost
8. With Broken Wings
9. Echoes Of Hate
10. Scratch The Vein
11. Rebirth (Remixed)

Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint
4 Août 2022

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
04/08/2022 12:49
Plus que prometteur cet album de BONES !

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Algebra
 Algebra
Thrash Metal - 2008 - Suisse		   
Bones
 Bones
Death Metal - 2010 - Belgique		   
Ingested
 Ingested
2006 - Royaume-Uni		   
Lucifuge
 Lucifuge
Black/Thrash - 2016 - Allemagne		   
Miscreance
 Miscreance
2018 - Italie		   
Savage Master
 Savage Master
Heavy Metal - 2013 - Etats-Unis		   
Rotten Tomb
Visions Of Dismal Fate
Lire la chronique
Svart Crown
Les Terres Brûlées (EP)
Lire la chronique
Knoll
Metempiric
Lire la chronique
Graf Orlock
Destination Time Yesterday
Lire la chronique
Intoxicated
Watch You Burn
Lire la chronique
Artificial Brain
Artificial Brain
Lire la chronique
White Ward
False Light
Lire la chronique
Besna
Zverstvá
Lire la chronique
Temple Of Void
Summoning The Slayer
Lire la chronique
Suffering Sights
When Sanity Becomes Insanity
Lire la chronique
Ritual Necromancy / Fossilization
Ritual Necromancy / Fossili...
Lire la chronique
Kvöl
In Similitude of a Dream
Lire la chronique
Bloodsoaked Necrovoid
Expelled Into The Unknown D...
Lire la chronique
Tzompantli
Tlazcaltiliztli
Lire la chronique
Entrails
An Eternal Time Of Decay
Lire la chronique
Infectious Grooves
Groove Family Cyco (Snapped...
Lire la chronique
Le SAXO dans le BLACK METAL
Lire le podcast
Fields of Mildew
The Complete Woes (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Cathedral
Endtyme
Lire la chronique
Porcupine Tree
Closure / Continuation
Lire la chronique
Negative Plane
The Pact
Lire la chronique
Atriarch
An Unending Pathway
Lire la chronique
Furis Ignis
Decapitate The Aging World
Lire la chronique
Black Cilice
Esoteric Atavism
Lire la chronique
Serpent Spawn
Crypt Of Torment (EP)
Lire la chronique
Death Breath
The Old Hag (EP)
Lire la chronique
Speckmann Project
Fiends Of Emptiness
Lire la chronique
Sedimentum
Suppuration Morphogénésiaque
Lire la chronique
Sacrimonia
Anthems of Eclipse
Lire la chronique
Voimaton
Profane Vestige
Lire la chronique