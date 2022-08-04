|
Les news du 4 Août 2022
|BONES (Death Metal, Belgique) sortira son premier full-length Sombre Opulence le 9 septembre chez Invictus Productions. Tracklist :
1. Execration Rites
2. Funerary Magic
3. Twilight Divination
4. Deserts of Eternity
5. Withering
6. Primordial Idolatry
7. Composite Deities
8. Great Altars of Ascension
9. Formulas of Condemnation
|ALGEBRA (Thrash Metal, Suisse) sortira son nouveau disque Chiroptera le 19 septembre via Unspeakable Axe Records. Tracklist :
1. The Fallen
2. Resuscitation
3. Kleptomaniac
4. Constricted
5. Accomplice
6. Chiroptera
7. Suspect
8. Eternal Sleep
9. Losing Touch
10. Burn the Bridge
11. The Great Deception
|SAVAGE MASTER (Heavy Metal, USA) offre son nouvel opus Those Who Hunt at Night en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain sur Shadow Kingdom Records. Tracklist :
1. Hunt At Night
2. Eyes Behind The Stars
3. Rain of Tears
4. Spirit of Death
5. A Warrior's Return
6. The Hangman's Tree
7. Queen Satan
8. Vaster Empires
9. The Death of Time
|UNDER THE OAK (Thrash Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouvel album Rattus Norvegicus le 2 septembre chez Wormholedeath. Tracklist :
1. Total Trash Metal
2. Running With Scissors
3. Our Own Choice
4. Inner Demon
5. Walls of Pain
6. Loyal to the Core
7. Bangkok Haircut *
8. Everything Became Nothing
9. Pandemic
10. Rattus Norvegicus
11. Echoes of a Distant Battle (originally recorded by TANK)
12. Mad Butcher/Bestial Invasion (originally recorded by DESTRUCTION)
*bonus songs for CD and streaming
|BUNKER 66 (Blackened Thrash Metal, Italie) et LUCIFUGE (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) sortiront un split intitulé Of Night and Lust le 21 octobre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Bunker 66 - Mellhammer [3:31]
2. Bunker 66 - Sulphurous Lust [3:39]
3. Bunker 66 - Doctor Rock [Motörhead cover] [3:47]
4. Lucifuge - The Great Unseen [2:56]
5. Lucifuge - In Blood And Dust [5:13]
6. Lucifuge - Warriors Of The Night [4:03]
|MISCREANCE (Technical Death/Thrash, Italie) sortira son premier longue-durée Convergence le 19 septembre sur Unspeakable Axe Records (CD), Danex Records (LP) et Desert Wastelands (K7). Tracklist :
1. Flame of Consciousness
2. Fall Apart
3. Incubo
4. No Empathy
5. The Garden
6. Alchemy
7. My Internment
8. Requiem for Sanity
|THIRTEEN GOATS (Death/Thrash, Canada) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son premier long-format Servants of the Outer Dark paru le mois dernier en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Servant of the Outer Dark (5:48)
2. Challenge the Executioner (3:18)
3. Return to Ruin (4:11)
4. Prisoner’s Anthem (3:26)
5. Sub-Being (4:16)
6. Unholy Mass (4:41)
7. Constant Torment (3:30)
8. Vacuum-Induced Head Explosion (4:33)
9. Through the Meat Grinder… The Recipe (4:47)
Durée totale : 38:34
|INGESTED (Brutal Slam Death/Deathcore, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Ashes Lie Still qui sortira le 4 novembre via Metal Blade. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Ashes Lie Still
2. Shadows In Time
3. You’ll Never Learn
4. Tides Of Glass
5. From Hollow Words
6. Sea Of Stone
7. All I’ve Lost
8. With Broken Wings
9. Echoes Of Hate
10. Scratch The Vein
11. Rebirth (Remixed)
