chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Laudanum
 Laudanum - The Apotheker (C)
Par lkea		   
Artificial Brain
 Artificial Brain - Artifici... (C)
Par Kurtz		   
Les news du 4 Août 2022
 Les news du 4 Août 2022 - B... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Rotten Tomb
 Rotten Tomb - Visions Of Di... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
White Ward
 White Ward - False Light (C)
Par Kurtz		   
Besna
 Besna - Zverstvá (C)
Par Kurtz		   
Bloodsoaked Necrovoid
 Bloodsoaked Necrovoid - Exp... (C)
Par Billy S.		   
Graf Orlock
 Graf Orlock - Destination T... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Ritual Necromancy / Fossilization
 Ritual Necromancy / Fossili... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Entrails
 Entrails - An Eternal Time ... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Death
 Death - The Sound Of Persev... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Temple Of Void
 Temple Of Void - Summoning ... (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Suffering Sights
 Suffering Sights - When San... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 27 Juillet 2022
 Les news du 27 Juillet 2022... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Furis Ignis
 Furis Ignis - Decapitate Th... (C)
Par AxGxB		   

Les news du 8 Août 2022

News
Les news du 8 Août 2022 Mist - Unbounded Terror - Amon Amarth - Fragmentum
»
(Lien direct)
MIST (Doom Metal, Slovénie) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Altar Of You" figurant sur son premier long-format Free Me of the Sun sorti en 2018 chez Soulseller Records. Le groupe fête ses dix ans cette année.

»
(Lien direct)
UNBOUNDED TERROR (Death Metal, Espagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "Liars' Punisher" extrait de son nouvel opus Echoes of Despair à venir le 6 septembre via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Organic Waste
02. Rotting Myself
03. Echoes of Despair
04. Liars' Punisher
05. Hypocrite Ignored
06. They Are Not (What They Claim to Be)
07. Desolation Inside of Me
08. Falling Into the Void
09. Devil's Church
10. Hungry For Your Hate
11. Something's Rotten in Humanity

»
(Lien direct)
AMON AMARTH (Melodic Death Metal, Suède) vient de sortir son nouvel album The Great Heathen Army sur Metal Blade. Pour l'occasion, le groupe a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau "Find A Way Or Make One". Tracklist :

1. Get In the Ring
2. The Great Heathen Army
3. Heidrun
4. Oden Owns You All
5. Find a Way or Make One
6. Dawn of Norsemen
7. Saxons and Vikings
8. Skagul Rides With Me
9. The Serpent's Trail

»
(Lien direct)
FRAGMENTUM (Melodic Death Metal, Belgique) a sorti un nouveau single intitulé "Quirigua Successors". Vous pouvez l'écouter à cette adresse.
Thrasho Keyser
8 Août 2022

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Soreption
 Soreption
Jord
2022 - Unique Leader Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Amon Amarth
 Amon Amarth
Heavy / Death Mélodique - 1992 - Suède		   
Mist
 Mist
2012 - Slovénie		   
Unbounded Terror
 Unbounded Terror
Death Metal - 1991 - Espagne		   
Soreption
Jord
Lire la chronique
Laudanum
The Apotheker
Lire la chronique
Aara
Triade II: Hemera
Lire la chronique
Kreator
Hate Über Alles
Lire la chronique
Rotten Tomb
Visions Of Dismal Fate
Lire la chronique
Svart Crown
Les Terres Brûlées (EP)
Lire la chronique
Knoll
Metempiric
Lire la chronique
Graf Orlock
Destination Time Yesterday
Lire la chronique
Intoxicated
Watch You Burn
Lire la chronique
Artificial Brain
Artificial Brain
Lire la chronique
White Ward
False Light
Lire la chronique
Besna
Zverstvá
Lire la chronique
Temple Of Void
Summoning The Slayer
Lire la chronique
Suffering Sights
When Sanity Becomes Insanity
Lire la chronique
Ritual Necromancy / Fossilization
Ritual Necromancy / Fossili...
Lire la chronique
Kvöl
In Similitude of a Dream
Lire la chronique
Bloodsoaked Necrovoid
Expelled Into The Unknown D...
Lire la chronique
Tzompantli
Tlazcaltiliztli
Lire la chronique
Entrails
An Eternal Time Of Decay
Lire la chronique
Infectious Grooves
Groove Family Cyco (Snapped...
Lire la chronique
Le SAXO dans le BLACK METAL
Lire le podcast
Fields of Mildew
The Complete Woes (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Cathedral
Endtyme
Lire la chronique
Porcupine Tree
Closure / Continuation
Lire la chronique
Negative Plane
The Pact
Lire la chronique
Atriarch
An Unending Pathway
Lire la chronique
Furis Ignis
Decapitate The Aging World
Lire la chronique
Black Cilice
Esoteric Atavism
Lire la chronique
Serpent Spawn
Crypt Of Torment (EP)
Lire la chronique
Death Breath
The Old Hag (EP)
Lire la chronique