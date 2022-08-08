MIST (Doom Metal, Slovénie) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Altar Of You" figurant sur son premier long-format Free Me of the Sun sorti en 2018 chez Soulseller Records. Le groupe fête ses dix ans cette année.
UNBOUNDED TERROR (Death Metal, Espagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "Liars' Punisher" extrait de son nouvel opus Echoes of Despair à venir le 6 septembre via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Organic Waste
02. Rotting Myself
03. Echoes of Despair
04. Liars' Punisher
05. Hypocrite Ignored
06. They Are Not (What They Claim to Be)
07. Desolation Inside of Me
08. Falling Into the Void
09. Devil's Church
10. Hungry For Your Hate
11. Something's Rotten in Humanity
AMON AMARTH (Melodic Death Metal, Suède) vient de sortir son nouvel album The Great Heathen Army sur Metal Blade. Pour l'occasion, le groupe a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau "Find A Way Or Make One". Tracklist :
1. Get In the Ring
2. The Great Heathen Army
3. Heidrun
4. Oden Owns You All
5. Find a Way or Make One
6. Dawn of Norsemen
7. Saxons and Vikings
8. Skagul Rides With Me
9. The Serpent's Trail
