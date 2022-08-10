»

(Lien direct) EMBRACE OF THORNS (Black/Death, Grèce) sortira son nouvel opus Entropy Dynamics le 10 octobre via Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :



1. Blackest Orthodoxy Perpetuated

2. Entropy Dynamics / Nucleus Dissolved

3. The Arrow of Time

4. The Breath of the Beast

5. I Wish you Burn in an Endless Funeral Pyre

6. Scythes Reaping Conscience

7. The Lament of the Destroyed

8. Wormfeast

9. Transformation into a Celestial Ghoul

10. Vultures' Ritual Dance

11. Ululation



<a href="https://nuclearwinterrecords.bandcamp.com/album/entropy-dynamics">Entropy Dynamics by EMBRACE OF THORNS</a>