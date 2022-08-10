chargement...

Les news du 10 Août 2022

News
Les news du 10 Août 2022 Revocation - Razor - Epoch of Unlight - Diamond Chazer - Deconsecration - Vrenth - Vermocracy - Embrace Of Thorns - Inhuman Depravity - ZeTA
»
(Lien direct)
REVOCATION (Technical Thrash/Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel opus Netherheaven qui sortira le 9 septembre via Metal Blade Records. "Re-Crucified" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
RAZOR (Speed/Thrash, Canada) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Cycle Of Contempt qui sortira le 23 septembre via Relapse Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Flames Of Hatred
2. Jabroni
3. Off My Meds
4. A Bitter Pill
5. Crossed
6. First Rate Hate
7. Cycle Of Contempt
8. Setup
9. Punch Your Face In
10. All Fist Fighting
11. Darkness Falls
12. King Shit

»
(Lien direct)
EPOCH OF UNLIGHT (Melodic Death/Black, USA) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Night Hunt" figurant sur son nouvel opus At War with the Multiverse prévu le 16 septembre en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. The Anthropocene
2. The Numbing Stillness
3. Wrath of the Cryomancer
4. An Amaranthine Line
5. Beneath a Dying Sun
6. Elysian Immortals
7. The Möbius Path
8. Night Hunt
9. All Light Dies
10. The Lie of Tomorrow's Dawn


»
(Lien direct)
DIAMOND CHAZER (Heavy Metal, Colombie) a dévoilé le morceau "Lightning" issu de son premier full-length Starriders qui sort le 18 octobre sur Fighter Records. Tracklist :

01. Intro: Stargate
02. Starrriders I: Lords of the Space
03. Lightning
04. Into the Vortex (instrumental)
05. Highway to Our Dreams
06. Cosmic Samurai
07. A.R.C.A.D.E. (instrumental).
08. The Pact
09. Alucarda
10. Insane & Unleashed
11. The Void
12. Starriders II: Nibiru Deadly Star

»
(Lien direct)
DECONSECRATION (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée Crypt Lurker le 11 septembre chez Chaos Records. Tracklist :

1. Crypt Lurker
2. Cephalic fermentation
3. Putrescent Birth
4. Imploding Ascent
5. Buried Under the House
6. Galvanized
7. Plague cadaver
8. Bells Upon the Graves

»
(Lien direct)
VRENTH (Death Metal, USA) propose à cette adresse le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Succumb to Chaos à paraître le 5 septembre via Rotted Life Records. Tracklist :

1. Omnipresence (Mors Certa/Hora Incerta)
2. Demise in Hollow Suffering
3. Curse of the Living and of the Dead
4. Integrum Tenebrae
5. Succumb to Chaos
6. An Eternal Impious Warc
7. Contemptus Mundi
8. The End As a Shadow

»
(Lien direct)
VERMOCRACY (Melodic Death Metal, Autriche) sortira son nouveau disque Age Of Dysphoria le 30 septembre chez Black Sunset/MDD. Il contiendra neuf nouveaux morceaux.

»
(Lien direct)
EMBRACE OF THORNS (Black/Death, Grèce) sortira son nouvel opus Entropy Dynamics le 10 octobre via Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :

1. Blackest Orthodoxy Perpetuated
2. Entropy Dynamics / Nucleus Dissolved
3. The Arrow of Time
4. The Breath of the Beast
5. I Wish you Burn in an Endless Funeral Pyre
6. Scythes Reaping Conscience
7. The Lament of the Destroyed
8. Wormfeast
9. Transformation into a Celestial Ghoul
10. Vultures' Ritual Dance
11. Ululation

»
(Lien direct)
INHUMAN DEPRAVITY (Brutal Death, Turquie) sortira son nouvel album The Experimendead le 9 septembre sur Gruesome Records. Tracklist :

1. Obsessed with the Mummified
2. Mescannibalismus
3. Burnt to Exist
4. Whole Body Radiation
5. As I Tell You to Kill So
6. Death 22
7. Ex Nihilo Transition
8. Beyond Rhythm Zero

»
(Lien direct)
ZETA (Melodic Black/Death, USA) sortira son premier long-format Binary Enigma le 2 septembre en auto-production. Tracklist :

1.Hopinksville Goblins
2.Suspended Colossus
3.Binary Enigma
4.Organic Corridor
5.Cosmic Embrace
6.Traversing the Void
7. M-Triangle
8.Weight of Disclosure
9.Dimensional Nexus Part II
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
10 Août 2022

