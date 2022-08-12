»

(Lien direct) IMPRECATION (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album In Nomine Diaboli qui sortira le 30 septembre via Dark Descent Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. Reborn In Fire

2. Agnus Dei (Spill The Blood)

3. Ars Goetia

4. Bringer Of Sickness

5. Black Communion

6. Devil's Furnace

7. Thorns Of Hate

8. Forward The Spears

9. Stigmata Wounds

10. No Kingdom Awaits (Let Us Prey)



