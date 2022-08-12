|
Les news du 12 Août 2022
News
Les news du 12 Août 2022 Orthodoxy - Mons Veneris - Weregoat - Casket Robbery - Barbarian - Eciton - Megadeth - Phobophilic - Bloodbath - Imprecation
|»
|ORTHODOXY (Death Metal, Espagne) sortira son nouvel opus Ater Ignis le 23 septembre via The Sinister Flame. Tracklist :
1. Enter the Netherworld [4:00]
2. Into Primigenian Darkness I Dwell [7:05]
3. Victory Beyond Death [6:07]
4. Banished From My Glance [6:07]
5. Masked Beast [7:24]
6. Where Shadows Move Unseen [5:47]
7. Ater Ignis (Covenant of Death) [8:05]
|
|»
|MONS VENERIS (Black Metal, Portugal) a publié le titre "As Garras do Velho Escrito" figurant sur son nouvel album Inversados d'Um Abismo de Podridão prévu le 11 septembre sur Signal Rex Tracklist :
1. Crueza Lúgubre
2. As Garras do Velho Escrito
3. Urna da Virgem Desalmada
4. Sê a Minha Morte
5. O do Fosso da Vida
6. Satanás Impera
7. No Trono do Desconhecido
8. Discípulo do Mal
|
|»
|WEREGOAT (Black/Death, USA) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son nouvel EP The Devil's Lust qui sort aujourd'hui chez Iron Bonehead Productions Tracklist :
1. Tempter! Abuser! Satan her Master! [3:34]
2. Merciless Execution [2:29]
3. Festering Womb of Uncreation [4:54]
4. The Devil's Lust [3:44]
5. Goat Perversion [3:46]
6. Burn Deep the Signs of Hell [4:21]
|
|»
|CASKET ROBBERY (Death Metal, USA) a signé sur Blood Blast Distribution pour la sortie cet automne d'un nouveau disque.
|
|»
|BARBARIAN (Speed/Thrash/Black, Italie) offre son nouvel opus Viperface en écoute intégrale. Sortie ce jour via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Viperface [5:51]
2. Chant of the Inflicter [5:31]
3. Whisper My Name [5:22]
4. Charity Defiler [3:29]
5. A Feast for the Beast [5:14]
6. Fourteen Daggers [5:31]
7. Regressive Metal [3:37]
|
|»
|ECITON (Death Metal, Danemark) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Peeled Off Intelligence" extrait de son nouvel album The Autocatalytic Process sorti récemment sur Wormholedeath.
|
|»
|MEGADETH (Thrash, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! qui sortira le 2 septembre via Universal Music Group. "Soldier On!" s'écoute ici :
|
|»
|PHOBOPHILIC (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Enveloping Absurdity qui sortira le 1er septembre via Prosthetic Records. "Survive In Obscurity" se découvre ici :
|
|»
|BLOODBATH (Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Survival Of The Sickest qui sortira le 9 septembre via Napalm Records. "Carved" se découvre ici :
|
|»
|IMPRECATION (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album In Nomine Diaboli qui sortira le 30 septembre via Dark Descent Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Reborn In Fire
2. Agnus Dei (Spill The Blood)
3. Ars Goetia
4. Bringer Of Sickness
5. Black Communion
6. Devil's Furnace
7. Thorns Of Hate
8. Forward The Spears
9. Stigmata Wounds
10. No Kingdom Awaits (Let Us Prey)
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par Seb`
Par Sakrifiss
Par GregBundy
Par Voay
Par Deathrash
Par rudler242
Par rudler242
Par lkea
Par Kurtz
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par Kurtz
Par Kurtz
Par Billy S.
Par AxGxB
Par AxGxB
Par Vartruk