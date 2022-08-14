chargement...

Les news du 14 Août 2022

News
Les news du 14 Août 2022 V.E.I.N. - Atronos - Exordium Mors - Perversion - An Abstract Illusion
»
(Lien direct)
V.E.I.N. (Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée Blood Oaths le 14 octobre via Eternal Death. Tracklist :

1. Total Vascular Collapse
2. Malign Blood Oath
3. The Black Eye of Eibon
4. Banishment of Blood
5. L.S.D.
6. Sangre Libertad
7. Warlocks Witches and Demons
8. Bloodstained Symmetry

»
(Lien direct)
ATRONOS (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier long-format Fehde le 21 septembre sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Mit Speeren und Harpunen
2. Ohne Gestern, ohne Morgen
3. Dein Zauber
4. Feuer und Stahl
5. Der Pakt
6. Ich bin der Sieg
7. Nicht auf dieser Welt
8. Ein Gebet aus Panzerketten

»
(Lien direct)
EXORDIUM MORS (Black/Thrash/Death, Nouvelle-Zélande) sortia son nouveau disque As Legends Fade and Gods Die le 31 octobre chez Praetorian Sword Records. Tracklist :

1. I Saw Oblivion [5:57]
2. A Pyrrhic Sacrament [4:12]
3. Flesh Of The Heathen [8:25]
4. Surrounded By Serpents [4:23]
5. Crown Of Dust [7:30]
6. Torn Usunder [4:47]
7. Triumphator [8:06]

»
(Lien direct)
PERVERSION (Death/Thrash, USA) a mis en ligne le morceau "Barbaric Execution" figurant sur son nouvel opus Dies Irae qui sort le 9 septembre via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Dies Irae (Intro)
2. Baghavad Genocide
3. Decapitator
4. Axioms of Domination
5. Fathomless Cruelty
6. Unveiling the Primordial Revelation
7. Barbaric Execution
8. Migration into Darkness
9. Possessed [Bathory cover]

»
(Lien direct)
AN ABSTRACT ILLUSION (Atmospheric Progressive Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé le titre "In The Heavens Above, You Will Become a Monster" extrait de son nouvel album Woe à venir le 9 septembre sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. The Behemoth That Lies Asleep
2. Slaves [Video]
3. Tear Down This Holy Mountain
4. Prosperity
5. Blomsterkrans
6. In The Heavens Above, You Will Become A Monster
7. This Torment Has No End, Only New Beginnings
Thrasho Keyser
14 Août 2022

