AN ABSTRACT ILLUSION (Atmospheric Progressive Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé le titre "In The Heavens Above, You Will Become a Monster" extrait de son nouvel album Woe à venir le 9 septembre sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. The Behemoth That Lies Asleep
2. Slaves [Video]
3. Tear Down This Holy Mountain
4. Prosperity
5. Blomsterkrans
6. In The Heavens Above, You Will Become A Monster
7. This Torment Has No End, Only New Beginnings
