NOCTURNAL SORCERY (Black Metal, Finlande) offre l'écoute intégralite de son premier long-format The Holy Law in Total Ruin à paraître le 19 août sur Kvlt. Tracklist :
1. Ro'iheyav Ro'ihey Mihole' Rem'oyav / Mephistophelean Wine
2. Blachearted Angel's Retribution
3. Fatum Nostrum (Damnatio Memoriae)
4. The Holy Law in Total Ruin
5. Thy Primordial Flame
6. Through Boundaries of Time
7. Down the Valley of Damnation
8. Miracle of Empty Hand
9. The Last Ray of Ihvh's Light
