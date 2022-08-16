chargement...

Les news du 16 Août 2022

News
Les news du 16 Août 2022 Behind the Horror - Baalzagoth - Internal Organs External - Hanghedief - Fear Disease - Nocturnal Sorcery
BEHIND THE HORROR (Thrash Metal, Brésil) a dévoilé le morceau-titre de son premier full-length BurnUp This Truth à venir dans le courant de l'année.

BAALZAGOTH (Death Metal, Pologne) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Suffering" figurant sur son premier longue-durée Morbid Persecutions paru en avril dernier via Mara Productions.

INTERNAL ORGANS EXTERNAL (Slam Death/Deathcore, USA) sortira son nouvel opus The Brutality of Tomorrow le 30 septembre sur Vicious Instinct Records. Tracklist :

01. Propagating the Execution
02. Cybernetic Rebirth
03. Visceral Desolation
04. Callous Psyche
05. Oil Embalmment
06. Soaked in Obliteration
07. Proximity of Bone
08. Entombed in Concrete
09. Articulated Sycophant
10. Flesh of the Ghost

HANGHEDIEF (Black Metal, Belgique) sortira son premier EP Overduyvelsche Boosheit le 14 octobre chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. 1611, V.C.
2. 1634, K.M.
3. Meesters van de Hooge Wercken
4. 1638, D.V.J.
5. Longing for the Ancient Kingdom II [Ancient Rites cover]

FEAR DISEASE (Thrash/Death/Groove, Belgique) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Downfall" extrait de son nouvel album Floodgates qui sort le 2 septembre via Wormholedeath. Tracklist :

1. Kill or be killed
2. Downfall
3. No man’s land
4. Stalemate
5. Ardent apostate
6. Victimized
7. Static
8. Scorpio
9. White king of black death
10. End of all
11. Bokkenrijders

NOCTURNAL SORCERY (Black Metal, Finlande) offre l'écoute intégralite de son premier long-format The Holy Law in Total Ruin à paraître le 19 août sur Kvlt. Tracklist :

1. Ro'iheyav Ro'ihey Mihole' Rem'oyav / Mephistophelean Wine
2. Blachearted Angel's Retribution
3. Fatum Nostrum (Damnatio Memoriae)
4. The Holy Law in Total Ruin
5. Thy Primordial Flame
6. Through Boundaries of Time
7. Down the Valley of Damnation
8. Miracle of Empty Hand
9. The Last Ray of Ihvh's Light
Thrasho Keyser
16 Août 2022

