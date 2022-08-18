»

(Lien direct) ARKHETH (Progressive / Avantgarde Black Metal) sortira "Clarity Came With A Cool Summer's Breeze", son tout nouvel opus, le 30 Septembre prochain via I, Voidhanger Records. Une pochette (colorée), une tracklist, et un extrait sont à découvrir :



1. In The Cradle Of The Crescent Moon

2. Kundalini

3. Psychonautica

4. Neptune Beaches 06:26

5. Patience In The Garden Of Fire

6. Where The Ocean Meets The Sky



<a href="https://i-voidhangerrecords.bandcamp.com/album/clarity-came-with-a-cool-summers-breeze">Clarity Came With A Cool Summer's Breeze by ARKHETH</a>