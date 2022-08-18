|
Les news du 18 Août 2022
News
Les news du 18 Août 2022 Acausal Intrusion - HUSSAR - ARKHETH - VOAK - Autopsy - Nordjevel - The Sombre - Emperium - Sacrilegia - Mastic Scum - Lord of Confusion - White Rune - Paingiver
|»
|ACAUSAL INTRUSION (Death Metal tordu) sortira son deuxième opus le 30 Septembre prochain, toujours chez I, Voidhanger Records. "Seeping Evocation" se dévoile un peu avec une pochette, une tracklist, et un premier extrait :
1. Putrefaction
2. Formless Conjoining Chaos
3. Mnemonic Confabulation
4. Transformational Death Phenomenon
5. Nythra Kthunae Atazoth
6. Ostensible Implanted Inheritance
7. Consultation Of Nothingness
8. Clairvoyant Quantums
9. Exaltation
|
|»
|HUSSAR (Death Metal) a choisi I, Voidhanger Records pour sortir son tout nouvel opus, "All-Consuming Hunger", prévu pour le 30 Septembre. Phil Tougas (Chthe'ilist, VoidCeremony, Funebrarum) y apparaît notamment en guest. La tracklist, la pochette, et un premier extrait, sont d'ores et déjà disponibles :
1. Ritualistic Castration Of The Feeble-Minded Cowards
2. Blind Charge Into Gunfire
3. All-Consuming Hunger
4. Citadel
5. Dissonant Weeping Of A Thousand Widows
6. A Vile And Hollow Shell
|
|»
|ARKHETH (Progressive / Avantgarde Black Metal) sortira "Clarity Came With A Cool Summer's Breeze", son tout nouvel opus, le 30 Septembre prochain via I, Voidhanger Records. Une pochette (colorée), une tracklist, et un extrait sont à découvrir :
1. In The Cradle Of The Crescent Moon
2. Kundalini
3. Psychonautica
4. Neptune Beaches 06:26
5. Patience In The Garden Of Fire
6. Where The Ocean Meets The Sky
|
|»
|VOAK (Black Metal) sortira son nouvel album "Verdrängung" le 30 Septembre prochain chez I, Voidhanger Records. Pochette, tracklist et premier extrait ont déjà été dévoilés :
1. Verdrängen
2. Für jede Wunde ein Pfeil
3. Öffnungen
4. Sprechende Köpfe
5. Die Verwandlung
6. Röte Vogel
7. Affektintoleranz
8. Atemzüge der Wölfe
9. Sabbat
10. Kreuz
|
|»
|AUTOPSY (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Morbidity Triumphant qui sortira le 30 septembre via Peaceville Records. "Skin By Skin" s'écoute ici :
|
|»
|NORDJEVEL (Black Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Gnavhòl qui sortira le 23 septembre via Indie Recordings. "Of Rats And Men" s'écoute ci-dessous :
|
|»
|Le one-man band THE SOMBRE (Doom/Death, Pays-Bas) offre son nouvel opus Monuments of Grief en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain via Chaos Records. Tracklist :
1. From The Depths Of Misery [6:27]
2. Alone in My Desolation [5:35]
3. The Mourning Gloom [6:38]
4. Monuments Of Grief [6:14]
5. When Death Comes I Will Be Beside You [6:39]
6. Paradise Regained [7:08]
|
|»
|EMPERIUM (Melodic Technical Death Metal, Philippines) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour son nouveau single "Majestic Goat".
|
|»
|SACRILEGIA (Blackened Thrash Metal, Irlande) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Sold Under Sin le 30 septembre sur Invictus Productions. Tracklist :
1. Cimmerian Dawn [6:06]
2. Reactionary Angel [4:42]
3. Sarx & Blood [5:19]
4. The Squirming Hyperions [4:19]
|
|»
|MASTIC SCUM (Brutal Death/Grind/Crossover, Autriche) sortira son nouvel album Icon le 7 octobre chez MDD Records.
|
|»
|LORD OF CONFUSION (Stoner/Doom, Portugal) sortira son premier full-length Evil Mystery le 30 septembre via Gruesome Records. Tracklist :
1. Land of Mystery
2. Howling Void
3. Interlude
4. Evil Blood
5. Witchfinder
6. Hell
|
|»
|WHITE RUNE (Melodic Black Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son premier longue-durée Dawn of the White Rune à venir demain sur Hammer of Hate. Tracklist :
1. Brought by the Touch of Death
2. The Iron Claws of Satan
3. White Rune Rising
4. Soulstorm
5. Death at Sundown
6. Echoes of Torment
7. Crimson Lament
8. The Ravenous Part 1 - Altar of Defeat
9. The Ravenous Part 2 - Torn Kingdom Come
|
|»
|PAINGIVER (Death Metal, USA) a signé sur Memento Mori pour la sortie au premier semestre 2023 de son premier long-format.
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par Lestat
Par coreandcoupdate
Par Grael
Par Lestat
Par Lestat
Par Funky Globe
Par AxGxB
Par Seb`
Par Sakrifiss
Par GregBundy
Par Voay
Par Deathrash
Par rudler242
Par lkea
Par Kurtz
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par Kurtz
Par Kurtz
Par Billy S.
Par AxGxB