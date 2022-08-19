chargement...

Les news du 19 Août 2022

News
Les news du 19 Août 2022 Golgotha - Medieval Demon - Raster Density - Hagetisse - Celestial Wizard - Mortuous - Tribal Gaze - Thulsa Doom - Daeva
»
(Lien direct)
GOLGOTHA (Doom/Death, Espagne) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Our Trust Betrayed" issu de son nouvel opus Mors Diligentis qui sort le 25 octobre sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. My Burden
02. Our Trust Betrayed
03. Farewell Humanity
04. Waiting For My Death
05. Unconditional Love
06. Alone in the Dark
07. Viper Tongue
08. We the Demons

»
(Lien direct)
MEDIEVAL DEMON (Melodic Black Metal, Grèce) a dévoilé le titre "Baptismal Blood" figurant sur son nouvel album Black Coven à venir le 16 septembre chez Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Where Witches Dwell and Labyrinths Confuse [5:48]
2. Black Coven [8:21]
3. Nocturnal Sacrilege [5:49]
4. Sylvestris Deus (Protector of the Forests) [4:01]
5. Baptismal Blood [5:27]
6. Katavythisis [5:00]
7. The Grave Dwellers [6:38]

»
(Lien direct)
RASTER DENSITY (Technical Progressive Brutal Death, Finlande) sortira son nouveau disque Apothecary's Tome ov Depravity and Filth via Inverse Records cet automne.

»
(Lien direct)
HAGETISSE (Experimental Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel opus De Verminkte stilte van het zijn le 14 octobre sur Babylon Doom Cult Records. Tracklist :

1. Sleur mij maar mee in de vuurzee [4:16]
2. Verbrande huizen symboliseren het geluk [4:34]
3. De Verminkte stilte van het zijn [4:33]
4. Daar komt het licht [5:10]
5. Als de pijn dicteert [4:39]
6. Gekastijd vlees [4:30]
7. De nacht van gezonken gedachten [4:52]
8. Een stille schemering [6:01]

»
(Lien direct)
CELESTIAL WIZARD (Power/Death, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo "vocal playthrough" pour le morceau "Steel Chrysalis" extrait de son nouvel album Winds Of The Cosmos. Tracklist :

1. Andromeda (2:25)
2. Revenant (5:30)
3. Ice Realm (4:08)
4. Powerthrone (4:30)
5. Eternal Scourge (5:32)
6. Steel Chrysalis (4:26)
7. Undead Renegade (5:04)
8. Cyberhawk (4:26)
9. Winds Of The Cosmos (7:44)

Durée totale : 42:45

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Upon Desolation, le nouvel album de MORTUOUS (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 16 septembre sur Extremely Rotten Productions et Carbonized Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Graveyard Rain" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Carve
02. Nothing
03. Metamorphosis
04. Days Of Grey
05. Defiled By Fire
06. Burning Still...
07. Ash And Dismay
08. Graveyard Rain

»
(Lien direct)
TRIBAL GAZE (Death Metal, USA) sera de retour le 16 septembre prochain avec sous le bras un premier album intitulé The Nine Choirs à paraître chez Maggot Stomp Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip de "And How They Wept For Eternity" :

01. Cold Devotion
02. And How They Wept For Eternity
03. With This Creature I Return
04. To Gather In Its Presence
05. As A Thousand Voices Sing
06. Jealous Messiah
07. Shapeless Sovereign
08. Jungle Rituals
09. Worthless Offering

»
(Lien direct)
THULSA DOOM (Death Metal, Italie) sortira son premier album intitulé A Fate Worse Than Death le 30 septembre sur Invictus Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Cursed Domains Beyond" :

01. Where Death Dwells
02. Cursed Domains Beyond
03. Into The Vaults Of Angmar
04. Tomb Of The Serpent Cult
05. A Fate Worse Than Death
06. Order Of The Black
07. Hung, Drawn and Quartered
08. Lost Portal Of Xhul
09. The Dawn Of The Fire Age
10. The Orgy (Outro)

»
(Lien direct)
DAEVA (Black / Thrash, USA) sortira son premier album intitulé Through Sheer Will And Black Magic… le 14 octobre sur 20 Buck Spin Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Arena At Dis" :

01. Intro (Emanations)
02. The Architect And Rhe Monument
03. Arena At Dis
04. Passion Under The Hammer
05. Loosen The Tongue Of The Dead
06. Fragmenting In Ritual Splendor
07. Polluting The Sanctuary (Revolutions Against Faith)
08. Itch Of The Bottle
09. Luciferian Return
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
19 Août 2022

