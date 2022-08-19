»

(Lien direct) THULSA DOOM (Death Metal, Italie) sortira son premier album intitulé A Fate Worse Than Death le 30 septembre sur Invictus Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Cursed Domains Beyond" :



01. Where Death Dwells

02. Cursed Domains Beyond

03. Into The Vaults Of Angmar

04. Tomb Of The Serpent Cult

05. A Fate Worse Than Death

06. Order Of The Black

07. Hung, Drawn and Quartered

08. Lost Portal Of Xhul

09. The Dawn Of The Fire Age

10. The Orgy (Outro)



<a href="https://invictusproductions666.bandcamp.com/album/a-fate-worse-than-death">A Fate Worse Than Death by Thulsa Doom</a>