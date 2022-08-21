Les news du 21 Août 2022 News Les news du 21 Août 2022 Implore » (Lien direct) IMPLORE (Grind/Crust/Death, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album The Burden Of Existence qui sortira le 28 octobre via Church Road Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. Prior Void

2. The Burden Of Existence

3. Archetype

4. Masochistic Tendencies

5. Accept The Loss

6. Sun Deprived

7. Failure Through Self Preservation

8. Ultimate Freedom

9. Love Will Gradually Perish

10. The Sense Of Endings





