(Lien direct) WAMPYRIC RITES (Black Metal, Équateur) offre son nouvel album The Wolves Howl to the Moon en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain via Signal Rex. Tracklist :



1. The Ancient Tyrant Returns from the Deep Forgotten Crypts [8:10]

2. Rites Under the Fullmoon [6:06]

3. Amidst the Fog of Eternity [2:47]

4. The Wolves Howl to the Moon [9:58]

5. Captive in a Desolate Castle [8:25]



