Les news du 25 Août 2022

News
Les news du 25 Août 2022 Mindforce - Omegavortex - Pious Levus - Algebra - Wampyric Rites - Holycide - Headshot - Adaga - Asgrauw - Inhuman Depravity - ZeTA - Terror - Ateiggär
»
(Lien direct)
MINDFORCE (Hardcore / Crossover, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album New Lords qui sortira le 16 septembre via Triple B Records. "Words Fail" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
OMEGAVORTEX (Black/Death, Allemagne) et PIOUS LEVUS (Black/Death, USA) vont sortir un split le 21 octobre sur Invictus Productions et Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :

OMEGAVORTEX
1. Mutilation Paradise
2. Origin of Evil
3. Babalon Working
4. Polarization - Hell on Earth
5. Demonic Phantasm
6. Paranormal Death

PIOUS LEVUS
7. Condemners Cult
8. Cursed Altar
9. Lucipyrean Stronghold
10. Miscreant Diabolus
11. The Never Betrayer

»
(Lien direct)
ALGEBRA (Thrash Metal, Suisse) a posté à cette adresse le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Chiroptera à paraître le 19 septembre chez Unspeakable Axe Records. Tracklist :

1. The Fallen
2. Resuscitation
3. Kleptomaniac
4. Constricted
5. Accomplice
6. Chiroptera
7. Suspect
8. Eternal Sleep
9. Losing Touch
10. Burn the Bridge
11. The Great Deception

»
(Lien direct)
WAMPYRIC RITES (Black Metal, Équateur) offre son nouvel album The Wolves Howl to the Moon en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain via Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. The Ancient Tyrant Returns from the Deep Forgotten Crypts [8:10]
2. Rites Under the Fullmoon [6:06]
3. Amidst the Fog of Eternity [2:47]
4. The Wolves Howl to the Moon [9:58]
5. Captive in a Desolate Castle [8:25]

»
(Lien direct)
HOLYCIDE (Thrash Metal, Espagne) voit le retour de son bassiste originel Vicente J. Payá (Unbounded Terror, Golgotha, Decrapted ...) en remplacement de Dani Fernández.

»
(Lien direct)
HEADSHOT (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouveau disque Eyes Of The Giardians le 14 octobre sur MDD Records.

»
(Lien direct)
ADAGA (Black Metal, Brésil) sortira son premier longue-durée Nas Ruínas do Ser le 14 octobre chez Altare Productions. Tracklist :

1. Noite Soberana
2. No Limiar da Morte
3. De Passagem
4. Nas Ruínas do Ser - Pt I
5. Nas Ruínas do Ser - Pt II
6. Fragmentação da Alma

»
(Lien direct)
ASGRAUW (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé le morceau "Tussen willen en kunnen" tiré de son nouvel opus Façade à paraître le 7 octobre via Death Prayer Records. Tracklist :

1. Versplinterd hout (4:27)
2. Geketend (5:00)
3. Zielloos (3:48)
4. Offerande (5:33)
5. Tussen willen en kunnen (4:10)
6. Hernemen (4:22)
7. As van de doden (5:18)
8. Levenswaan (5:08)

Durée totale : (37:46)

»
(Lien direct)
INHUMAN DEPRAVITY (Brutal Death, Turquie) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Obsessed with the Mummified" qui ouvre son nouvel album The Experimendead qui sort le 9 septembre sur Gruesome Records. Tracklist :

1. Obsessed with the Mummified
2. Mescannibalismus
3. Burnt to Exist
4. Whole Body Radiation
5. As I Tell You to Kill So
6. Death 22
7. Ex Nihilo Transition
8. Beyond Rhythm Zero

»
(Lien direct)
ZETA (Melodic Black/Death, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Traversing The Void" extrait de son premier long-format Binary Enigma à venir le 2 septembre en auto-production. Tracklist :

1.Hopinksville Goblins
2.Suspended Colossus
3.Binary Enigma
4.Organic Corridor
5.Cosmic Embrace
6.Traversing the Void
7. M-Triangle
8.Weight of Disclosure
9.Dimensional Nexus Part II

»
(Lien direct)
TERROR (Hardcore, USA) vient de sortir via Maggot Stomp et Pure Noise Records un flexi disc intitulé Can’t Help But Hate. On y trouve bien évidemment le titre du même nom sur lequel participe George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher de Cannibal Corpse ainsi qu'une reprise du groupe Death Threat intitulée "Dead At Birth" et à découvrir ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
ATTEI ATEIGGÄR (Black Metal, Suisse) sortira son premier album intitulé Tyrannemord le 28 octobre sur Eisenwald. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Die Nacht Droht Fyschter Mir" :

01. De Dunkli Ort
02. En Stille Feind
03. Iserni Plag
04. Us Lyschegiftig Schlaf Verwached
05. Die Nacht Droht Fyschter Mir
06. Chron' Und Tod
07. Din Lyb Ziert De Altar
