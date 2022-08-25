|
Les news du 25 Août 2022
|OMEGAVORTEX (Black/Death, Allemagne) et PIOUS LEVUS (Black/Death, USA) vont sortir un split le 21 octobre sur Invictus Productions et Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :
OMEGAVORTEX
1. Mutilation Paradise
2. Origin of Evil
3. Babalon Working
4. Polarization - Hell on Earth
5. Demonic Phantasm
6. Paranormal Death
PIOUS LEVUS
7. Condemners Cult
8. Cursed Altar
9. Lucipyrean Stronghold
10. Miscreant Diabolus
11. The Never Betrayer
|ALGEBRA (Thrash Metal, Suisse) a posté à cette adresse le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Chiroptera à paraître le 19 septembre chez Unspeakable Axe Records. Tracklist :
1. The Fallen
2. Resuscitation
3. Kleptomaniac
4. Constricted
5. Accomplice
6. Chiroptera
7. Suspect
8. Eternal Sleep
9. Losing Touch
10. Burn the Bridge
11. The Great Deception
|WAMPYRIC RITES (Black Metal, Équateur) offre son nouvel album The Wolves Howl to the Moon en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain via Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. The Ancient Tyrant Returns from the Deep Forgotten Crypts [8:10]
2. Rites Under the Fullmoon [6:06]
3. Amidst the Fog of Eternity [2:47]
4. The Wolves Howl to the Moon [9:58]
5. Captive in a Desolate Castle [8:25]
|HOLYCIDE (Thrash Metal, Espagne) voit le retour de son bassiste originel Vicente J. Payá (Unbounded Terror, Golgotha, Decrapted ...) en remplacement de Dani Fernández.
|HEADSHOT (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouveau disque Eyes Of The Giardians le 14 octobre sur MDD Records.
|ADAGA (Black Metal, Brésil) sortira son premier longue-durée Nas Ruínas do Ser le 14 octobre chez Altare Productions. Tracklist :
1. Noite Soberana
2. No Limiar da Morte
3. De Passagem
4. Nas Ruínas do Ser - Pt I
5. Nas Ruínas do Ser - Pt II
6. Fragmentação da Alma
|ASGRAUW (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé le morceau "Tussen willen en kunnen" tiré de son nouvel opus Façade à paraître le 7 octobre via Death Prayer Records. Tracklist :
1. Versplinterd hout (4:27)
2. Geketend (5:00)
3. Zielloos (3:48)
4. Offerande (5:33)
5. Tussen willen en kunnen (4:10)
6. Hernemen (4:22)
7. As van de doden (5:18)
8. Levenswaan (5:08)
Durée totale : (37:46)
|INHUMAN DEPRAVITY (Brutal Death, Turquie) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Obsessed with the Mummified" qui ouvre son nouvel album The Experimendead qui sort le 9 septembre sur Gruesome Records. Tracklist :
1. Obsessed with the Mummified
2. Mescannibalismus
3. Burnt to Exist
4. Whole Body Radiation
5. As I Tell You to Kill So
6. Death 22
7. Ex Nihilo Transition
8. Beyond Rhythm Zero
|ZETA (Melodic Black/Death, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Traversing The Void" extrait de son premier long-format Binary Enigma à venir le 2 septembre en auto-production. Tracklist :
1.Hopinksville Goblins
2.Suspended Colossus
3.Binary Enigma
4.Organic Corridor
5.Cosmic Embrace
6.Traversing the Void
7. M-Triangle
8.Weight of Disclosure
9.Dimensional Nexus Part II
|TERROR (Hardcore, USA) vient de sortir via Maggot Stomp et Pure Noise Records un flexi disc intitulé Can’t Help But Hate. On y trouve bien évidemment le titre du même nom sur lequel participe George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher de Cannibal Corpse ainsi qu'une reprise du groupe Death Threat intitulée "Dead At Birth" et à découvrir ci-dessous :
|ATTEI ATEIGGÄR (Black Metal, Suisse) sortira son premier album intitulé Tyrannemord le 28 octobre sur Eisenwald. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Die Nacht Droht Fyschter Mir" :
01. De Dunkli Ort
02. En Stille Feind
03. Iserni Plag
04. Us Lyschegiftig Schlaf Verwached
05. Die Nacht Droht Fyschter Mir
06. Chron' Und Tod
07. Din Lyb Ziert De Altar
