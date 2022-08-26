chargement...

Les news du 26 Août 2022

News
Les news du 26 Août 2022 Blodhemn - Massacre - Timor et Tremor - Enslaved - Hail Conjurer - Proceed on Your Way to Oblivion - Resin Tomb - Metalian
»
(Lien direct)
BLODHEMN (Trve Norwegian Black Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Sverger Hemn qui sortira le 7 octobre via Dark Essence Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Fraa djupet...
2. Vil livet av deg
3. Bomb bergen
4. Farvel Feioey
5. Opp or lemmen
6. Velg din gift
7. Tid


»
(Lien direct)
MASSACRE (Death Old-School, Etats-Unis) sortira le 1er septembre un nouvel Ep intitulé Casket Mutilations. Le tracklisting et un extrait se découvrent ici :

1. Springwood Slasher (Prelude)
2. Mutilated (2022)
3. Beyond The Boiler Room (Interlude)
4. Nailed Into The Casket


»
(Lien direct)
TIMOR ET TREMOR (Black Pagan Mélodique, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel opus Realm Of Ashes qui sortira le 28 octobre via Trollzorn Records. L'ensemble est à découvrir ici :

1. Mirrors And Smoke
2. Voices From The Coffin
3. A Hundred Days Of Rain
4. King Of The Lost
5. Of Wolf And Sun
6. Catharsis
7. A Crown Of Bones
8. Bearer Of The Accursed Sands

»
(Lien direct)
ENSLAVED (Black Metal Progressif, Norvège) a dévoilé un titre inédit intitulé "Kingdom" qui s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
HAIL CONJURER (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Earth Penetration le 23 septembre sur Signal Rex (K7) et Bestial Burst (CD). Tracklist :

1. The Sin And The Sweat [7:33]
2. Aghast [6:21]
3. Rebellion of the Flesh [2:49]
4. Blood on the Stone [2:47]
5. Come Alive [4:36]
6. Winter Death [4:54]
7. Earth Penetration [5:11]

»
(Lien direct)
PROCEED ON YOUR WAY TO OBLIVION (Technical Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format Ceremorphosis le 23 septembre chez Blood Blast Distribution. Tracklist :

1. Meteor Swarm
2. Ceremorphosis
3. Beholder
4. Atrophic Radiance*
5. Deal With The Devil
6. The Whispered One
7. Ravenloft**
8. Reap What You Sew
9. The Natural End***

*Guest lead on "Atrophic Radiance" by Steven Funderburk (Wretched, Through The Eyes Of The Dead)
**Guest lead on "Ravenloft" by Craig Peters (Deeds Of Flesh)
***Guest lead on "The Natural End" by Joseph Mabry (Capstan)

»
(Lien direct)
RESIN TOMB (Dissonant Death Metal/Sludge, Australie) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Ascendancy//Unconsecrated le 7 octobre via Brilliant Emperor/Total Dissonance Worship. Tracklist :

1. Unconsecrated
2. Ascendancy

»
(Lien direct)
METALIAN (Heavy Metal, Québec) sortira son nouvel album Beyond the Wall le 24 octobre sur Temple of Mystery Records. Tracklist :

1. March to the Death
2. Motorhorse
3. Fire on the Road
4. Last Chance to Ride
5. Solar Winds
6. Rise of the AI
7. Beyond the Wall
8. Behind the Lies
9. Cold Thunder
10. Dark City
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
26 Août 2022

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Cujo citer
Cujo
26/08/2022 16:30
Le morceau de Massacre est plutôt pas mal, pas génial mais le groupe fait un bon retour en ce moment, ça fait plaisir !

Massacre
 Massacre
Mythos (EP)
2022 - Nuclear Blast Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Blodhemn
 Blodhemn
Trve Norwegian Black Metal - 2004 - Norvège		   
Enslaved
 Enslaved
Black Metal Progressif - 1991 - Norvège		   
Massacre
 Massacre
Death Old-School - 1984 - Etats-Unis		   
Timor et Tremor
 Timor et Tremor
Black Pagan Mélodique - 2005 - Allemagne		   
Massacre
Mythos (EP)
Lire la chronique
Pure Wrath
Hymn to the Woeful Hearts
Lire la chronique
Cathedral
The VIIth Coming
Lire la chronique
Bladecrusher
Tempest (EP)
Lire la chronique
Nidernes
Beyond the Gleam of Nightsky
Lire la chronique
Ernia
How To Deal With Life And Fail
Lire la chronique
Inhuman Condition
Fearsick
Lire la chronique
Nhaarg
When All Hope Is Gone
Lire la chronique
Exocrine
The Hybrid Suns
Lire la chronique
Cailleach Calling
Dreams of Fragmentation
Lire la chronique
Vektor
Black Future
Lire la chronique
Plague Years
All Will Suffer (EP)
Lire la chronique
Hexing
Welcome To Salem
Lire la chronique
Evergrey
The Atlantic
Lire la chronique
Belphegor
The Devils
Lire la chronique
Schauer
Roaring Thunder of Days Lon...
Lire la chronique
Sirin
V Pamäti
Lire la chronique
Laudanum
The Coronation
Lire la chronique
Soreption
Jord
Lire la chronique
Laudanum
The Apotheker
Lire la chronique
Aara
Triade II: Hemera
Lire la chronique
Kreator
Hate Über Alles
Lire la chronique
Rotten Tomb
Visions Of Dismal Fate
Lire la chronique
Svart Crown
Les Terres Brûlées (EP)
Lire la chronique
Knoll
Metempiric
Lire la chronique
Graf Orlock
Destination Time Yesterday
Lire la chronique
Intoxicated
Watch You Burn
Lire la chronique
Artificial Brain
Artificial Brain
Lire la chronique
White Ward
False Light
Lire la chronique
Besna
Zverstvá
Lire la chronique