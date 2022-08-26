|
Les news du 26 Août 2022
Les news du 26 Août 2022 Blodhemn - Massacre - Timor et Tremor - Enslaved - Hail Conjurer - Proceed on Your Way to Oblivion - Resin Tomb - Metalian
|BLODHEMN (Trve Norwegian Black Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Sverger Hemn qui sortira le 7 octobre via Dark Essence Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Fraa djupet...
2. Vil livet av deg
3. Bomb bergen
4. Farvel Feioey
5. Opp or lemmen
6. Velg din gift
7. Tid
|MASSACRE (Death Old-School, Etats-Unis) sortira le 1er septembre un nouvel Ep intitulé Casket Mutilations. Le tracklisting et un extrait se découvrent ici :
1. Springwood Slasher (Prelude)
2. Mutilated (2022)
3. Beyond The Boiler Room (Interlude)
4. Nailed Into The Casket
|TIMOR ET TREMOR (Black Pagan Mélodique, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel opus Realm Of Ashes qui sortira le 28 octobre via Trollzorn Records. L'ensemble est à découvrir ici :
1. Mirrors And Smoke
2. Voices From The Coffin
3. A Hundred Days Of Rain
4. King Of The Lost
5. Of Wolf And Sun
6. Catharsis
7. A Crown Of Bones
8. Bearer Of The Accursed Sands
|ENSLAVED (Black Metal Progressif, Norvège) a dévoilé un titre inédit intitulé "Kingdom" qui s'écoute ici :
|HAIL CONJURER (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Earth Penetration le 23 septembre sur Signal Rex (K7) et Bestial Burst (CD). Tracklist :
1. The Sin And The Sweat [7:33]
2. Aghast [6:21]
3. Rebellion of the Flesh [2:49]
4. Blood on the Stone [2:47]
5. Come Alive [4:36]
6. Winter Death [4:54]
7. Earth Penetration [5:11]
|PROCEED ON YOUR WAY TO OBLIVION (Technical Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format Ceremorphosis le 23 septembre chez Blood Blast Distribution. Tracklist :
1. Meteor Swarm
2. Ceremorphosis
3. Beholder
4. Atrophic Radiance*
5. Deal With The Devil
6. The Whispered One
7. Ravenloft**
8. Reap What You Sew
9. The Natural End***
*Guest lead on "Atrophic Radiance" by Steven Funderburk (Wretched, Through The Eyes Of The Dead)
**Guest lead on "Ravenloft" by Craig Peters (Deeds Of Flesh)
***Guest lead on "The Natural End" by Joseph Mabry (Capstan)
|RESIN TOMB (Dissonant Death Metal/Sludge, Australie) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Ascendancy//Unconsecrated le 7 octobre via Brilliant Emperor/Total Dissonance Worship. Tracklist :
1. Unconsecrated
2. Ascendancy
|METALIAN (Heavy Metal, Québec) sortira son nouvel album Beyond the Wall le 24 octobre sur Temple of Mystery Records. Tracklist :
1. March to the Death
2. Motorhorse
3. Fire on the Road
4. Last Chance to Ride
5. Solar Winds
6. Rise of the AI
7. Beyond the Wall
8. Behind the Lies
9. Cold Thunder
10. Dark City
Le morceau de Massacre est plutôt pas mal, pas génial mais le groupe fait un bon retour en ce moment, ça fait plaisir !
26/08/2022 16:30