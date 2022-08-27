»

(Lien direct) ANTROPOFAGUS (Brutal Death, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus Origin le 28 octobre sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :



1. Origin

2. Downward the Spiral

3. While Nothingness Slithers

4. Oppressed Suffering

5. The Slaver Ascension

6. Of Prosperity and Punishment

7. Ia Anth Etbrae Gagh

8. Hymns of Acrimony

9. Passage of Annulment

10. Chapter of not letting the body perish (M.O.R.T.E. pt2)