ANTROPOFAGUS (Brutal Death, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus Origin le 28 octobre sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. Origin
2. Downward the Spiral
3. While Nothingness Slithers
4. Oppressed Suffering
5. The Slaver Ascension
6. Of Prosperity and Punishment
7. Ia Anth Etbrae Gagh
8. Hymns of Acrimony
9. Passage of Annulment
10. Chapter of not letting the body perish (M.O.R.T.E. pt2)
UNIVERSALLY ESTRANGED (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée Dimension of Deviant Clusters le 28 octobre sur Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :
1. (Prelude)
2. Psychic Laceration
3. Devoured From Another Time
4. Between the Lacunae
5. Dimension of Deviant Clusters
6. Memory of Death
7. (Interlude)
8. Corrupted Mind Palace
9. Universally Estranged
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
27/08/2022 13:57