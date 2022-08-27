chargement...

Les news du 27 Août 2022

News
Les news du 27 Août 2022 Antropofagus - Caïnan Dawn - Anchillys - Décembre Noir - Universally Estranged - Nocturnis
»
(Lien direct)
ANTROPOFAGUS (Brutal Death, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus Origin le 28 octobre sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. Origin
2. Downward the Spiral
3. While Nothingness Slithers
4. Oppressed Suffering
5. The Slaver Ascension
6. Of Prosperity and Punishment
7. Ia Anth Etbrae Gagh
8. Hymns of Acrimony
9. Passage of Annulment
10. Chapter of not letting the body perish (M.O.R.T.E. pt2)

»
(Lien direct)
CAÏNAN DAWN (Black Metal, France) a mis en ligne le morceau "Apnea" tiré de son nouvel album Lagu qui sort le 30 septembre chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Nun [2:16]
2. Myctophidae [6:08]
3. Y'ha-Nthlei [6:25]
4. Okeanos [6:34]
5. Atlantis [8:10]
6. Septima [7:26]
7. Apnea [6:28]
8. Lagu [4:39]
9. Profundum [7:29]

»
(Lien direct)
ANCHILLYS (Brutal Death, Pays-Bas) vient de sortir son premier full-length Elan Vital en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Birth (1:30)
2. Dirt & Essence (2:55)
3. Elan Vital (5:11)
4. Extramundane (3:42)
5. Gate Of Hades (4:08)
6. Somniphobic (4:02)
7. Sands Of Genitalia (2:31)
8. Khamsin's Menace (5:34)

Durée totale : 29:55

»
(Lien direct)
DÉCEMBRE NOIR (Melodic Doom/Death, Allemagne) a dévoilé le titre "Barricades" extrait de son prochain EP Pale Serenades à venir le 30 septembre via Lifeforce Records.

»
(Lien direct)
UNIVERSALLY ESTRANGED (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée Dimension of Deviant Clusters le 28 octobre sur Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :

1. (Prelude)
2. Psychic Laceration
3. Devoured From Another Time
4. Between the Lacunae
5. Dimension of Deviant Clusters
6. Memory of Death
7. (Interlude)
8. Corrupted Mind Palace
9. Universally Estranged

»
(Lien direct)
NOCTURNIS (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier long-format Unsegen le 28 octobre. Il comportera six morceaux pour une durée totale de trente-huit minutes.
Thrasho Keyser
27 Août 2022

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
27/08/2022 13:57
Excellente nouvelle pour le ANTROPOFAGUS ! Sourire

