(Lien direct) THE LOOM OF TIME (Extreme Progressive Metal, Australie) sortira son nouvel opus Grand False Karass le 30 septembre sur Aeternitas Tenebrarum Musicae Fundamentum (ATMF). Tracklist :



01 -The Depths of Hell Itself (6:38)

02 - The Choices of an Automaton (4:55)

03 - The Luxury of Ignorance (5:52)

04 - The Shoulders of Giants (4:29)

05 - The Age of Expansionism (5:39)

06 - The Crux of our Salvation (4:49)

07 - The Cancer of Excess (4:30)

08 - The Lance of Longinus (5:31)

09- The Slightest of Deaths (3:31)



Durée totale : 45:54



<a href="https://atmfsssdtp.bandcamp.com/album/grand-false-karass">Grand False Karass by The Loom of Time</a>