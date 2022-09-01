|
Les news du 1 Septembre 2022
News
Les news du 1 Septembre 2022 Miscreance - Epoch of Unlight - Orthodoxy - Deeds Of Flesh - Vacuous - Encryptment - In Grief - The Loom of Time - Cruz - Celestial Grave - Firtan - Absurdity Made Flesh - Retador - Adaestuo - Triskelyon
|MISCREANCE (Technical Death/Thrash, Italie) a posté à cette adresse le titre "The Garden" tiré de son premier long-format Convergence à paraître le 19 septembre chez Unspeakable Axe Records (CD), Danex Records (LP) et Desert Wastelands (K7). Tracklist :
1. Flame of Consciousness
2. Fall Apart
3. Incubo
4. No Empathy
5. The Garden
6. Alchemy
7. My Internment
8. Requiem for Sanity
|»
|EPOCH OF UNLIGHT (Melodic Death/Black, USA) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Wrath of the Cryomancer" extrait de son nouvel opus At War with the Multiverse à venir le 16 septembre en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. The Anthropocene
2. The Numbing Stillness
3. Wrath of the Cryomancer
4. An Amaranthine Line
5. Beneath a Dying Sun
6. Elysian Immortals
7. The Möbius Path
8. Night Hunt
9. All Light Dies
10. The Lie of Tomorrow's Dawn
|»
|ORTHODOXY (Death Metal, Espagne) a mis en ligne le titre "Banished from My Glance" qui figurera sur son nouvel album dont la sortie est programmée pour le 23 septembre via The Sinister Flame. Tracklist :
1. Enter the Netherworld [4:00]
2. Into Primigenian Darkness I Dwell [7:05]
3. Victory Beyond Death [6:07]
4. Banished From My Glance [6:07]
5. Masked Beast [7:24]
6. Where Shadows Move Unseen [5:47]
7. Ater Ignis (Covenant of Death) [8:05]
|»
|DEEDS OF FLESH (Brutal Death, USA) va rééditer son premier full-length Trading Pieces (1996) le 7 octobre sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions avec un tout nouveau layout. Tracklist :
1. Carnivorous Ways
2. Born Then Torn Apart
3. Trading Pieces
4. Hunting Humans
5. Impious Offerings
6. Acid Troops
7. Deeds Of Flesh
8. Erected On Stakes
9. Chunks In The Shower
10. Blasted
11. Outro
|»
|Intitulé Dreams Of Dysphoria, le premier album de VACUOUS (Death Metal) sortira le 14 octobre prochain sur Dark Descent Records et Me Saco Un Ojo Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Body Of Punishment" :
01.Devotion
02. Body Of Punishment
03. Matriarchal Blood
04. Paranoia Rites
05. Stigmata Scourge
06. Lucid (Interlude)
07. Dreams Of Dysphoria
|»
|ENCRYPTMENT (Death Metal, Suède) sortira son premier album intitulé Dödens Födsel le 11 novembre sur Nuclear Winter Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre :
01. Dödens Födsel
02. Liens Praktfulla Dans
03. Silver Tongue
04. Central Disharmoni
05. Existens i Ambivalens
06. Plågospiral
07. Poisonous Salvation
08. Withered Hands
|»
|IN GRIEF (Death/Doom, Italie) propose son premier full-length An Eternity of Misery en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Beyond the Dark Veil
2. Ярна
3. Curse My Soul
4. Queen of Babylon
5. Demons
6. Your Last Suffer (instrumental)
7. Dig Hopes
8. Close to Insanity
9. The Dagger, The Chain, The Scourge
10. Ascension to Eternity (instrumental)
|»
|THE LOOM OF TIME (Extreme Progressive Metal, Australie) sortira son nouvel opus Grand False Karass le 30 septembre sur Aeternitas Tenebrarum Musicae Fundamentum (ATMF). Tracklist :
01 -The Depths of Hell Itself (6:38)
02 - The Choices of an Automaton (4:55)
03 - The Luxury of Ignorance (5:52)
04 - The Shoulders of Giants (4:29)
05 - The Age of Expansionism (5:39)
06 - The Crux of our Salvation (4:49)
07 - The Cancer of Excess (4:30)
08 - The Lance of Longinus (5:31)
09- The Slightest of Deaths (3:31)
Durée totale : 45:54
|»
|CRUZ (Death Metal, Espagne) a posté à cette adresse le morceau "Eones de Sangre" extrait de son nouvel album Confines de la Cordura à paraître le 26 septembre chez Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :
1. Ai Margini della Follia [2:49]
2. Als Peus de la Creu [4:23]
3. Infamia Insular [4:46]
4. Els Murs Errants [9:03]
5. Confines de la Cordura [5:56]
6. Eones de Sangre [6:24]
7. L'Alè de la Cripta [8:02]
|»
|CELESTIAL GRAVE (Black Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé le morceau "Eucharist" issu de son nouveau disque Vitriolic Atonement prévu le 23 septembre via The Sinister Flame. Tracklist :
1. Eucharist [5:57]
2. Cadaverous Solace [6:03]
3. Clemency [7:55]
4. The Abyss Exhales [3:34]
5. Exaltation [5:32]
6. Radiant Tides Below [5:03]
|»
|FIRTAN (Pagan Black Metal, Allemagne) a posté le titre "Labsal" figurant sur son nouvel opus Marter qui sort le 30 septembre sur AOP Records. Tracklist :
1. Faðir
2. Amor Fati
3. Labsal
4. Lethe
5. Parhelia
6. Odem
7. Menetekel
8. Peraht
9. Medomai (bonus track*)
*available on vinyl and CD boxset
|»
|ABSURDITY MADE FLESH (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouveau single "Curtain Call" le 9 septembre.
|»
|RETADOR (Thrash Metal, Espagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Títeres" extrait de son premier longue-durée éponyme à venir le 13 septembre chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Retador
02. La Venda
03. Furia
04. Títeres
05. Violencia
06. Ton 618
07. Deseo de Matar
08. Corrupción
09. Juicio Final
10. B52
|»
|ADAESTUO (Experimental Black Metal/Dark Ambient, Pologne/USA/Finlande) offre son nouvel EP Purge of the Night Cloak en écoute intégrale. Il est sorti le 30 août via W.T.C. Productions. Tracklist :
1. Act I [6:29]
2. Act II [3:57]
3. The Hydra [6:20]
4. Act III [6:15]
|»
|TRISKELYON (Thrash Metal, Canada) a signé sur Moribund Records pour la sortie de son premier long-format Downfall le 28 octobre. Tracklist :
1. Hunger (3:01))
2. Find a Way (4:05))
3. Odyssey (Blessed By Steel) (3:34))
4. Willful Ignorance (4:14))
5. A Time of War (4:03))
6. Balance of Terror (4:22))
7. Apex Predator (4:12))
8. Indifference (4:37))
9. Nobody's Business (Billy Idol cover) (3:54)
