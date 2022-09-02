»

CONDEMNED AD (Thrash Metal, Suède) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 23 septembre de son premier longue-durée Follow a Failing Leader. Tracklist :



1 You Will Fear My Hate

2 Dead Don't Lie

3 Follow A Failing Leader

4 Killing Floor

5 Save Me From Myself

6 Thru The Sinner Eyes

7 Crawl In The Dirt

8 Suicide By Murder

9 Stay Away From Me

10 Loneliness In Lunacy

11 No Gods No Masters

12 Nothing Is Nothing



