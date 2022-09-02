chargement...

Les news du 2 Septembre 2022

News
Les news du 2 Septembre 2022 Ingested - Black Pyramid - Internal Organs External - Witch Blade - Condemned AD - Darconigan - Bran - Cabinet - Exilium Noctis
»
(Lien direct)
INGESTED (Brutal Slam Death/Deathcore, Angleterre) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Tides Of Glass" qui figurera sur son nouveau disque Ashes Lie Still prévu le 4 novembre sur Metal Blade Records. Tracklist :

"Ashes Lie Still" (Feat. Julia Frau)
"Shadows in Time"
"You'll Never Learn"
"Tides of Glass"
"From Hollow Words" (Feat. Sven de Caluwé)
"Sea of Stone"
"All I've Lost" (Feat. Matthew K. Heafy)
"With Broken Wings"
"Echoes of Hate"
"Scratch the Vein"
"Rebirth" (Digital version only; new mix by Christian Donaldson)

»
(Lien direct)
BLACK PYRAMID (Stoner/Doom, USA) va rééditer son album II (2012) le 9 septembre en vinyle chez Labyrinth of Thoughts. Tracklist :

Side A
1. Endless Agony
2. Mercy's Bane
3. Night Queen
4. Dreams of the Dead
5. Tanelorn
Side B
6. Sons of Chaos
7. Empty-Handed Insurrection
8. The Hidden Kingdom
9. Into the Dawn

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band INTERNAL ORGANS EXTERNAL (Brutal Slam Death/Deathcore, USA) a dévoilé le morceau "Proximity Of Bone" tiré de son nouvel opus The Brutality of Tomorrow qui sort le 30 septembre via Vicious Instinct Records. Tracklist :

01. Propagating the Execution
02. Cybernetic Rebirth 03:42
03. Visceral Desolation
04. Callous Psyche
05. Oil Embalmment
06. Soaked in Obliteration
07. Proximity of Bone
08. Entombed in Concrete
09. Articulated Sycophant
10. Flesh of the Ghost

»
(Lien direct)
WITCH BLADE (Heavy Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne le titre "Slavarnas Hämnd" extrait de son nouvel album Månsken à venir le 21 octobre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Skuggornas Herre [5:02]
2. Månsken [3:32]
3. Vittrorna Kommer [4:09]
4. Hellvetika [4:51]
5. Vidundrets Kall [4:29]
6. Ritual [2:49]
7. Häxjägarna [3:04]
8. Slavarnas Hämnd [4:19]

»
(Lien direct)
CONDEMNED AD (Thrash Metal, Suède) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 23 septembre de son premier longue-durée Follow a Failing Leader. Tracklist :

1 You Will Fear My Hate
2 Dead Don't Lie
3 Follow A Failing Leader
4 Killing Floor
5 Save Me From Myself
6 Thru The Sinner Eyes
7 Crawl In The Dirt
8 Suicide By Murder
9 Stay Away From Me
10 Loneliness In Lunacy
11 No Gods No Masters
12 Nothing Is Nothing

»
(Lien direct)
DARCONIGAN (Epic Black Metal, USA) vient de publier sa première démo Helm, Shield, and Spear. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. A Sign By The Creekfall
2. It Comes
3. Into The Sun
4. The Consequence of War
5. Anathema and Fate
6. Enrapturing Dark

»
(Lien direct)
BRAN (Black Metal, République Tchèque) sortira son premier long-format Odcházení le 31 octobre chez Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. Skrytá místa [8:24]
2. Tisíce hvězd [8:25]
3. Smuteční průvod [7:53]
4. Odcházení [12:09]

»
(Lien direct)
CABINET (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Pt. III: Get In... le 9 octobre via Bloody Mountain Records. Tracklist :

01. Vermicompostal Inauguration (Enter the Cabinet)
02. Ataractic Macula Illuminates Your Eternity Box
03. Rotting Pyrimidinic Accumulations (Down the Hall, Last Door on Your Left)
04. Realized Abolition of Ocular Faculae
05. Hydrophilic Remains / Effluence of Bodily Solids
06. Necrotroph
07. Cascading Septic Radiation Pool
08. Catafalque Extrication / Vexatious Presentation
09. Subterranean Sanatorium
10. Cavitating Innards (Outro)

»
(Lien direct)
EXILIUM NOCTIS (Black/Death, Grèce) vient de sortir son premier long-format Fragments of Apocalypse sur Sleaszy Rider Records. Tracklist :

1. Desecrators
2. Night Witches (Die Nachthexen)
3. The Coming of Abaddon
4. Celestial Onslaught
5. Crucify the Rats of Church
6. Devouring the Carcass ov God
7. Wrath Eternal
Thrasho Keyser
2 Septembre 2022

