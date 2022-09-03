»

(Lien direct) PROCEED ON YOUR WAY TO OBLIVION (Technical Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "Ravenloft" (feat. Craig Peters de Deeds of Flesh). Son premier longue-durée Ceremorphosis sortira le 23 septembre via Blood Blast Distribution. Tracklist :



1. Meteor Swarm

2. Ceremorphosis

3. Beholder

4. Atrophic Radiance*

5. Deal With The Devil

6. The Whispered One

7. Ravenloft**

8. Reap What You Sew

9. The Natural End***



*Guest lead on "Atrophic Radiance" by Steven Funderburk (Wretched, Through The Eyes Of The Dead)

**Guest lead on "Ravenloft" by Craig Peters (Deeds Of Flesh)

***Guest lead on "The Natural End" by Joseph Mabry (Capstan)



