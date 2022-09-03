chargement...

Les news du 3 Septembre 2022

News
Les news du 3 Septembre 2022 Theotoxin - Proceed on Your Way to Oblivion - Ellende - Trial - Ceaseless Torment - Reincarnated - Bodyfarm - ZeTA
»
(Lien direct)
THEOTOXIN (Black/Death, Autriche) sortira son nouvel opus Fragment : Totenruhe le 28 octobre chez AOP Records. Tracklist :

1. World, Burn for Us
2. Catastrophe in Flesh
3. Towards the Chasm
4. Demise of the Gilded Age
5. After Thousands of Years
6. Perennial Lunacy
7. ...Of Rapture and Dissolution
8. Totenruhe
9. Frontschwein [Marduk cover]

»
(Lien direct)
PROCEED ON YOUR WAY TO OBLIVION (Technical Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "Ravenloft" (feat. Craig Peters de Deeds of Flesh). Son premier longue-durée Ceremorphosis sortira le 23 septembre via Blood Blast Distribution. Tracklist :

1. Meteor Swarm
2. Ceremorphosis
3. Beholder
4. Atrophic Radiance*
5. Deal With The Devil
6. The Whispered One
7. Ravenloft**
8. Reap What You Sew
9. The Natural End***

*Guest lead on "Atrophic Radiance" by Steven Funderburk (Wretched, Through The Eyes Of The Dead)
**Guest lead on "Ravenloft" by Craig Peters (Deeds Of Flesh)
***Guest lead on "The Natural End" by Joseph Mabry (Capstan)

»
(Lien direct)
ELLENDE (Ambient Post-Black Metal, Autriche) a posté le morceau "Ruhelos" figurant sur son nouvel album Ellenbogengesellschaft qui sort le 30 septembre sur AOP Records. Tracklist :

01. Ich bin(02:17)
02. Unsterblich(07:39)
03. Ruhelos(07:22)
04. Hand aufs Herz(08:05)
05. Someday(05:27)
06. Freier Fall(05:34)
07. Abschied(06:12)
08. Verletzlich(06:13)

»
(Lien direct)
TRIAL (Heavy Metal, Suède) propose son nouveau disque Feed The Fire en écoute intégrale. Il est sorti hier chez Metal Blade Records. Tracklist :

01. Tria Prima
02. Sulphery
03. Thrice Great Path
04. In the Highest
05. Snare of the Fowler
06. Feed the Fire
07. The Faustus Hood
08. Quadrivium
09. The Crystal Sea

CD Bonus Tracks:
10. Sisters of the Moon
11. Die Young

»
(Lien direct)
CEASELESS TORMENT (Thrash Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "Sons of Sodom" extrait de son nouvel opus Victory or Death à paraître le 30 septembre via Wormholedeath. Tracklist :

1. Final Sacrifice
2. Beyond the Boundaries of Sanity
3. All Be Dead
4. Killing Commands
5. Funeral Pyre
6. Only Victory or Death
7. Sons of Sodom
8. Obsession Possession
9. Slaves of Hell

»
(Lien direct)
REINCARNATED (Death/Doom, Thaïlande) offre son premier longue-durée en écoute intégrale. Sortie aujourd'hui sur Inhuman Assault Productions. Tracklist :

1. Ophiuchus Crypt [7:28]
2. Quasar God Oration [7:04]
3. Proxima Hibernation [6:48]
4. Triumphant Dead Comet 4:55]
5. Tomb of Boötes Void [4:33]

»
(Lien direct)
BODYFARM (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) a signé sur Edged Circle Productions pour la sortie le 24 février 2023 de son nouvel album Ultimate Abomination.

»
(Lien direct)
ZETA (Melodic Black/Death, USA) vient de sortir son premier long-format Binary Enigma en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1.Hopinksville Goblins
2.Suspended Colossus
3.Binary Enigma
4.Organic Corridor
5.Cosmic Embrace
6.Traversing the Void
7. M-Triangle
8.Weight of Disclosure
9.Dimensional Nexus Part II
Thrasho Keyser
3 Septembre 2022

