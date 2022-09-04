NECROMUTILATOR (Black/Death/Thrash, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus Oath of Abhorrence le 28 octobre sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Raise The Necroapocalypse
2. Cremation Sorcery
3. Great Lord Of Desecration
4. Altar Of The Final Sodomy
5. Temple Of Execrating Death
6. Baphomet's War Fire
7. Enthroned Upon Megiddo
8. Malevolent Blood
APPARITION (Death Metal, USA) va rééditer son EP Granular Transformation (2020) le 14 octobre chez Chaos Records au format CD. Il sera complété de l'EP Subarachnoid Space (2019) qui n'était orti qu'en numérique. Tracklist :
1. Soul Secretion
2. Fluid Memories
3. Ritual of Larval Rebirth
4. Torrid Meteor Fog
5. Doorway to the Astral
