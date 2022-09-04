chargement...

Les news du 4 Septembre 2022

News
Les news du 4 Septembre 2022 Necromutilator - Apparition - Aenaon - Funeral Harvest
»
(Lien direct)
NECROMUTILATOR (Black/Death/Thrash, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus Oath of Abhorrence le 28 octobre sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Raise The Necroapocalypse
2. Cremation Sorcery
3. Great Lord Of Desecration
4. Altar Of The Final Sodomy
5. Temple Of Execrating Death
6. Baphomet's War Fire
7. Enthroned Upon Megiddo
8. Malevolent Blood

»
(Lien direct)
APPARITION (Death Metal, USA) va rééditer son EP Granular Transformation (2020) le 14 octobre chez Chaos Records au format CD. Il sera complété de l'EP Subarachnoid Space (2019) qui n'était orti qu'en numérique. Tracklist :

1. Soul Secretion
2. Fluid Memories
3. Ritual of Larval Rebirth
4. Torrid Meteor Fog
5. Doorway to the Astral

»
(Lien direct)
AENAON (Experimental/Progressive Black Metal, Grèce) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Hysteria" extrait de son nouvel album Mnemosyne à venir le 7 octobre via Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. Psyche
2. Cartesian Eye
3. Synastry of Heartbeats
4. Pleiades
5. Trauma Cultura
6. Clark Nova
7. Hysteria
8. Mantledeath
9. Doppelgänger
10. Grand Narcotic Reharvest*
*Slipcase CD bonus track

»
(Lien direct)
FUNERAL HARVEST (Black Metal, Norvège/Italie) sortira son premier long-format Redemptio le 31 octobre sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. Opus Cælestis
2. Fire Sermon
3. Antithesis
4. Principum et Finis
5. Soli Ego Gloria
6. Womb of Snakes
7. The Crimson Night Tide
8. Sorath
9. Libera per Ignem
Thrasho Keyser
4 Septembre 2022

