(Lien direct) NECROMUTILATOR (Black/Death/Thrash, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus Oath of Abhorrence le 28 octobre sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :



1. Raise The Necroapocalypse

2. Cremation Sorcery

3. Great Lord Of Desecration

4. Altar Of The Final Sodomy

5. Temple Of Execrating Death

6. Baphomet's War Fire

7. Enthroned Upon Megiddo

8. Malevolent Blood