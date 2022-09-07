chargement...

Les news du 7 Septembre 2022

News
Les news du 7 Septembre 2022 Razor - An Abstract Illusion - National Napalm Syndicate - Eaten by Sharks - Risingfall - Os - Ereboros - Black Beast - Inhuman Depravity - Bones
»
(Lien direct)
RAZOR (Speed/Thrash, Canada) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Cycle Of Contempt qui sortira le 23 septembre via Relapse Records. "A Bitter Pill" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
AN ABSTRACT ILLUSION (Atmospheric Progressive Death Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne sur ce lien son nouvel opus Woe en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 9 septembre chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. The Behemoth That Lies Asleep
2. Slaves
3. Tear Down This Holy Mountain
4. Prosperity
5. Blomsterkrans
6. In The Heavens Above, You Will Become A Monster
7. This Torment Has No End, Only New Beginnings

»
(Lien direct)
NATIONAL NAPALM SYNDICATE (Thrash Metal, Finlande) travaille actuellement sur un nouvel album.

»
(Lien direct)
EATEN BY SHARKS (Technical Death Metal/Deathcore, Canada) a publié une vidéo "guitar playthrough" pour le titre "Kill and Consume" issu de son premier full-length Eradication sorti le 26 août. Tracklist :

1. Shallow Water – 4:16
2. Dead Weight – 3:12
3. Kill and consume – 4:06
4. Same Face, Different Mask – 4:26
5. Depth Charge – 3:07
6. Apex Predator – 3:20
7. Megalodon – 4:55

Durée totale : 27:24

»
(Lien direct)
RISINGFALL (Heavy Metal, Japon) sortira son premier longue-durée Rise or Fall le 18 novembre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Kamikaze
2. English Motor Biker
3. Dancing In The Fire
4. Rock Fantasy
5. Risingfall
6. Never Surrender
7. Arise In The Ashes
8. Master Of The Metal

»
(Lien direct)
OS (Death Metal, Hongrie) sortira son nouveau disque Tehom le 4 novembre sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Opening - intro [1:52]
2. Gaze [7:21]
3. Submerge [10:18]
4. Inhale [8:01]
5. Dissolve [6:42]
6. Abyss - outro [2:19]

»
(Lien direct)
EREBOROS (Death Metal, Brésil) a sorti son nouveau single "Blasphemous Era". Il figurera sur son premier EP éponyme à paraître dans le courant de l'année.

»
(Lien direct)
BLACK BEAST (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel opus Arctic Darkness le 25 novembre chez Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :

1. Intro [1:50]
2. Black Magic and Witchcraft [4:27]
3. Fullmoon [4:46]
4. Sadistic Act in Demonic Lust [4:17]
5. Four Days in Paradise of Fornication [3:25]
6. Depths of Damnation [4:32]
7. Kuoleman Kylmästä Kosketuksesta [1:48]
8. Night of the Arctic Darkness [3:21]
9. I am He [3:16]
10. Summon the Angels [5:17]
11. Hymn of the Freezing Wind [10:28]

»
(Lien direct)
INHUMAN DEPRAVITY (Brutal Death, Turquie) a dévoilé à cette adresse son nouvel album The Experimendead en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 9 septembre via Gruesome Records. Tracklist :

01. Obsessed with the Mummified
02. Mescannibalismus
03. Burnt to Exist
04. Whole Body Radiation
05. As I Tell You to Kill So
06. Death 22
07. Ex Nihilo Transition
08. Beyond Rhythm Zero

»
(Lien direct)
BONES (Death Metal, Belgique) offre son premier long-format Sombre Opulence en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 9 septembre sur Invictus Productions. Tracklist :

1. Execration Rites
2. Funerary Magic
3. Twilight Divination
4. Deserts of Eternity
5. Withering
6. Primordial Idolatry
7. Composite Deities
8. Great Altars of Ascension
9. Formulas of Condemnation
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
7 Septembre 2022

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Cujo citer
Cujo
07/09/2022 13:52
Dommage pour EREBOROS, ça a pas l'air mal mais les guitares sont loin loin loin derrière le chant et la batterie...
Le RAZOR j'aime bien, il pète bien. Dommage que le solo soit plutôt moisi !
Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
07/09/2022 09:26
Excellent l'extrait de BLACK BEAST, hâte d'écouter le reste ! Sourire

