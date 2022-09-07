»

AN ABSTRACT ILLUSION (Atmospheric Progressive Death Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne sur ce lien son nouvel opus Woe en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 9 septembre chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :



1. The Behemoth That Lies Asleep

2. Slaves

3. Tear Down This Holy Mountain

4. Prosperity

5. Blomsterkrans

6. In The Heavens Above, You Will Become A Monster

7. This Torment Has No End, Only New Beginnings