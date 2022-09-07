|
Les news du 7 Septembre 2022
Les news du 7 Septembre 2022 Razor - An Abstract Illusion - National Napalm Syndicate - Eaten by Sharks - Risingfall - Os - Ereboros - Black Beast - Inhuman Depravity - Bones
|RAZOR (Speed/Thrash, Canada) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Cycle Of Contempt qui sortira le 23 septembre via Relapse Records. "A Bitter Pill" se découvre ici :
|AN ABSTRACT ILLUSION (Atmospheric Progressive Death Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne sur ce lien son nouvel opus Woe en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 9 septembre chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. The Behemoth That Lies Asleep
2. Slaves
3. Tear Down This Holy Mountain
4. Prosperity
5. Blomsterkrans
6. In The Heavens Above, You Will Become A Monster
7. This Torment Has No End, Only New Beginnings
|NATIONAL NAPALM SYNDICATE (Thrash Metal, Finlande) travaille actuellement sur un nouvel album.
|EATEN BY SHARKS (Technical Death Metal/Deathcore, Canada) a publié une vidéo "guitar playthrough" pour le titre "Kill and Consume" issu de son premier full-length Eradication sorti le 26 août. Tracklist :
1. Shallow Water – 4:16
2. Dead Weight – 3:12
3. Kill and consume – 4:06
4. Same Face, Different Mask – 4:26
5. Depth Charge – 3:07
6. Apex Predator – 3:20
7. Megalodon – 4:55
Durée totale : 27:24
|RISINGFALL (Heavy Metal, Japon) sortira son premier longue-durée Rise or Fall le 18 novembre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Kamikaze
2. English Motor Biker
3. Dancing In The Fire
4. Rock Fantasy
5. Risingfall
6. Never Surrender
7. Arise In The Ashes
8. Master Of The Metal
|OS (Death Metal, Hongrie) sortira son nouveau disque Tehom le 4 novembre sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Opening - intro [1:52]
2. Gaze [7:21]
3. Submerge [10:18]
4. Inhale [8:01]
5. Dissolve [6:42]
6. Abyss - outro [2:19]
|EREBOROS (Death Metal, Brésil) a sorti son nouveau single "Blasphemous Era". Il figurera sur son premier EP éponyme à paraître dans le courant de l'année.
|BLACK BEAST (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel opus Arctic Darkness le 25 novembre chez Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :
1. Intro [1:50]
2. Black Magic and Witchcraft [4:27]
3. Fullmoon [4:46]
4. Sadistic Act in Demonic Lust [4:17]
5. Four Days in Paradise of Fornication [3:25]
6. Depths of Damnation [4:32]
7. Kuoleman Kylmästä Kosketuksesta [1:48]
8. Night of the Arctic Darkness [3:21]
9. I am He [3:16]
10. Summon the Angels [5:17]
11. Hymn of the Freezing Wind [10:28]
|INHUMAN DEPRAVITY (Brutal Death, Turquie) a dévoilé à cette adresse son nouvel album The Experimendead en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 9 septembre via Gruesome Records. Tracklist :
01. Obsessed with the Mummified
02. Mescannibalismus
03. Burnt to Exist
04. Whole Body Radiation
05. As I Tell You to Kill So
06. Death 22
07. Ex Nihilo Transition
08. Beyond Rhythm Zero
|BONES (Death Metal, Belgique) offre son premier long-format Sombre Opulence en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 9 septembre sur Invictus Productions. Tracklist :
1. Execration Rites
2. Funerary Magic
3. Twilight Divination
4. Deserts of Eternity
5. Withering
6. Primordial Idolatry
7. Composite Deities
8. Great Altars of Ascension
9. Formulas of Condemnation
2 COMMENTAIRE(S)
Dommage pour EREBOROS, ça a pas l'air mal mais les guitares sont loin loin loin derrière le chant et la batterie...
Le RAZOR j'aime bien, il pète bien. Dommage que le solo soit plutôt moisi !
Excellent l'extrait de BLACK BEAST, hâte d'écouter le reste !
07/09/2022 13:52
Le RAZOR j'aime bien, il pète bien. Dommage que le solo soit plutôt moisi !
07/09/2022 09:26