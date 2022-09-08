»

(Lien direct) CONDEMNED AD (Thrash Metal, Suède) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le morceau "You Will Fear My Hate" tiré de son premier long-format Follow a Failing Leader qui sort le 23 septembre chez Wormholedeath. Tracklist :



01. You Will Fear My Hate

02. Dead Don't Lie

03. Follow a Failing Leader

04. Killing Floor

05. Save Me from Myself

06. Thru the Sinner Eyes

07. Crawl in the Dirt

08. Suicide by Murder

09. Stay Away from Me

10. Loneliness in Lunacy

11. No Gods No Masters

12. Nothing Is Nothing



