Les news du 8 Septembre 2022
News
Les news du 8 Septembre 2022 Drudkh - Fortid - Bloodbath - Embrace Of Thorns - Witchunter - Whirlwind - Casket Robbery - Perversion - Condemned AD - Mist of Misery - Cassius King - Faust - Mastic Scum - Tribal Gaze - Darkthrone
|DRUDKH (Black Metal, Ukraine) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel album Всі належать ночі (All Belong to the Night) qui sortira le 11 novembre via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. The Nocturnal One/ Нічний
2. Windmills/ Нічний
3. November/ Листопад
4. Till We Become the Haze/ Поки Зникнем у Млі
|FORTID (Black / Viking, Islande/Norvège) sortira un Ep intitulé Dómur um dauðan hvern Dómur um dauðan hvern le 18 novembre via Prophecy Productions. Le tracklisting et un extrait se découvrent ici :
1. För
2. Fimbulvetur
|BLOODBATH (Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Survival Of The Sickest qui sortira le 9 septembre via Napalm Records. "No God Before Me" se découvre ici :
|EMBRACE OF THORNS (Black/Death, Grèce) propose à cette adresse le titre "The Breath of the Beast" issu de son nouvel opus Entropy Dynamics dont la sortie est programmée pour le 10 octobre chez Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :
1. Blackest Orthodoxy Perpetuated
2. Entropy Dynamics / Nucleus Dissolved
3. The Arrow of Time
4. The Breath of the Beast
5. I Wish you Burn in an Endless Funeral Pyre
6. Scythes Reaping Conscience
7. The Lament of the Destroyed
8. Wormfeast
9. Transformation into a Celestial Ghoul
10. Vultures' Ritual Dance
11. Ululation
|WITCHUNTER (Heavy/Speed, Italie) sortira son nouvel album Metal Dream le 18 novembre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Pre(hell)de
2. Metal Dream
3. Black Horror
4. Rolling Queen
5. Devil Preacher
6. Crimson Skies
7. Legion
8. Space Ritual
9. Restless
10. Hold Back The Flame
|WHIRLWIND (Heavy Metal, Espagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Immortal Heroes" figurant sur son premier longue-durée 1714 prévu le 22 novembre sur Fighter Records. Tracklist :
01. 1714 (Intro)
02. The Call
03. Under Siege
04. Rebels Arise!
05. Torture, Knife & Fire
06. Gallows Tithe
07. Cannons of Infuriation
08. The Bastard Duke
09. Immortal Heroes
10. Red September
11. Echoes of Time
|CASKET ROBBERY (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Rituals of Death le 11 novembre chez Blood Blast Distribution.
|PERVERSION (Death/Thrash, USA) offre son nouvel album Dies Irae en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Dies Irae (Intro)
2. Baghavad Genocide
3. Decapitator
4. Axioms of Domination
5. Fathomless Cruelty
6. Unveiling the Primordial Revelation
7. Barbaric Execution
8. Migration into Darkness
9. Possessed [Bathory cover]
|CONDEMNED AD (Thrash Metal, Suède) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le morceau "You Will Fear My Hate" tiré de son premier long-format Follow a Failing Leader qui sort le 23 septembre chez Wormholedeath. Tracklist :
01. You Will Fear My Hate
02. Dead Don't Lie
03. Follow a Failing Leader
04. Killing Floor
05. Save Me from Myself
06. Thru the Sinner Eyes
07. Crawl in the Dirt
08. Suicide by Murder
09. Stay Away from Me
10. Loneliness in Lunacy
11. No Gods No Masters
12. Nothing Is Nothing
|MIST OF MISERY (Symphonic Black Metal, Suède) a signé sur Non Serviam Records pour la sortie d'un nouveau disque cet automne.
|CASSIUS KING (Heavy/Doom/Stoner, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Dread The Dawn le 21 octobre via MDD Records. Il contiendra dix morceaux.
|FAUST (Death/Thrash, Pologne) sortira son nouvel opus Cisza Po Tobie le 30 septembre sur Szataniec. Tracklist :
1. A jeśli umrę
2. Za tamtą górą
3. Pokocham tę cisze po Tobie
4. Pogarda
5. Iskra pod śniegiem
6. Jakbyś gryzła żwir
7. Zdążyć przed deszczem
|MASTIC SCUM (Brutal Death/Grind/Crossover, Autriche) a mis en ligne le titre "Digital Dementia" qui ouvre son nouvel album Icon à paraître le 7 octobre sur MDD Records. Tracklist :
01. Digital Dementia
02. Room 23
03. Slavebreed
04. Front Toward Enemy
05. Doomsayer
06. Virtual Irreality 3.0
07. Twice The Pain
08. Negation
09. Create And Destroy
10. Retribution
|TRIBAL GAZE (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Nine Choirs le 16 septembre prochain sur Maggot Stomp Records. Après "And How They Wept For Eternity", en voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "With This Creature I Return" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Cold Devotion
02. And How They Wept For Eternity (Bandcamp)
03. With This Creature I Return
04. To Gather In Its Presence
05. As A Thousand Voices Sing
06. Jealous Messiah
07. Shapeless Sovereign
08. Jungle Rituals
09. Worthless Offering
|Le nouvel album de DARKTHRONE (Black Metal, Norvège) aura pour titre Astral Fortress et sortira le 28 octobre sur Peaceville Records. Les pré-commandes seront lancées ce matin ici à compter de 8h00 (UK Time). En attendant voici un court mais sympathique teaser par Fenriz.
01. Caravan Of Broken Ghosts
02. Impeccable Caverns Of Satan
03. Stalagmite Necklace
04. The Sea Beneath The Seas Of The Sea
05. Kevorkian Times
06. Kolbotn, West Of The Vast Forests
07. Eon 2
