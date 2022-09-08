»

(Lien direct) TRIBAL GAZE (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Nine Choirs le 16 septembre prochain sur Maggot Stomp Records. Après "And How They Wept For Eternity", en voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "With This Creature I Return" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Cold Devotion

02. And How They Wept For Eternity (Bandcamp)

03. With This Creature I Return

04. To Gather In Its Presence

05. As A Thousand Voices Sing

06. Jealous Messiah

07. Shapeless Sovereign

08. Jungle Rituals

09. Worthless Offering



<a href="https://tribalgaze-maggotstomp.bandcamp.com/album/the-nine-choirs">The Nine Choirs by TRIBAL GAZE</a>