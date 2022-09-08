Les news du 8 Septembre 2022
|TRIBAL GAZE (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Nine Choirs le 16 septembre prochain sur Maggot Stomp Records. Après "And How They Wept For Eternity", en voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "With This Creature I Return" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Cold Devotion
02. And How They Wept For Eternity (Bandcamp)
03. With This Creature I Return
04. To Gather In Its Presence
05. As A Thousand Voices Sing
06. Jealous Messiah
07. Shapeless Sovereign
08. Jungle Rituals
09. Worthless Offering
|Le nouvel album de DARKTHRONE (Black Metal, Norvège) aura pour titre Astral Fortress et sortira le 28 octobre sur Peaceville Records. Les pré-commandes seront lancées ce matin ici à compter de 8h00 (UK Time). En attendant voici un court mais sympathique teaser par Fenriz.
01. Caravan Of Broken Ghosts
02. Impeccable Caverns Of Satan
03. Stalagmite Necklace
04. The Sea Beneath The Seas Of The Sea
05. Kevorkian Times
06. Kolbotn, West Of The Vast Forests
07. Eon 2
