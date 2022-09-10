»

(Lien direct) CERBERUS (Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "I Am Your King" qui figurera sur son nouvel album My Prophecy Will Come prévu le 7 octobre sur Schwarzdorn Production. Tracklist :



1. I Am Your King

2. My Prophecy Will Come

3. Fight for Me

4. Kingdom of Emptiness

5. Dysthymia

6. The King's Mountain

7. A New Religion



