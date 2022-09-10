|
Les news du 10 Septembre 2022
Les news du 10 Septembre 2022 Superbloom - Soul Blind - Dream Unending - Imprecation - Revocation - Cerberus - Sarcophagum - Algebra - Absurdity Made Flesh - Vacuous Depths - Féleth - Caïnan Dawn - Vermocracy
|SUPERBLOOM (Grunge, USA) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "Daisy". Celui-ci est à découvrir ci-dessous :
|C'est le 11 nomvembre sur Other People Records que sortira le premier album de SOUL BLIND (Grunge, USA). Intitulé Feel It All Around, celui-ci se dévoile aujourd'hui à travers un deuxième extrait. Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "System (Failing)" :
01. Seventh Hell
02. Bruise The Sore
03. Stuck In A Loop (YouTube)
04. Tribe
05. Everyday Evil
06. Ain’t Hard To Tell
07. System (Failing)
08. In The In Between
09. All In Time
10. Sparkle
11. Feel It All Around
|DREAM UNENDING (Death / Doom, USA) sortira son deuxième album intitulé Song Of Salvation le 11 novembre sur 20 Buck Spin Records. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Secret Grief" :
01. Song Of Salvation
02. Secret Grief
03. Murmur Of Voices
04. Unrequited
05. Ecstatic Reign
|Intitulé In Nomine Diaboli, le nouvel album de IMPRECATION (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 14 octobre sur Dark Descent Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Reborn In Fire" :
01. Reborn In Fire
02. Agnus Dei (Spill The Blood)
03. Ars Goetia
04. Bringer Of Sickness (Bandcamp)
05. Black Communion
06. Devil's Furnace
07. Thorns Of Hate
08. Forward the Spears
09. Stigmata Wounds
10. No Kingdom Awaits (Let Us Prey)
|REVOCATION (Technical Death/Thrash, USA) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Nihilistic Violence" issu de son nouvel opus Netherheaven sorti hier via Metal Blade Records. Tracklist :
1. Diabolical Majesty
2. Lessons in Occult Theft
3. Nihilistic Violence
4. Strange and Eternal
5. Galleries of Morbid Artistry
6. The 9th Chasm
7. Godforsaken
8. The Intervening Abyss of Untold Aeons
9. Re-Crucified [feat. Trevor Strnad (The Black Dahlia Murder) and George 'Corpsegrinder' Fisher (Cannibal Corpse)]
|CERBERUS (Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "I Am Your King" qui figurera sur son nouvel album My Prophecy Will Come prévu le 7 octobre sur Schwarzdorn Production. Tracklist :
1. I Am Your King
2. My Prophecy Will Come
3. Fight for Me
4. Kingdom of Emptiness
5. Dysthymia
6. The King's Mountain
7. A New Religion
|SARCOPHAGUM (Death Metal avec des membres et ex-membres de Golgothan Remains, Australie) propose son premier EP Conduits to the Underworld en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 12 septembre via Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :
1. Pits of Hate [5:04]
2. Netherengines [4:43]
3. Between Two Worlds [6:41]
|ALGEBRA (Thrash Metal, Suisse) a posté sur ce lien le morceau "Constricted" extrait de son nouvel album Chiroptera qui sort le 19 septembre sur Unspeakable Axe Records. Tracklist :
1. The Fallen
2. Resuscitation
3. Kleptomaniac
4. Constricted
5. Accomplice
6. Chiroptera
7. Suspect
8. Eternal Sleep
9. Losing Touch
10. Burn the Bridge
11. The Great Deception
|ABSURDITY MADE FLESH (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) propose à cette adresse son nouveau single "Curtain Call".
|VACUOUS DEPTHS (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format Corporal Humiliation le 4 novembre chez Blood Harvest Records (K7 & LP), Chaos Records (CD & LP) et Goat Throne Records (K7 & LP). Tracklist :
1. Gold Crosses
2. Deep Night
3. Exteriorization
4. Gaunt Reflections
5. Worshipper Of Death
6. Corporal Humiliation
7. Sodomized
8. Cycle Of Control
9. Carnival Of Venom
10. Troops Of Doom
|FÉLETH (Death Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé le titre "Avarice" extrait de son nouveau disque Divine Blight à paraître le 11 novembre. Tracklist :
1. Majesty - 03:46
2. Caretaker - 03:58
3. Riven - 03:51
4. En Elskovsdans - 03:10
5. The Serpent - 03:32
6. Casanova - 03:35
7. Deadlands - 04:26
8. Absence - 04:09
9. USA - 05:32 ft. guest vocals Petter Carlsen
10. Avarice - 05:33
Durée totale : 41:37
|CAÏNAN DAWN (Black Metal, France) offre son nouvel opus Lagu en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 30 septembre via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Nun [2:16]
2. Myctophidae [6:08]
3. Y'ha-Nthlei [6:25]
4. Okeanos [6:34]
5. Atlantis [8:10]
6. Septima [7:26]
7. Apnea [6:28]
8. Lagu [4:39]
9. Profundum [7:29]
|VERMOCRACY (Melodic Death Metal, Autriche) sortira son nouvel album Age Of Dysphoria le 30 septembre sur Black Sunset/MDD. Tracklist :
01. Intro
02. Necrocracy
03. World Of Wounds
04. The Void's Embrace
05. Opposed Evolution
06. Grace Of Hypnos
07. Perpetual Flood
08. The Pyre
09. In Darkness Let Me Dwell
