»

(Lien direct) SOUL BLIND (Grunge, USA). Intitulé Feel It All Around, celui-ci se dévoile aujourd'hui à travers un deuxième extrait. Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "System (Failing)" :



01. Seventh Hell

02. Bruise The Sore

03. Stuck In A Loop (YouTube)

04. Tribe

05. Everyday Evil

06. Ain’t Hard To Tell

07. System (Failing)

08. In The In Between

09. All In Time

10. Sparkle

11. Feel It All Around



