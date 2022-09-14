Les news du 14 Septembre 2022
|TRIBULATION (Dark Rock, Suède) vient de dévoiler un titre inédit intitulé "Hamartia", qui s'écoute ici :
|»
|VATHR (Black Metal, Norvège) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "March of the Dead" extrait de son premier EP Dead & United qui sort le 16 septembre chez Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :
1. March of the Dead [6:09]
2. Messiah (Heaven Nor Hell) [5:27]
3. Crimson Cold Curse [8:19]
|SUBLATION (Technical Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée The Path to Bedlam en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
The Sectioning
Trepanning of the Evangelics
Let The Fire Burn (Feat. John Norcross)
Hypnotic Regression (Feat. Rocco Minichiello)
Black Monday (Feat. Dominik Winter)
The Alchemist
Haunted Shores (Feat. Tom Geldschläger)
Evoked Through Obsidian
Eulogy
I Will Show You Fear In A Handful of Dust
|DEFORMATORY (Technical Death Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne son nouvel EP Harbinger paru hier en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Plagueworm (2:56)
2. Corpseborn (4:02)
3. Sunrot (3:54)
4. Dustcult (5:05)
Durée totale : 15:17
|CEASELESS TORMENT (Thrash Metal, Finlande) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Killing Commands" tiré de son nouvel opus Victory or Death dont la sortie est programmée pour le 30 septembre via Wormholedeath. Tracklist :
1. Final Sacrifice
2. Beyond the Boundaries of Sanity
3. All Be Dead
4. Killing Commands
5. Funeral Pyre
6. Only Victory or Death
7. Sons of Sodom
8. Obsession Possession
9. Slaves of Hell
|INDUSTRIAL PUKE (Crust/Death avec des membres de Burst et Rentokiller, Suède) propose à cette adresse le titre "Constant Pressure" figurant sur son premier EP Where Life Crisis Starts prévu le 16 septembre sur Suicide Records.
|MORBUS GRAVE (Death Metal, Italie) offre son premier long-format Lurking Into Absurdity en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 16 septembre chez Chaos Records. Tracklist :
1. Intro (The Curse) / Cerebral Cremation
2. Morbid Darkness
3. Morbus Grave
4. Traumatic Malignancy
5. Mangled
6. Profaner
7. Lurking Into Absurdity
8. Horrors from the Unknown
|ACOD (Black/Death, France) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "The Prophecy Of Agony" tiré de son nouvel opus Fourth Reign Over Opacities And Beyond qui sort le 16 septembre via Les Acteurs de l’Ombre. Tracklist :
01. Sur d'Anciens Chemins...
02. Genus Vacuitatis
03. The Prophecy Of Agony
04. Sulfur Winds Ritual
05. Nekyia Catharsis
06. Infernet's Path
07. Artes Obscurae
08. Fourth Reign Over Opacities And Beyond
09. Through The Astral Door
10. Empty Graves / Katabasis
|Le one-man band HAGETISSE (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne le titre "Als de pijn dicteert" extrait de son nouvel album De Verminkte stilte van het zijn à venir le 14 octobre sur Babylon Doom Cult Records. Tracklist :
1. Sleur mij maar mee in de vuurzee [4:16]
2. Verbrande huizen symboliseren het geluk [4:34]
3. De Verminkte stilte van het zijn [4:33]
4. Daar komt het licht [5:10]
5. Als de pijn dicteert [4:39]
6. Gekastijd vlees [4:30]
7. De nacht van gezonken gedachten [4:52]
8. Een stille schemering [6:01]
