Soilwork
 Soilwork - Övergivenheten (C)
Par Mitch		   
Chat Pile
 Chat Pile - God's Country (C)
Par BBB		   
Undeath
 Undeath - It's Time​.​.​.​T... (C)
Par isotaupe		   
European Tour MMXXII
 European Tour MMXXII - Face... (R)
Par Keyser		   
Sigillum Diabolicum
 Sigillum Diabolicum - Ordo ... (C)
Par Hoover		   
Ritualization
 Ritualization - Hema Ignis ... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Exocrine
 Exocrine - The Hybrid Suns (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
The Halo Effect
 The Halo Effect - Days of t... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Belphegor
 Belphegor - The Devils (C)
Par Lestat		   
Les news du 8 Septembre 2022
 Les news du 8 Septembre 202... (N)
Par Cujo		   
Death Breath
 Death Breath - The Old Hag ... (C)
Par Cujo		   
Les news du 7 Septembre 2022
 Les news du 7 Septembre 202... (N)
Par Cujo		   
Celestial Season
 Celestial Season - Mysterium I (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Amon Amarth
 Amon Amarth - The Great Hea... (C)
Par Solarian		   
Les news du 3 Septembre 2022
 Les news du 3 Septembre 202... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Vektor
 Vektor - Black Future (C)
Par MoM		   

Les news du 14 Septembre 2022

News
Les news du 14 Septembre 2022 Tribulation - Vathr - Sublation - Deformatory - Ceaseless Torment - Industrial Puke - Morbus Grave - ACOD - Hagetisse
»
(Lien direct)
TRIBULATION (Dark Rock, Suède) vient de dévoiler un titre inédit intitulé "Hamartia", qui s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
VATHR (Black Metal, Norvège) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "March of the Dead" extrait de son premier EP Dead & United qui sort le 16 septembre chez Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :

1. March of the Dead [6:09]
2. Messiah (Heaven Nor Hell) [5:27]
3. Crimson Cold Curse [8:19]

»
(Lien direct)
SUBLATION (Technical Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée The Path to Bedlam en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

The Sectioning
Trepanning of the Evangelics
Let The Fire Burn (Feat. John Norcross)
Hypnotic Regression (Feat. Rocco Minichiello)
Black Monday (Feat. Dominik Winter)
The Alchemist
Haunted Shores (Feat. Tom Geldschläger)
Evoked Through Obsidian
Eulogy
I Will Show You Fear In A Handful of Dust

»
(Lien direct)
DEFORMATORY (Technical Death Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne son nouvel EP Harbinger paru hier en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Plagueworm (2:56)
2. Corpseborn (4:02)
3. Sunrot (3:54)
4. Dustcult (5:05)

Durée totale : 15:17

»
(Lien direct)
CEASELESS TORMENT (Thrash Metal, Finlande) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Killing Commands" tiré de son nouvel opus Victory or Death dont la sortie est programmée pour le 30 septembre via Wormholedeath. Tracklist :

1. Final Sacrifice
2. Beyond the Boundaries of Sanity
3. All Be Dead
4. Killing Commands
5. Funeral Pyre
6. Only Victory or Death
7. Sons of Sodom
8. Obsession Possession
9. Slaves of Hell

»
(Lien direct)
INDUSTRIAL PUKE (Crust/Death avec des membres de Burst et Rentokiller, Suède) propose à cette adresse le titre "Constant Pressure" figurant sur son premier EP Where Life Crisis Starts prévu le 16 septembre sur Suicide Records.

»
(Lien direct)
MORBUS GRAVE (Death Metal, Italie) offre son premier long-format Lurking Into Absurdity en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 16 septembre chez Chaos Records. Tracklist :

1. Intro (The Curse) / Cerebral Cremation
2. Morbid Darkness
3. Morbus Grave
4. Traumatic Malignancy
5. Mangled
6. Profaner
7. Lurking Into Absurdity
8. Horrors from the Unknown

»
(Lien direct)
ACOD (Black/Death, France) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "The Prophecy Of Agony" tiré de son nouvel opus Fourth Reign Over Opacities And Beyond qui sort le 16 septembre via Les Acteurs de l’Ombre. Tracklist :

01. Sur d'Anciens Chemins...
02. Genus Vacuitatis
03. The Prophecy Of Agony
04. Sulfur Winds Ritual
05. Nekyia Catharsis
06. Infernet's Path
07. Artes Obscurae
08. Fourth Reign Over Opacities And Beyond
09. Through The Astral Door
10. Empty Graves / Katabasis


»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band HAGETISSE (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne le titre "Als de pijn dicteert" extrait de son nouvel album De Verminkte stilte van het zijn à venir le 14 octobre sur Babylon Doom Cult Records. Tracklist :

1. Sleur mij maar mee in de vuurzee [4:16]
2. Verbrande huizen symboliseren het geluk [4:34]
3. De Verminkte stilte van het zijn [4:33]
4. Daar komt het licht [5:10]
5. Als de pijn dicteert [4:39]
6. Gekastijd vlees [4:30]
7. De nacht van gezonken gedachten [4:52]
8. Een stille schemering [6:01]
14 Septembre 2022
14 Septembre 2022

