(Lien direct) SUBLATION (Technical Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée The Path to Bedlam en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :



The Sectioning

Trepanning of the Evangelics

Let The Fire Burn (Feat. John Norcross)

Hypnotic Regression (Feat. Rocco Minichiello)

Black Monday (Feat. Dominik Winter)

The Alchemist

Haunted Shores (Feat. Tom Geldschläger)

Evoked Through Obsidian

Eulogy

I Will Show You Fear In A Handful of Dust



<a href="https://sublationband.bandcamp.com/album/the-path-to-bedlam">The Path to Bedlam by Sublation</a>