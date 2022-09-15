Les news du 15 Septembre 2022
News
|ALGEBRA (Thrash Metal, Suisse) offre son nouvel album Chiroptera en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie le 19 septembre via Unspeakable Axe Records. Tracklist :
1. The Fallen
2. Resuscitation
3. Kleptomaniac
4. Constricted
5. Accomplice
6. Chiroptera
7. Suspect
8. Eternal Sleep
9. Losing Touch
10. Burn the Bridge
11. The Great Deception
|V.E.I.N. (Black Metal, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "Bloodstained Symmetry" qui figure sur son premier long-format Blood Oaths à venir le 14 octobre sur Eternal Death. Tracklist :
1. Total Vascular Collapse
2. Malign Blood Oath
3. The Black Eye of Eibon
4. Banishment of Blood
5. L.S.D.
6. Sangre Libertad
7. Warlocks Witches and Demons
8. Bloodstained Symmetry
|ARCTORA (Melodic Death/Black, Finlande) propose une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Hearts Ever Restless" issu de son premier full-length The Storm Is Over/ prévu le 30 septembre chez Wormholedeath. Tracklist :
1. Hearts Ever Restless
2. Arbiter of Fate
3. The Last Winter
4. I Am Human
5. A Pale Image of What You See
6. Wings of Wax
7. The Storm Is Over
8. Haaksi
|SOUL GRINDER (Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouveau disque Anthems From The Abyss le 11 novembre via MDD Records. Il contiendra dix morceaux pour une durée de quarante-deux minutes.
|SIRRUSH (Black/Death, Italie) a signé sur Non Serviam Records pour la sortie d'un nouvel opus dans les prochains mois.
|DIAMOND CHAZER (Heavy Metal, Colombie) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Alucarda" extrait de son premier longue-durée Starriders qui sort le 18 octobre sur Fighter Records. Tracklist :
01. Intro: Stargate
02. Starrriders I: Lords of the Space
03. Lightning
04. Into the Vortex (instrumental)
05. Highway to Our Dreams
06. Cosmic Samurai
07. A.R.C.A.D.E. (instrumental).
08. The Pact
09. Alucarda
10. Insane & Unleashed
11. The Void
12. Starriders II: Nibiru Deadly Star
|PREZIR (Black Metal, USA) et BEASTLURKER (Black/Death, USA) sortiront un split intitulé Faustian Hallucinations le 21 octobre chez Chaos Records. Tracklist :
1. Prezir - Devil of Englewood
2. Prezir - Murder at the Helm
3. Beastlurker - Holocosmic Entombment
4. Beastlurker - Quills of Faustian Meditation
|CLAMORIS (Symphonic Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le titre "The Bite of the Cosmic Snake" extrait de son premier long-format Opus Limbonica à paraître le 28 octobre via Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1) Regurgitated
2) The Bite of The Cosmic Snake
3) Schemer's Paradox
4) A Window to My Dreams
5) Rage, Rain Down on Them
6) Forma Inversa
7) Opus Limbonica
8) Walking in the Graveyard
|SINNERY (Thrash Metal, Israël) a dévoilé à cette adresse son nouvel album Black Bile en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain sur Exitus Stratagem Records. Tracklist :
1. The Burning (4:39)
2. Black Bile (4:56)
3. Who Will Be Eaten First (2:38)
4. Sever (6:03)
5. Anti Tribe (3:48)
6. Mouthful Of Nails (5:46)
7. Hanged From The Sun (5:39)
8. Bleak (4:42)
9. Here Below (4:39)
10. Holes (06:08)
Durée totale : 49:07
|HERCYNIA SILVA (Dark Metal/Post-Punk/Rock Indus, France) sort son nouveau titre "Tenebris Corvus" enregistré au Mastercut Studio, France.
