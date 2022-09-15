»

(Lien direct) ARCTORA (Melodic Death/Black, Finlande) propose une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Hearts Ever Restless" issu de son premier full-length The Storm Is Over/ prévu le 30 septembre chez Wormholedeath. Tracklist :



1. Hearts Ever Restless

2. Arbiter of Fate

3. The Last Winter

4. I Am Human

5. A Pale Image of What You See

6. Wings of Wax

7. The Storm Is Over

8. Haaksi



