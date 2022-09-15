chargement...

Soilwork
 Soilwork - Övergivenheten (C)
Par Mitch		   
Chat Pile
 Chat Pile - God's Country (C)
Par BBB		   
Undeath
 Undeath - It's Time​.​.​.​T... (C)
Par isotaupe		   
European Tour MMXXII
 European Tour MMXXII - Face... (R)
Par Keyser		   
Sigillum Diabolicum
 Sigillum Diabolicum - Ordo ... (C)
Par Hoover		   
Ritualization
 Ritualization - Hema Ignis ... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Exocrine
 Exocrine - The Hybrid Suns (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
The Halo Effect
 The Halo Effect - Days of t... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Belphegor
 Belphegor - The Devils (C)
Par Lestat		   
Les news du 8 Septembre 2022
 Les news du 8 Septembre 202... (N)
Par Cujo		   
Death Breath
 Death Breath - The Old Hag ... (C)
Par Cujo		   
Les news du 7 Septembre 2022
 Les news du 7 Septembre 202... (N)
Par Cujo		   
Celestial Season
 Celestial Season - Mysterium I (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Amon Amarth
 Amon Amarth - The Great Hea... (C)
Par Solarian		   
Les news du 3 Septembre 2022
 Les news du 3 Septembre 202... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Vektor
 Vektor - Black Future (C)
Par MoM		   

Les news du 15 Septembre 2022

News
Les news du 15 Septembre 2022 Wyrms - Algebra - V.E.I.N. - Arctora - Soul Grinder - Sirrush - Diamond Chazer - Prezir - Beastlurker - Clamoris - Sinnery - Hercynia Silva
»
(Lien direct)
WYRMS (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son nouvel album Sarkhral Lumænor - La lueur contre les fléaux sorti ce jour via Purity Through Fire. Il s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
ALGEBRA (Thrash Metal, Suisse) offre son nouvel album Chiroptera en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie le 19 septembre via Unspeakable Axe Records. Tracklist :

1. The Fallen
2. Resuscitation
3. Kleptomaniac
4. Constricted
5. Accomplice
6. Chiroptera
7. Suspect
8. Eternal Sleep
9. Losing Touch
10. Burn the Bridge
11. The Great Deception

»
(Lien direct)
V.E.I.N. (Black Metal, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "Bloodstained Symmetry" qui figure sur son premier long-format Blood Oaths à venir le 14 octobre sur Eternal Death. Tracklist :

1. Total Vascular Collapse
2. Malign Blood Oath
3. The Black Eye of Eibon
4. Banishment of Blood
5. L.S.D.
6. Sangre Libertad
7. Warlocks Witches and Demons
8. Bloodstained Symmetry

»
(Lien direct)
ARCTORA (Melodic Death/Black, Finlande) propose une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Hearts Ever Restless" issu de son premier full-length The Storm Is Over/ prévu le 30 septembre chez Wormholedeath. Tracklist :

1. Hearts Ever Restless
2. Arbiter of Fate
3. The Last Winter
4. I Am Human
5. A Pale Image of What You See
6. Wings of Wax
7. The Storm Is Over
8. Haaksi

»
(Lien direct)
SOUL GRINDER (Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouveau disque Anthems From The Abyss le 11 novembre via MDD Records. Il contiendra dix morceaux pour une durée de quarante-deux minutes.

»
(Lien direct)
SIRRUSH (Black/Death, Italie) a signé sur Non Serviam Records pour la sortie d'un nouvel opus dans les prochains mois.

»
(Lien direct)
DIAMOND CHAZER (Heavy Metal, Colombie) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Alucarda" extrait de son premier longue-durée Starriders qui sort le 18 octobre sur Fighter Records. Tracklist :

01. Intro: Stargate
02. Starrriders I: Lords of the Space
03. Lightning
04. Into the Vortex (instrumental)
05. Highway to Our Dreams
06. Cosmic Samurai
07. A.R.C.A.D.E. (instrumental).
08. The Pact
09. Alucarda
10. Insane & Unleashed
11. The Void
12. Starriders II: Nibiru Deadly Star

»
(Lien direct)
PREZIR (Black Metal, USA) et BEASTLURKER (Black/Death, USA) sortiront un split intitulé Faustian Hallucinations le 21 octobre chez Chaos Records. Tracklist :

1. Prezir - Devil of Englewood
2. Prezir - Murder at the Helm
3. Beastlurker - Holocosmic Entombment
4. Beastlurker - Quills of Faustian Meditation

»
(Lien direct)
CLAMORIS (Symphonic Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le titre "The Bite of the Cosmic Snake" extrait de son premier long-format Opus Limbonica à paraître le 28 octobre via Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1) Regurgitated
2) The Bite of The Cosmic Snake
3) Schemer's Paradox
4) A Window to My Dreams
5) Rage, Rain Down on Them
6) Forma Inversa
7) Opus Limbonica
8) Walking in the Graveyard

»
(Lien direct)
SINNERY (Thrash Metal, Israël) a dévoilé à cette adresse son nouvel album Black Bile en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain sur Exitus Stratagem Records. Tracklist :

1. The Burning (4:39)
2. Black Bile (4:56)
3. Who Will Be Eaten First (2:38)
4. Sever (6:03)
5. Anti Tribe (3:48)
6. Mouthful Of Nails (5:46)
7. Hanged From The Sun (5:39)
8. Bleak (4:42)
9. Here Below (4:39)
10. Holes (06:08)

Durée totale : 49:07

»
(Lien direct)
HERCYNIA SILVA (Dark Metal/Post-Punk/Rock Indus, France) sort son nouveau titre "Tenebris Corvus" enregistré au Mastercut Studio, France.
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
15 Septembre 2022

