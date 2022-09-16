»

(Lien direct) DEFLESHED (Thrash/Death, Suède) propose une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouveau disque Grind Over Matter à paraître le 28 octobre chez Metal Blade Records. Tracklist :



01. Bent Out of Shape

02. Grind Over Matter

03. One Grave to Fit Them All

04. Heavy Haul

05. Dear Devil

06. Staring Blind

07. Blood Well Spent

08. Unburdened by Genius

09. Behind Dead Eyes

10. Blast Beast

11. Last Nail in the Coffin



