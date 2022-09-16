chargement...

Les news du 16 Septembre 2022

News
Les news du 16 Septembre 2022 Pestlegion - Ellende - Antropofagus - Defleshed - Golgotha - WitcheR - Lord of Confusion - Adaga
»
(Lien direct)
PESTLEGION (Black Metal, Allemagne) a posté son nouvel album Sathanas Grand Victoria en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 30 septembre chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. We Deny Thy Name
3. The Portal
4. Into The Golden Valley
5. Ketzer Reim
6. Sathanas Grand Victoria
7. Adjuration Of The Elder Gods
8. Entsage Gott
9. The Warlock’s Curse

»
(Lien direct)
ELLENDE (Ambient Post-Black Metal, Autriche) offre en écoute le morceau "Freier Fall" extrait de son nouvel opus Ellenbogengesellschaft prévu le 30 septembre via AOP Records. Tracklist :

01.Ich bin(02:17)
02.Unsterblich(07:39)
03.Ruhelos(07:22)
04.Hand aufs Herz(08:05)
05.Someday(05:27)
06.Freier Fall(05:34)
07.Abschied(06:12)
08.Verletzlich(06:13)

»
(Lien direct)
ANTROPOFAGUS (Brutal Death, Italie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Hymns of Acrimony" issu de son nouvel album Origin qui sort le 28 octobre sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. Origin
2. Downward the Spiral
3. While Nothingness Slithers
4. Oppressed Suffering
5. The Slaver Ascension
6. Of Prosperity and Punishment
7. Ia Anth Etbrae Gagh
8. Hymns of Acrimony
9. Passage of Annulment
10. Chapter of not letting the body perish (M.O.R.T.E. pt2)

»
(Lien direct)
DEFLESHED (Thrash/Death, Suède) propose une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouveau disque Grind Over Matter à paraître le 28 octobre chez Metal Blade Records. Tracklist :

01. Bent Out of Shape
02. Grind Over Matter
03. One Grave to Fit Them All
04. Heavy Haul
05. Dear Devil
06. Staring Blind
07. Blood Well Spent
08. Unburdened by Genius
09. Behind Dead Eyes
10. Blast Beast
11. Last Nail in the Coffin


»
(Lien direct)
GOLGOTHA (Death/Doom, Espagne) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Waiting For My Death" issu de son nouvel opus Mors Diligentis dont la sortie est programmée pour le 25 octobre via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. My Burden
02. Our Trust Betrayed
03. Farewell Humanity
04. Waiting For My Death
05. Unconditional Love
06. Alone in the Dark
07. Viper Tongue
08. We the Demons

»
(Lien direct)
WITCHER (Atmospheric Black Metal, Hongrie) a publié une reprise du "Moonlight Sonata" (Op. 27. No. 2. I. Adagio sostenuto) de Beethoven qui clôture son nouvel album Lélekharang prévu le 8 octobre chez Filosofem Records (CD & K7) et le 15 octobre sur Beverina Productions (LP). Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Hamvak
3. Lélekharang
4. Csendesen
5. Hazatérés
6. Moonlight Sonata Op. 27. No. 2. I. Adagio sostenuto (Ludwig van Beethoven cover)

»
(Lien direct)
LORD OF CONFUSION (Stoner/Doom, Portugal) a dévoilé le morceau "Witchfinder" figurant sur son premier longue-durée Evil Mystery qui sort le 30 septembre via Gruesome Records et Morbid and Miserable Records. Tracklist :

1. Land of Mystery
2. Howling Void
3. Interlude
4. Evil Blood
5. Witchfinder
6. Hell

»
(Lien direct)
ADAGA (Black Metal, Brésil) a mis en ligne le titre "No Limiar da Morte" extrait de son premier long-format Das Ruínas do Ser à venir le 14 octobre sur Altare Productions. Tracklist :

1. Noite Soberana
2. No Limiar da Morte
3. De Passagem
4. Nas Ruínas do Ser - Pt I
5. Nas Ruínas do Ser - Pt II
6. Fragmentação da Alma
Thrasho Keyser
16 Septembre 2022

