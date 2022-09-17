»

(Lien direct) CATALYST (Technical Death Metal, France) propose une vidéo pour le morceau "Worms and Locusts" qui figure sur son nouvel opus A Different Painting for a New World dont la sortie est programmée pour le 14 octobre chez Non Serviam Records. Tracklist :



1. Gathering Of New Forces

2. To Unleash Thy Heinous Fate

3. The Last Warning

4. Worms and Locusts

5. Arise Of The Anathema

6. Paragon Of Devastation

7. Behold Thy Purification

8. Peripeteia

9. The Catalyst’s End

10. A Different Painting For A New World



