|
Les news du 17 Septembre 2022
News
Les news du 17 Septembre 2022 Catalyst - Meshuggah - Disgusting Perversion - Writhing - Deathsiege - Catalyst - Epoch of Unlight - ACOD - Hail Conjurer - Sarkasm - Jordfäst - Spell - Kathaaria
|»
|CATALYST (Death Technique Mélodique, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album A Different Painting For A New World qui sortira le 14 octobre via Non-Serviam Records. "Worms And Locusts" s'écoute ci-dessous :
|
|»
|MESHUGGAH (Technical Progressive Metal/Djent, Suède) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "I Am That Thirst" extrait de son dernier album Immutable paru en avril sur Atomic Fire Records.
|
|»
|DISGUSTING PERVERSION (Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouveau disque Remember Me le 21 octobre chez Black Sunset.
|
|»
|WRITHING (Death Metal, Australie) a mis en ligne le titre "Uncreation" tiré de" son premier full-length Of Earth & Flesh qui sort le 23 septembre via Everlasting Spew Records. Tracklist :
1. Monolithic Extinction
2. That Which Becomes Death
3. Of Earth & Flesh
4. Concealed Within the Soil
5. Uncreation
6. Passages of Misery
7. Squalid Sanctum
8. Portal to Unhallowed Realms
|
|»
|DEATHSIEGE (Blackened Death Metal, Israël) a publié le morceau-titre de son premier longue-durée Throne Of Heresy à venir le 28 octobre sur Everlasting Spew Records. Tracklist :
01. All Roads Spiral Downwards
02. Dehumanized in Darkness
03. Harbringers of Finality
04. Throne of Heresy
05. Satanic Tyranny
06. At the Ruins of Legacy
07. Revelations of Wretched Men
08. Smear Campaign Triumph Eternal
09. Drowned by Murderous Force
10. Poisonous Worlds
11. Unworthy Adversary
12. Siege of Death
|
|»
|CATALYST (Technical Death Metal, France) propose une vidéo pour le morceau "Worms and Locusts" qui figure sur son nouvel opus A Different Painting for a New World dont la sortie est programmée pour le 14 octobre chez Non Serviam Records. Tracklist :
1. Gathering Of New Forces
2. To Unleash Thy Heinous Fate
3. The Last Warning
4. Worms and Locusts
5. Arise Of The Anathema
6. Paragon Of Devastation
7. Behold Thy Purification
8. Peripeteia
9. The Catalyst’s End
10. A Different Painting For A New World
|
|»
|EPOCH OF UNLIGHT (Melodic Death/Black, USA) vient de sortir son premier album en dix-sept ans, At War with the Multiverse. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. The Anthropocene
2. The Numbing Stillness
3. Wrath of the Cryomancer
4. An Amaranthine Line
5. Beneath a Dying Sun
6. Elysian Immortals
7. The Möbius Path
8. Night Hunt
9. All Light Dies
10. The Lie of Tomorrow's Dawn
|
|»
|ACOD (Black/Death, France) offre son nouveau disque Fourth Reign over Opacities and Beyond en écoute intégrale. Il est sorti hier sur Les Acteurs de l'Ombre Productions. Tracklist :
01. Sur d'Anciens Chemins...
02. Genus Vacuitatis
03. The Prophecy Of Agony
04. Sulfur Winds Ritual
05. Nekyia Catharsis
06. Infernet's Path
07. Artes Obscurae
08. Fourth Reign Over Opacities And Beyond
09. Through The Astral Door
10. Empty Graves / Katabasis
|
|»
|HAIL CONJURER (Black Metal, Finlande) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Earth Penetration prévu le 23 septembre via Signal Rex (K7) et Bestial Burst (CD). Tracklist :
1. The Sin And The Sweat [7:33]
2. Aghast [6:21]
3. Rebellion of the Flesh [2:49]
4. Blood on the Stone [2:47]
5. Come Alive [4:36]
6. Winter Death [4:54]
7. Earth Penetration [5:11]
|
|»
|Les vétérans de SARKASM (Death Metal, Québec) ont signé sur Xtreem Music pour la sortie début 2023 de son premier long-format baptisé As Empires Decay. Il contiendra dix morceaux.
|
|»
|JORDFÄST (Black Metal, Suède) a dévoilé le titre "Kom eld, kom regn" issu de son nouveau disque Av stoft qui sort le 28 octobre chez Nordvis Produktion. Tracklist :
1 - Abortologen ('The abortionist')
2 - Kom eld, kom regn ('Come fire, come rain')
|
|»
|SPELL (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, Canada) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Ultraviolet" extrait de son nouvel opus Tragic Magic à paraître le 28 octobre via Bad Omen Records. Tracklist :
01. Fatal Breath
02. Ultraviolet
03. Hades Embrace
04. Fever Dream
05. Sarcophagus
06. Cruel Optimism
07. A Ruined Garden
08. Souls in Chains
09. Watcher of the Seas
10. The Watching
|
|»
|KATHAARIA (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel et dernier album To Be Shunned by All...As Centres of Pestilence le 23 septembre sur End All Life Productions, distribué parr Norma Evangelium Diaboli. Tracklist :
1. Agenda Nihil [6:39]
2. The Last Act Of Rebellion [8:23]
3. Degenerate Encapsulate [9:08]
4. The Judas Principle [7:41]
5. Never Dead Enough [9:50]
6. Apathetic [6:54]
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
GROUPES DU JOUR
|
|Catalyst
Death Technique Mélodique - 2016 - France
|
|
|
|Meshuggah
Metal progressif - 1987 - Suède
|
|
|
|Sarkasm
Death Metal - 1990 - Canada
|
|
|
|Spell
Heavy Metal Traditionnel - 2013 - Canada
|
|
|
|Writhing
Death Metal - 2003 † 2016 - Etats-Unis
|
|
Par Ander
Par Mitch
Par BBB
Par isotaupe
Par Keyser
Par Hoover
Par Keyser
Par coreandcoupdate
Par Caïn Marchen...
Par Lestat
Par Cujo
Par Cujo
Par Cujo
Par Caïn Marchen...
Par Solarian
Par Jean-Clint
Par MoM