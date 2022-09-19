Les news du 19 Septembre 2022
Les news du 19 Septembre 2022 Ghost:Whale
|GHOST:WHALE (Experimental Stoner/Doom, Belgique) vient de sortir son premier long-format Echo:One sur Bitume Prods en CD digipack. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp.
