VACUOUS (Death Metal, Angleterre) a mis en ligne le titre "Matriarchal Blood" extrait de son premier long-format Dreams of Dysphoria à paraître le 18 octobre chez Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP) et Dark Descent Records (CD). Tracklist :
1. Devotion
2. Body of Punishment
3. Matriarchal Blood
4. Paranioa Rites
5. Stigmata Scourge
6. Lucid (Interlude)
7. Dreams of Dysphoria
HIBERNUS MORTIS (Death Metal, USA) sera de retour le 25 novembre via Blood Harvest avec un nouvel album, son premier en vingt ans, intitulé The Monoliths of Cursed Slumber. Tracklist :
1. Funebre:The Eternal Sleep (Intro)
2. Endless Dawns Of Somnambulant Exorcisms
3. To Drink The Blood Of The Black Sleep
4. Ascending The Catacombs
5. Grotesque Perishment Into The Miasma Of Darkness Everlasting
6. Vomitus Imperium
7. Enshrined In Spiritual Atrophy
8. Invocations Of Never
9. Vestigial Currents That Transcend The Ether Of Tenebrous Unconsciousness Embedded Deep Within The Smoldering Embers Of Sempiternal Dusk (Outro)
ABHOR (Black Metal, Italie) a dévoilé son nouvel album Sex Sex Sex (Ceremonia Daemonis Antichristi) en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 23 septembre sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Curse of the Twins
2. Ceremonia Daemonis Anticristi
3. At the Edge of the Circle
4. Ode to the Snake
5. Ritual Satanism
6. Evil Mentor
7. Beelzebuth [Mystifier cover]
8. October 31st, 2010
9. The Call
10. Violet Coven
