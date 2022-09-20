Les news du 20 Septembre 2022 News Les news du 20 Septembre 2022 Deströyer 666 - Angel Rising - Vacuous - Hibernus Mortis - Abhor » (Lien direct) DESTRÖYER 666 (Black/Thrash, Australie) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Never Surrender qui sortira le 2 décembre via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. Never Surrender

2. Andraste

3. Guillotine

4. Pitch Black Night

5. Mirror's Edge

6. Grave Raiders

7. Savage Rights

8. Rather Death

9. Batavia's Graveyard





» (Lien direct) ANGEL RISING (Progressive Death/Thrash/Groove avec Kevin Talley en batteur de session, France) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Immortal Volition sur Music-Records. Tracklist :



1. Thy Kingdom Fall 05:29

2. Upon the Vale 04:37

3. The Neon Ones 01:16

4. Immortal Volition 04:54

5. Persistence 04:36

6. Devil Particle 03:44

7. Pull the Trigger 04:27

8. Nox Aeterna 03:07



<a href="https://angelrising.bandcamp.com/album/immortal-volition">Immortal Volition by Angel Rising</a>

» (Lien direct) VACUOUS (Death Metal, Angleterre) a mis en ligne le titre "Matriarchal Blood" extrait de son premier long-format Dreams of Dysphoria à paraître le 18 octobre chez Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP) et Dark Descent Records (CD). Tracklist :



1. Devotion

2. Body of Punishment

3. Matriarchal Blood

4. Paranioa Rites

5. Stigmata Scourge

6. Lucid (Interlude)

7. Dreams of Dysphoria





» (Lien direct) HIBERNUS MORTIS (Death Metal, USA) sera de retour le 25 novembre via Blood Harvest avec un nouvel album, son premier en vingt ans, intitulé The Monoliths of Cursed Slumber. Tracklist :



1. Funebre:The Eternal Sleep (Intro)

2. Endless Dawns Of Somnambulant Exorcisms

3. To Drink The Blood Of The Black Sleep

4. Ascending The Catacombs

5. Grotesque Perishment Into The Miasma Of Darkness Everlasting

6. Vomitus Imperium

7. Enshrined In Spiritual Atrophy

8. Invocations Of Never

9. Vestigial Currents That Transcend The Ether Of Tenebrous Unconsciousness Embedded Deep Within The Smoldering Embers Of Sempiternal Dusk (Outro)



<a href="https://bloodharvestrecords.bandcamp.com/album/the-monoliths-of-cursed-slumber">The Monoliths Of Cursed Slumber by HIBERNUS MORTIS</a>

» (Lien direct) ABHOR (Black Metal, Italie) a dévoilé son nouvel album Sex Sex Sex (Ceremonia Daemonis Antichristi) en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 23 septembre sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :



1. The Curse of the Twins

2. Ceremonia Daemonis Anticristi

3. At the Edge of the Circle

4. Ode to the Snake

5. Ritual Satanism

6. Evil Mentor

7. Beelzebuth [Mystifier cover]

8. October 31st, 2010

9. The Call

10. Violet Coven





Ghost:Whale

