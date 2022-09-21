chargement...

Les news du 21 Septembre 2022

News
Les news du 21 Septembre 2022 Autopsy - Witchmaster - Black Grail - Pale Spektre - Vacuous Depths
»
(Lien direct)
AUTOPSY (Cult Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Morbidity Triumphant qui sortira le 30 septembre via Peaceville Records. "Knife Slice Axe Chop" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
WITCHMASTER (Black/Thrash, Pologne) sortira son nouvel album Kaźń le 25 novembre chez Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. Sound of Crushed Skull / Intro
2. War Metal Haiku
3. Alle Gegen Alle
4. Poison Chalice
5. Zdychaj K**** Nazareńska
6. All-consuming Hate
7. Circle of Bayonets
8. Hostile Declaration
9. Master Knife Sacrifice
10. Like Flies on Scum
11. Rune of Destruction
12. White Madness
13. Trails of Blood
14. Kaźń

»
(Lien direct)
BLACK GRAIL (Black Metal, Chili) sortira son nouvel EP VIIII le 23 septembre chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. Encarcelado y Condenado [7:43]
2. Reflexiones en Cicuta [5:54]
3. La Separación, vista como Muerte [2:47]
4. Transmigración del Alma [5:54]
5. La Disolución, Consumación de la Ascesis [3:23]

»
(Lien direct)
PALE SPEKTRE (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier longue-durée Bereft of Xerotic Layers le 31 octobre via Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. LXXXIII Helcoid Sanguine Maculation Shrouded
2. MMXIX Of Gaping Hollow's Grate
3. XCIII Raising Cinder in Morne Bethel
4. LXXXVI Tacent over Obsidian Bastille
5. LXXXIX In Anguine Redivivus Virulence
6. XCVI Bereft of Xerotic Layers
7. XC Riven Spirits Shall Abide

»
(Lien direct)
VACUOUS DEPTHS (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne le morceau-titre de son premier long-format Corporal Humiliation à venir le 4 novembre sur Blood Harvest Records (K7 & LP), Chaos Records (CD & LP) et Goat Throne Records (K7 & LP). Tracklist :

1. Gold Crosses
2. Deep Night
3. Exteriorization
4. Gaunt Reflections
5. Worshipper Of Death
6. Corporal Humiliation
7. Sodomized
8. Cycle Of Control
9. Carnival Of Venom
10. Troops Of Doom
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
21 Septembre 2022

