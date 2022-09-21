WITCHMASTER (Black/Thrash, Pologne) sortira son nouvel album Kaźń le 25 novembre chez Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. Sound of Crushed Skull / Intro
2. War Metal Haiku
3. Alle Gegen Alle
4. Poison Chalice
5. Zdychaj K**** Nazareńska
6. All-consuming Hate
7. Circle of Bayonets
8. Hostile Declaration
9. Master Knife Sacrifice
10. Like Flies on Scum
11. Rune of Destruction
12. White Madness
13. Trails of Blood
14. Kaźń
VACUOUS DEPTHS (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne le morceau-titre de son premier long-format Corporal Humiliation à venir le 4 novembre sur Blood Harvest Records (K7 & LP), Chaos Records (CD & LP) et Goat Throne Records (K7 & LP). Tracklist :
1. Gold Crosses
2. Deep Night
3. Exteriorization
4. Gaunt Reflections
5. Worshipper Of Death
6. Corporal Humiliation
7. Sodomized
8. Cycle Of Control
9. Carnival Of Venom
10. Troops Of Doom
