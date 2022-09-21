»

PALE SPEKTRE (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier longue-durée Bereft of Xerotic Layers le 31 octobre via Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :



1. LXXXIII Helcoid Sanguine Maculation Shrouded

2. MMXIX Of Gaping Hollow's Grate

3. XCIII Raising Cinder in Morne Bethel

4. LXXXVI Tacent over Obsidian Bastille

5. LXXXIX In Anguine Redivivus Virulence

6. XCVI Bereft of Xerotic Layers

7. XC Riven Spirits Shall Abide



