Les news du 23 Septembre 2022
News
Les news du 23 Septembre 2022 Firtan - Ggu:ll - Aenaon - Ereboros - Headshot - Casket Robbery - Orthodoxy - Innards - Mycelium - Faust
|»
|FIRTAN (Atmospheric Pagan/Black, Allemagne) propose en écoute le morceau "Faðir" extrait de son nouveau long-format Marter qui sort le 30 septembre via AOP Records. Tracklist :
1. Faðir
2. Amor Fati
3. Labsal
4. Lethe
5. Parhelia
6. Odem
7. Menetekel
8. Peraht
9. Medomai (bonus track*)
*available on vinyl and CD boxset
|
|»
|GGU:LL (Blackened Drone/Doom, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel album Ex Est le 21 octobre sur Consouling Sounds. Tracklist :
Raupe
Falter
Enkel Achterland
Samt al-ras
Stuip
Hoisting Ruined Sails
Voertuig der Verlorenen
|
|»
|AENAON (Experimental Progressive Black Metal, Grèce) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Psyche" extrait de son nouveau disque Mnemosyne dont la sortie est programmée pour le 7 octobre chez Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. Psyche
2. Cartesian Eye
3. Synastry of Heartbeats
4. Pleiades
5. Trauma Cultura
6. Clark Nova
7. Hysteria
8. Mantledeath
9. Doppelgänger
10. Grand Narcotic Reharvest*
*Slipcase CD bonus track
|
|»
|EREBOROS (Death Metal, Brésil) a posté son nouveau single "Path of Solomon" qui figurera sur son premier EP éponyme à venir avant la fin de l'année.
|
|»
|HEADSHOT (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Eyes Of The Guardians prévu le 14 octobre via MDD Records. Tracklist :
01 Burned (One by one)
02 Eyes Of The Guardians
03 Scars Of Damnation
04 Ground Zero
05 Tentacular (Part 1)
06 Divide Et Impera
07 Under A Blood Red Sky
08 The Impenetrable Maze
09 Veins Of The Earth
10 Invisible
|
|»
|CASKET ROBBERY (Death Metal, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Worm Food" issu de son nouvel album Rituals of Death qui sort le 11 novembre sur Blood Blast Distribution. Tracklist :
1) Worm Food
2) Don't Forget The Eyes
3) Death's Dance
4) Post-Mortem
5) Beautiful Death
6) Bone Mother
7) The Hidden... The Hideous
8) Old Ones
9) Reanimate
10) Return To The Sky
|
|»
|ORTHODOXY (Death Metal, Espagne) offre son nouveau disque Ater Ignis en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie ce jour chez The Sinister Flame. Tracklist :
1. Enter the Netherworld [4:00]
2. Into Primigenian Darkness I Dwell [7:05]
3. Victory Beyond Death [6:07]
4. Banished From My Glance [6:07]
5. Masked Beast [7:24]
6. Where Shadows Move Unseen [5:47]
7. Ater Ignis (Covenant of Death) [8:05]
|
|»
|INNARDS (Death/Grind, Portugal) a signé sur Memento Mori pour la sortie début 2023 d'un premier long-format.
|
|»
|Le one-man band MYCELIUM (Death Metal, Écosse) sortira son nouvel opus Mycoticism: Disseminating the Propagules le 25 novembre via Blood Harvest. Tracklist :
1. (Intro: Mazegill of Torment) - Emerging from Rotting Faeces
2. Phalloides
3. Xanthodermic Colonic Decimation
4. Urban Leprosy
5. Cold Grasp of the Dead
6. Rosecomb Marauder
7. Pulmonary Mycosis
8. Erubescent Assassin
9. Disgorging Sphaerocystic Matter
10. Chimera
|
|»
|FAUST (Death/Thrash, Pologne) a mis en ligne le titre "Jakbyś Gryzła Żwir" extrait de son nouvel album Cisza po Tobie à paraître le 30 septembre sur Szataniec. Tracklist :
1. A jeśli umrę
2. Za tamtą górą
3. Pokocham tę cisze po Tobie
4. Pogarda
5. Iskra pod śniegiem
6. Jakbyś gryzła żwir
7. Zdążyć przed deszczem
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Jean-Clint
Par Kurtz
Par AxGxB
Par Dantefever
Par Dantefever
Par Keyser
Par Sosthène
Par Ander
Par Mitch
Par BBB
Par isotaupe
Par Keyser
Par Hoover
Par Keyser
Par coreandcoupdate
Par Caïn Marchen...
Par Lestat