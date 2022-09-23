chargement...

Wyrms
 Wyrms - Sarkhral Lumænor - ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Phobophilic
 Phobophilic - Enveloping Ab... (C)
Par Kurtz		   
Les news du 21 Septembre 2022
 Les news du 21 Septembre 20... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Morbid Angel
 Morbid Angel - Altars Of Ma... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Les news du 20 Septembre 2022
 Les news du 20 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Dantefever		   
Bones
 Bones - Sombre Opulence (C)
Par Keyser		   
Cathartic
 Cathartic - Through The Aby... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 16 Septembre 2022
 Les news du 16 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Ander		   
Soilwork
 Soilwork - Övergivenheten (C)
Par Mitch		   
Chat Pile
 Chat Pile - God's Country (C)
Par BBB		   
Undeath
 Undeath - It's Time​.​.​.​T... (C)
Par isotaupe		   
European Tour MMXXII
 European Tour MMXXII - Face... (R)
Par Keyser		   
Sigillum Diabolicum
 Sigillum Diabolicum - Ordo ... (C)
Par Hoover		   
Ritualization
 Ritualization - Hema Ignis ... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Exocrine
 Exocrine - The Hybrid Suns (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
The Halo Effect
 The Halo Effect - Days of t... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Belphegor
 Belphegor - The Devils (C)
Par Lestat		   

Les news du 23 Septembre 2022

News
Les news du 23 Septembre 2022 Firtan - Ggu:ll - Aenaon - Ereboros - Headshot - Casket Robbery - Orthodoxy - Innards - Mycelium - Faust
(Lien direct)
FIRTAN (Atmospheric Pagan/Black, Allemagne) propose en écoute le morceau "Faðir" extrait de son nouveau long-format Marter qui sort le 30 septembre via AOP Records. Tracklist :

1. Faðir
2. Amor Fati
3. Labsal
4. Lethe
5. Parhelia
6. Odem
7. Menetekel
8. Peraht
9. Medomai (bonus track*)
*available on vinyl and CD boxset

(Lien direct)
GGU:LL (Blackened Drone/Doom, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel album Ex Est le 21 octobre sur Consouling Sounds. Tracklist :

Raupe
Falter
Enkel Achterland
Samt al-ras
Stuip
Hoisting Ruined Sails
Voertuig der Verlorenen

(Lien direct)
AENAON (Experimental Progressive Black Metal, Grèce) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Psyche" extrait de son nouveau disque Mnemosyne dont la sortie est programmée pour le 7 octobre chez Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. Psyche
2. Cartesian Eye
3. Synastry of Heartbeats
4. Pleiades
5. Trauma Cultura
6. Clark Nova
7. Hysteria
8. Mantledeath
9. Doppelgänger
10. Grand Narcotic Reharvest*
*Slipcase CD bonus track

(Lien direct)
EREBOROS (Death Metal, Brésil) a posté son nouveau single "Path of Solomon" qui figurera sur son premier EP éponyme à venir avant la fin de l'année.

(Lien direct)
HEADSHOT (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Eyes Of The Guardians prévu le 14 octobre via MDD Records. Tracklist :

01 Burned (One by one)
02 Eyes Of The Guardians
03 Scars Of Damnation
04 Ground Zero
05 Tentacular (Part 1)
06 Divide Et Impera
07 Under A Blood Red Sky
08 The Impenetrable Maze
09 Veins Of The Earth
10 Invisible

(Lien direct)
CASKET ROBBERY (Death Metal, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Worm Food" issu de son nouvel album Rituals of Death qui sort le 11 novembre sur Blood Blast Distribution. Tracklist :

1) Worm Food
2) Don't Forget The Eyes
3) Death's Dance
4) Post-Mortem
5) Beautiful Death
6) Bone Mother
7) The Hidden... The Hideous
8) Old Ones
9) Reanimate
10) Return To The Sky

(Lien direct)
ORTHODOXY (Death Metal, Espagne) offre son nouveau disque Ater Ignis en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie ce jour chez The Sinister Flame. Tracklist :

1. Enter the Netherworld [4:00]
2. Into Primigenian Darkness I Dwell [7:05]
3. Victory Beyond Death [6:07]
4. Banished From My Glance [6:07]
5. Masked Beast [7:24]
6. Where Shadows Move Unseen [5:47]
7. Ater Ignis (Covenant of Death) [8:05]

(Lien direct)
INNARDS (Death/Grind, Portugal) a signé sur Memento Mori pour la sortie début 2023 d'un premier long-format.

(Lien direct)
Le one-man band MYCELIUM (Death Metal, Écosse) sortira son nouvel opus Mycoticism: Disseminating the Propagules le 25 novembre via Blood Harvest. Tracklist :

1. (Intro: Mazegill of Torment) - Emerging from Rotting Faeces
2. Phalloides
3. Xanthodermic Colonic Decimation
4. Urban Leprosy
5. Cold Grasp of the Dead
6. Rosecomb Marauder
7. Pulmonary Mycosis
8. Erubescent Assassin
9. Disgorging Sphaerocystic Matter
10. Chimera

(Lien direct)
FAUST (Death/Thrash, Pologne) a mis en ligne le titre "Jakbyś Gryzła Żwir" extrait de son nouvel album Cisza po Tobie à paraître le 30 septembre sur Szataniec. Tracklist :

1. A jeśli umrę
2. Za tamtą górą
3. Pokocham tę cisze po Tobie
4. Pogarda
5. Iskra pod śniegiem
6. Jakbyś gryzła żwir
7. Zdążyć przed deszczem
Thrasho Keyser
23 Septembre 2022

