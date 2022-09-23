»

(Lien direct) HEADSHOT (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Eyes Of The Guardians prévu le 14 octobre via MDD Records. Tracklist :



01 Burned (One by one)

02 Eyes Of The Guardians

03 Scars Of Damnation

04 Ground Zero

05 Tentacular (Part 1)

06 Divide Et Impera

07 Under A Blood Red Sky

08 The Impenetrable Maze

09 Veins Of The Earth

10 Invisible



