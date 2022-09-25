MIST OF MISERY (Symphonic Black Metal, Suède) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Into The Embrace Of Winter" extrait de son nouvel opus Severance à paraître le 4 novembre via Non Serviam Records. Tracklist :
1 – An Ode to Solitude
2 – The Long Road
3 – A Sombre Solace
4 – Into the Embrace of Winter
5 – A Wasted Life
6 – Through Night’s Gloom
7 – Oceans of Grief
8 – Severance
9 – Reflections
10 – Towards the Descent
SORCERER (Hardcore, France) a récemment sorti son nouveau EP intitulé Pleasures sur Delivrance Records. Disponible pour le moment sur Bandcamp (les vinyles, disponibles à la pré-commandes, devraient être disponibles d'ici la fin de l'année), celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. The Burden Is Us
02. Pleasures
03. Concealed Blades
