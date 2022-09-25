Les news du 25 Septembre 2022 News Les news du 25 Septembre 2022 Narcotic Wasteland - Mist of Misery - Fullmåne - Terrible Sickness - Sorcerer » (Lien direct) NARCOTIC WASTELAND (Death Metal avec l'ex-Nile Dallas Toler-Wade, USA) a dévoilé le titre "The Best Times Have Passed" issu de son nouveau disque à venir l'année prochaine.





» (Lien direct) MIST OF MISERY (Symphonic Black Metal, Suède) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Into The Embrace Of Winter" extrait de son nouvel opus Severance à paraître le 4 novembre via Non Serviam Records. Tracklist :



» (Lien direct) FULLMÅNE (Black/Punk, Norvège) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour son nouveau single "Fly through the city".





» (Lien direct) TERRIBLE SICKNESS (Brutal Death/Grind, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Flesh for the Insatiable le 18 novembre sur Black Sunset/MDD. Il contiendra onze morceaux.



<a href="https://terriblesicknessofficial.bandcamp.com/album/dethroned-immortality-single">Dethroned Immortality (Single) by Terrible Sickness</a>

» (Lien direct) SORCERER (Hardcore, France) a récemment sorti son nouveau EP intitulé Pleasures sur Delivrance Records. Disponible pour le moment sur Bandcamp (les vinyles, disponibles à la pré-commandes, devraient être disponibles d'ici la fin de l'année), celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :



<a href="https://sorcererhc.bandcamp.com/album/pleasures-2">PLEASURES by Sorcerer</a>

