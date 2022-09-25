chargement...

Les news du 25 Septembre 2022

News
Les news du 25 Septembre 2022 Narcotic Wasteland - Mist of Misery - Fullmåne - Terrible Sickness - Sorcerer
»
(Lien direct)
NARCOTIC WASTELAND (Death Metal avec l'ex-Nile Dallas Toler-Wade, USA) a dévoilé le titre "The Best Times Have Passed" issu de son nouveau disque à venir l'année prochaine.

»
(Lien direct)
MIST OF MISERY (Symphonic Black Metal, Suède) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Into The Embrace Of Winter" extrait de son nouvel opus Severance à paraître le 4 novembre via Non Serviam Records. Tracklist :

1 – An Ode to Solitude
2 – The Long Road
3 – A Sombre Solace
4 – Into the Embrace of Winter
5 – A Wasted Life
6 – Through Night’s Gloom
7 – Oceans of Grief
8 – Severance
9 – Reflections
10 – Towards the Descent

»
(Lien direct)
FULLMÅNE (Black/Punk, Norvège) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour son nouveau single "Fly through the city".

»
(Lien direct)
TERRIBLE SICKNESS (Brutal Death/Grind, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Flesh for the Insatiable le 18 novembre sur Black Sunset/MDD. Il contiendra onze morceaux.

»
(Lien direct)
SORCERER (Hardcore, France) a récemment sorti son nouveau EP intitulé Pleasures sur Delivrance Records. Disponible pour le moment sur Bandcamp (les vinyles, disponibles à la pré-commandes, devraient être disponibles d'ici la fin de l'année), celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. The Burden Is Us
02. Pleasures
03. Concealed Blades
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
25 Septembre 2022

