»

(Lien direct) EXORDIUM MORS (Black/Thrash/Death, Nouvelle-Zélande) propose le titre "Flesh of the Heathen" tiré de son nouvel opus As Legends Fade and Gods Die prévu le 31 octobre via Praetorian Sword Records. Tracklist :



1. I Saw Oblivion [5:57]

2. A Pyrrhic Sacrament [4:12]

3. Flesh Of The Heathen [8:25]

4. Surrounded By Serpents [4:23]

5. Crown Of Dust [7:30]

6. Torn Usunder [4:47]

7. Triumphator [8:06]



