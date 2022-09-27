EXORDIUM MORS (Black/Thrash/Death, Nouvelle-Zélande) propose le titre "Flesh of the Heathen" tiré de son nouvel opus As Legends Fade and Gods Die prévu le 31 octobre via Praetorian Sword Records. Tracklist :
1. I Saw Oblivion [5:57]
2. A Pyrrhic Sacrament [4:12]
3. Flesh Of The Heathen [8:25]
4. Surrounded By Serpents [4:23]
5. Crown Of Dust [7:30]
6. Torn Usunder [4:47]
7. Triumphator [8:06]
NINTH REALM (Crossover/Thrash, USA) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Plea To The Heavens" figurant sur son premier full-length A Fate Unbroken qui sort le 4 novembre sur Mercenary Press. Tracklist :
1. Gates of Tythorin
2. Plea to the Heavens
3. Witches Choir
4. Ondreis
5. Evoke Thy Wrath
6. Armageddon's Howl
7. Burning Wanderer
8. Eternal Lance
9. A Fate Unbroken
Par Jean-Clint
