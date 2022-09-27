chargement...

Bloodbath
 Bloodbath - Survival of the... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Wyrms
 Wyrms - Sarkhral Lumænor - ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Phobophilic
 Phobophilic - Enveloping Ab... (C)
Par Kurtz		   
Les news du 21 Septembre 2022
 Les news du 21 Septembre 20... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Morbid Angel
 Morbid Angel - Altars Of Ma... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Les news du 20 Septembre 2022
 Les news du 20 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Dantefever		   
Bones
 Bones - Sombre Opulence (C)
Par Keyser		   
Cathartic
 Cathartic - Through The Aby... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 16 Septembre 2022
 Les news du 16 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Ander		   
Soilwork
 Soilwork - Övergivenheten (C)
Par Mitch		   
Chat Pile
 Chat Pile - God's Country (C)
Par BBB		   
Undeath
 Undeath - It's Time​.​.​.​T... (C)
Par isotaupe		   
European Tour MMXXII
 European Tour MMXXII - Face... (R)
Par Keyser		   
Sigillum Diabolicum
 Sigillum Diabolicum - Ordo ... (C)
Par Hoover		   
Ritualization
 Ritualization - Hema Ignis ... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Exocrine
 Exocrine - The Hybrid Suns (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
The Halo Effect
 The Halo Effect - Days of t... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Belphegor
 Belphegor - The Devils (C)
Par Lestat		   

Les news du 27 Septembre 2022

News
Les news du 27 Septembre 2022 Cult of Fire - Exordium Mors - Ninth Realm - Bran - Oscenrad - Sorgetid - Rienaus
»
(Lien direct)
CULT OF FIRE (Black Metal dévastateur, République Tchèque) sortira au début de l'année prochaine un Ep intitulé Om Kali Maha Kali. Plus d'infos prochainement...

»
(Lien direct)
EXORDIUM MORS (Black/Thrash/Death, Nouvelle-Zélande) propose le titre "Flesh of the Heathen" tiré de son nouvel opus As Legends Fade and Gods Die prévu le 31 octobre via Praetorian Sword Records. Tracklist :

1. I Saw Oblivion [5:57]
2. A Pyrrhic Sacrament [4:12]
3. Flesh Of The Heathen [8:25]
4. Surrounded By Serpents [4:23]
5. Crown Of Dust [7:30]
6. Torn Usunder [4:47]
7. Triumphator [8:06]

»
(Lien direct)
NINTH REALM (Crossover/Thrash, USA) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Plea To The Heavens" figurant sur son premier full-length A Fate Unbroken qui sort le 4 novembre sur Mercenary Press. Tracklist :

1. Gates of Tythorin
2. Plea to the Heavens
3. Witches Choir
4. Ondreis
5. Evoke Thy Wrath
6. Armageddon's Howl
7. Burning Wanderer
8. Eternal Lance
9. A Fate Unbroken

»
(Lien direct)
BRAN (Black Metal, République Tchèque) a dévoilé le titre "Smuteční průvod" extrait de son premier long-format Odcházení à venir le 31 octobre chez Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. Skrytá místa [8:24]
2. Tisíce hvězd [8:25]
3. Smuteční průvod [7:53]
4. Odcházení [12:09]

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band OSCENRAD (Folk/Melodic Death Metal, Angleterre) a mis en ligne son nouvel EP A Legacy in Ruin.

»
(Lien direct)
SORGETID (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Werewolf Records le 11 novembre via Werewolf Records. Tracklist :

1. Havet djupare än sorg
2. Svärdstorm
3. Fullmånens slav
4. Sorgens Tid
5. Svarta stormar av djurisk vrede
6. Ett Ord, Tusen Orm
7. Skuggan av min tron
8. Eskapism

»
(Lien direct)
RIENAUS (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Luciferille le 25 novembre sur KVLT. Tracklist :

1. Alkusoitto
2. Uhrattavaksi Siunattu
3. Luciferille
4. Saatanan Valtakunnassa
5. Äärellä viimeisen portin
6. Pedon Merkki
7. Kuilu
8. Äänet yössä
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
27 Septembre 2022

