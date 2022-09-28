»

(Lien direct) THULSA DOOM (Death Metal, Italie) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son premier long-format A Fate Worse than Death à venir le 30 septembre via Invictus Productions. Tracklist :



1. Where Death Dwells

2. Cursed Domains Beyond

3. Into the Vaults of Angmar

4. Tomb of the Serpent Cult

5. A Fate Worse Than Death (Instrumental)

6. Order of the Black

7. Hung, Drawn and Quartered

8. Last Portal of Xhul

9. The Dawn of the Fire Age

10. The Orgy (Outro)



