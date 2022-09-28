|
Les news du 28 Septembre 2022
In The Woods... - Kampfar - 16 - SILT - Fall Of Seraphs - VHS - Vigilance - Writhing - Deathsiege - Abyssic - Thulsa Doom - Acid Witch
|IN THE WOODS... (Black metal, prog', Norvège) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Diversum qui sortira le 25 novembre via Soulseller Records. Un premier extrait sera bientôt mis en ligne...
1. The Coward's Way
2. Moments
3. We Sinful Converge
4. The Malevolent God
5. A Wonderful Crisis
6. Humanity
7. Master Of None
8. Your Dark
|KAMPFAR (Pagan black metal, Norvège) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Til Klovers Takt qui sortira le 11 novembre via Indie Recordings. "Rekviem" se découvre ici :
|Into Dust, c'est le titre du nouvel album de 16 (Sludge / Noisecore / Stoner / Grunge) qui sortira le 18 novembre sur Relapse Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Misfortune Teller" :
01. Misfortune Teller
02. Dead Eyes
03. Ash In The Hourglass
04. The Deep
05. Scrape The Rocks
06. Null And Eternal Void
07. The Floor Wins
08. Lane Splitter
09. Never Paid Back
10. Dirt In Your Mouth
11. Dressed Up To Get Messed Up
12. Born On A Barstool
|FALL OF SERAPHS (Death Metal, France) a mis en ligne le morceau "Psychotic Troubled Senses" issu de son premier long-format From Dust to Creation à venir le 24 octobre via Memento Mori. Tracklist :
1. The Eradication Dogma
2. Mirror of Transcendence
3. Divine's Lament
4. Fire Path of Punishment
5. Psychotic Troubled Senses
6. From Dust to Creation
7. Brood of Decomposition
|VHS (Horror Death Metal, Canada) sortira son nouveau disque Deep Gashes and Long Lashes le 31 octobre sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :
1. I Want Your Eyeball (featuring Riki of Golem Of Gore)
2. Deep Gashes And Long Lashes
3. Filthy, Slimy, Pervert (featuring Alessio of Guineapig)
4. Fear, Murder, Obsession
5. Solange
6. Quack, Quack (featuring Fiore of Fulci)
7. Six Women For The Murderer
8. Deep Red
9. Witch....
10. Murder Witnessed Through Hallucinogens (featuring Il Becchino of Tenebro)
|VIGILANCE (Black/Heavy, Slovénie) propose une vidéo pour le titre "Na Krilih Noči" figurant sur son nouvel EP éponyme dont la sortie est programmée pour le 21 octobre chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Na Krilih Noči [4:43]
2. Roka Pogube [5:42]
3. Veliki Briljantni Valček [4:13]
4. Arbogastov Plamen [3:46]
5. Orbis Mundi [6:50]
|WRITHING (Death Metal, Australie) offre son premier full-length Of Earth & Flesh en écoute intégrale. Il est sorti la semaine dernière via Everlasting Spew Records. Tracklist :
1. Monolithic Extinction
2. That Which Becomes Death
3. Of Earth & Flesh
4. Concealed Within the Soil
5. Uncreation
6. Passages of Misery
7. Squalid Sanctum
8. Portal to Unhallowed Realms
|DEATHSIEGE (Blackened Death Metal, Israël) a posté le morceau "Dehumanized in Darkness" tiré de son premier longue-durée Throne of Heresy prévu le 28 octobre sur Everlasting Spew Records. Tracklist :
01. All Roads Spiral Downwards
02. Dehumanized in Darkness
03. Harbringers of Finality
04. Throne of Heresy
05. Satanic Tyranny
06. At the Ruins of Legacy
07. Revelations of Wretched Men
08. Smear Campaign Triumph Eternal
09. Drowned by Murderous Force
10. Poisonous Worlds
11. Unworthy Adversary
12. Siege of Death
|ABYSSIC (Symphonic Doom/Death, Norvège) a mis en ligne le titre "Mirror of Sorrow" extrait de son nouvel opus Brought Forth in Iniquity qui sort le 28 octobre chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Cold as Winter Storm [9:43]
2. Chronicle of the Dead [8:49]
3. Mirror of Sorrow [6:33]
4. Djevelens Lys [7:06]
5. Brought Forth in Iniquity [18:33]
|THULSA DOOM (Death Metal, Italie) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son premier long-format A Fate Worse than Death à venir le 30 septembre via Invictus Productions. Tracklist :
1. Where Death Dwells
2. Cursed Domains Beyond
3. Into the Vaults of Angmar
4. Tomb of the Serpent Cult
5. A Fate Worse Than Death (Instrumental)
6. Order of the Black
7. Hung, Drawn and Quartered
8. Last Portal of Xhul
9. The Dawn of the Fire Age
10. The Orgy (Outro)
|ACID WITCH (Psychedelic Doom/Death, USA) sortira son nouvel album Rot Among Us à Halloween le 31 octobre sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Gather Each Witch
2. Rot Among Us
3. The Sleeper
4. Psychedeathic Swampnosis
5. Devil's Night Doom
6. 5508 Martin St.
7. Evil Dad (Dad By Dawn)
8. Tommyrotters
9. Chelsea Didn't Come Home Last Night
10. Gundella the Green Witch
Excellent ce nouvel extrait de FALL OF SERAPHS, l'album sent très bon !
28/09/2022 09:15