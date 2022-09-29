chargement...

Les news du 29 Septembre 2022

News
Les news du 29 Septembre 2022 Necromutilator - Universally Estranged - Internal Organs External - Eaten by Sharks - Bunker 66 - Lord of Confusion - Sacrilegia
»
(Lien direct)
NECROMUTILATOR (Black/Death/Thrash, Italie) a mis en ligne le morceau "Cremation Sorcery" figurant sur son nouveau disque Oath of Abhorrence dont la sortie est programmée pour le 28 octobre chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Raise The Necroapocalypse
2. Cremation Sorcery
3. Great Lord Of Desecration
4. Altar Of The Final Sodomy
5. Temple Of Execrating Death
6. Baphomet's War Fire
7. Enthroned Upon Megiddo
8. Malevolent Blood

»
(Lien direct)
UNIVERSALLY ESTRANGED (Death Metal, USA) a publié sur ce lien le titre "Devoured From Another Time" issu de son nouvel opus Dimension of Deviant Clusters prévu le 28 octobre via Blood Harvest. Tracklist :

1. (Prelude)
2. Psychic Laceration
3. Devoured From Another Time
4. Between the Lacunae
5. Dimension of Deviant Clusters
6. Memory of Death
7. (Interlude)
8. Corrupted Mind Palace
9. Universally Estranged

»
(Lien direct)
INTERNAL ORGANS EXTERNAL (Brutal Slam Death/Deathcore, USA) propose son nouvel album The Brutality of Tomorrow en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain sur Vicious Instinct Records. Tracklist :

01. Propagating the Execution
02. Cybernetic Rebirth
03. Visceral Desolation
04. Callous Psyche
05. Oil Embalmment
06. Soaked in Obliteration
07. Proximity of Bone
08. Entombed in Concrete
09. Articulated Sycophant
10. Flesh of the Ghost

»
(Lien direct)
EATEN BY SHARKS (Technical Death Metal/Deathcore, Canada) a posté une vidéo "drum playthrough" pour le morceau "Apex Predator" issu de son premier longue-durée Eradication sorti le 26 août dernier. Tracklist :

1. Shallow Water – 4:16
2. Dead Weight – 3:12
3. Kill and consume – 4:06
4. Same Face, Different Mask – 4:26
5. Depth Charge – 3:07
6. Apex Predator – 3:20
7. Megalodon – 4:55

Durée totale : 27:24

»
(Lien direct)
BUNKER 66 (Blackened Thrash Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne le titre "Mellhammer" extrait de son split Of Night and Lust avec Lucifuge à paraître le 21 octobre chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Bunker 66 - Mellhammer [3:31]
2. Bunker 66 - Sulphurous Lust [3:39]
3. Bunker 66 - Doctor Rock [Motörhead cover] [3:47]
4. Lucifuge - The Great Unseen [2:56]
5. Lucifuge - In Blood And Dust [5:13]
6. Lucifuge - Warriors Of The Night [4:03]

»
(Lien direct)
LORD OF CONFUSION (Stoner/Doom, Portugal) a dévoilé son premier long-format Evil Mystery en écoute intégrale à cette adresse à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Gruesome Records et Morbid and Miserable Records. Tracklist :

01. Land of Mystery
02. Howling Void
03. Interlude
04. Evil Blood
05. Witchfinder
06. Hell

»
(Lien direct)
SACRILEGIA (Blackened Thrash Metal, Irlande) offre son nouvel EP Sold Under Sin en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain sur Invictus Productions. Tracklist :

1. Cimmerian Dawn [6:06]
2. Reactionary Angel [4:42]
3. Sarx & Blood [5:19]
4. The Squirming Hyperions [4:19]
Thrasho Keyser
29 Septembre 2022

