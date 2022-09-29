NECROMUTILATOR (Black/Death/Thrash, Italie) a mis en ligne le morceau "Cremation Sorcery" figurant sur son nouveau disque Oath of Abhorrence dont la sortie est programmée pour le 28 octobre chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Raise The Necroapocalypse
2. Cremation Sorcery
3. Great Lord Of Desecration
4. Altar Of The Final Sodomy
5. Temple Of Execrating Death
6. Baphomet's War Fire
7. Enthroned Upon Megiddo
8. Malevolent Blood
UNIVERSALLY ESTRANGED (Death Metal, USA) a publié sur ce lien le titre "Devoured From Another Time" issu de son nouvel opus Dimension of Deviant Clusters prévu le 28 octobre via Blood Harvest. Tracklist :
1. (Prelude)
2. Psychic Laceration
3. Devoured From Another Time
4. Between the Lacunae
5. Dimension of Deviant Clusters
6. Memory of Death
7. (Interlude)
8. Corrupted Mind Palace
9. Universally Estranged
EATEN BY SHARKS (Technical Death Metal/Deathcore, Canada) a posté une vidéo "drum playthrough" pour le morceau "Apex Predator" issu de son premier longue-durée Eradication sorti le 26 août dernier. Tracklist :
1. Shallow Water – 4:16
2. Dead Weight – 3:12
3. Kill and consume – 4:06
4. Same Face, Different Mask – 4:26
5. Depth Charge – 3:07
6. Apex Predator – 3:20
7. Megalodon – 4:55
BUNKER 66 (Blackened Thrash Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne le titre "Mellhammer" extrait de son split Of Night and Lust avec Lucifuge à paraître le 21 octobre chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Bunker 66 - Mellhammer [3:31]
2. Bunker 66 - Sulphurous Lust [3:39]
3. Bunker 66 - Doctor Rock [Motörhead cover] [3:47]
4. Lucifuge - The Great Unseen [2:56]
5. Lucifuge - In Blood And Dust [5:13]
6. Lucifuge - Warriors Of The Night [4:03]
LORD OF CONFUSION (Stoner/Doom, Portugal) a dévoilé son premier long-format Evil Mystery en écoute intégrale à cette adresse à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Gruesome Records et Morbid and Miserable Records. Tracklist :
01. Land of Mystery
02. Howling Void
03. Interlude
04. Evil Blood
05. Witchfinder
06. Hell
