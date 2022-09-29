»

(Lien direct) UNIVERSALLY ESTRANGED (Death Metal, USA) a publié sur ce lien le titre "Devoured From Another Time" issu de son nouvel opus Dimension of Deviant Clusters prévu le 28 octobre via Blood Harvest. Tracklist :



1. (Prelude)

2. Psychic Laceration

3. Devoured From Another Time

4. Between the Lacunae

5. Dimension of Deviant Clusters

6. Memory of Death

7. (Interlude)

8. Corrupted Mind Palace

9. Universally Estranged