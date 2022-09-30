»

(Lien direct) LUCIFERICON (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel opus The Warlock of Da'ath le 25 novembre via Invictus Productions. Tracklist :



1. Obscure and Forbidden

2. Qliphotic Trance

3. The Veils of Negative Existence

4. Khidir's Urn

5. Sigillum Azoetia: The Map of Possibility

6. The Iconostatis of Blasphemy

7. Ancient Lineage

8. The Warlock of Da'ath



<a href="https://invictusproductions666.bandcamp.com/album/the-warlock-of-daath">The Warlock of Da'ath by Lucifericon</a>