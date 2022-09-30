|
Les news du 30 Septembre 2022
|IRON FLESH (Death Metal, France) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Limb After Limb qui sortira le 24 octobre via War Anthem Records. "To Become One With The Dead" s'écoute ici :
|La prochaine sortie de SÉPULCRE (Death Metal, France) se fera sous la forme d'un EP intitulé Cursed Ways Of Sheol à paraître le 25 novembre sur Invictus Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Aethyr Emanations" :
01. Cursed Ways Of Sheol
02. Relics From Unearthly Cult
03. Aethyr Emanations
04. Foul Divinity Enthronation
|MYSTERIA MYSTICA AETERNA (Black Metal, Allemagne) a publié le morceau "Thou, Whose Mouth is a Flame" issu de son nouvel opus The Temple of Eosphoros prévu le 28 octobre sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Temple Entrance [1:15]
2. The Holy Heaven Of Will [8:11]
3. Thou, Whose Mouth Is A Flame [6:19]
4. Thelema [2:06]
5. The Mysteries Of Death [7:35]
6. The Temple Of Eosphoros [10:01]
|MORBIFIC (Death Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le titre "Suicide Sanctum" figurant sur son nouvel album Squirm Beyond the Mortal Realm à paraître le 24 octobre chez Memento Mori (CD) et Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP). Tracklist :
1. Squirm Beyond the Mortal Realm
2. Bind, Torture, Snuff
3. Meal from an Open Skull
4. Suicide Sanctum
5. Initiation into Oblivion
6. Meth Mansion Murders
7. Baptized in the Fluids of Decay
8. Pathogenic Injection
9. The Head Harvest
10. Malignant Germination
|VOIDFIRE (Melodic Black Metal, Pologne) propose son nouveau disque W cienie en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie aujourd'hui via Szataniec. Tracklist :
1. Nadejście
2. Niepewność
3. Rozmycie
4. Wrota
5. Odchodząc w...
6. Cienie szaleństwa
7. Oczyszczenie
|WITCH BLADE (Heavy Metal, Suède) a posté le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Månsken qui sort le 21 octobre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Skuggornas Herre [5:02]
2. Månsken [3:32]
3. Vittrorna Kommer [4:09]
4. Hellvetika [4:51]
5. Vidundrets Kall [4:29]
6. Ritual [2:49]
7. Häxjägarna [3:04]
8. Slavarnas Hämnd [4:19]
|HILD (Black/Thrash avec Lars Broddesson ex-batteur de Marduk et musicien de session pour Funeral Mist et Black Altar, Suède) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son premier longue-durée ValFreiya à venir le 7 octobre chez Odium Records. Tracklist :
01. ValFreiya
02. Göndul
03. Wodurida
04. Hrist
05. Mist
06. Hlökk
07. Herfjötur
08. Sanngrithr
09. Skögul
10. Rota
11. Thögn
12. Thrudr
13. Hild
|HERETIC PLAGUE (Brutal Death, Angleterre), c'est le nouveau projet d'Adam Watts (Beef Conspiracy) et Tom Bradfield (Beef Conspiracy, Repulsive Dissection, Twitch of the Death Nerve, Infected Disarray, Grindethic Records). Le duo a sorti son deux-titres Promo '22 que vous pouvez écouter sur Bandcamp et travaille sur un premier long-format.
|LUCIFERICON (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel opus The Warlock of Da'ath le 25 novembre via Invictus Productions. Tracklist :
1. Obscure and Forbidden
2. Qliphotic Trance
3. The Veils of Negative Existence
4. Khidir's Urn
5. Sigillum Azoetia: The Map of Possibility
6. The Iconostatis of Blasphemy
7. Ancient Lineage
8. The Warlock of Da'ath
|FAUST (Death/Thrash, Pologne) offre son nouvel album Cisza po Tobie en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui sur Szataniec. Tracklist :
1. A jeśli umrę
2. Za tamtą górą
3. Pokocham tę cisze po Tobie
4. Pogarda
5. Iskra pod śniegiem
6. Jakbyś gryzła żwir
7. Zdążyć przed deszczem
Excellent le titre de SEPULCRE ! L'Ep promet beaucoup !
