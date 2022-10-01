»

(Lien direct) HISS FROM THE MOAT (Black/Death, Italie) sortira son nouvel album The Way Out Of Hell le 28 octobre chez Distortion Music Group. Tracklist :



1. The Way Out Of Hell

2. I Am The Deceived

3. Staring At The Abyss

4. Generation Of Cowardice

5. The Killing Of Innocence

6. Bury Me

7. All I Have

8. A Gallows Of Mirrors

9. The Magnificent Vision



