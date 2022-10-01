Les news du 1 Octobre 2022
Les news du 1 Octobre 2022 Hiss from the Moat - Funeral Harvest - Nocturnis - Sirrush - Appalling - Witchfinder - Ymir - Gehennah - Nostromo
|HISS FROM THE MOAT (Black/Death, Italie) sortira son nouvel album The Way Out Of Hell le 28 octobre chez Distortion Music Group. Tracklist :
1. The Way Out Of Hell
2. I Am The Deceived
3. Staring At The Abyss
4. Generation Of Cowardice
5. The Killing Of Innocence
6. Bury Me
7. All I Have
8. A Gallows Of Mirrors
9. The Magnificent Vision
|FUNERAL HARVEST (Black Metal, Norvège/Italie) propose en écoute le titre "Principum et Finis" issu de son premier full-length Redemptio dont la sortie est programmée pour le 31 octobre via Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. Opus Cælestis
2. Fire Sermon
3. Antithesis
4. Principum et Finis
5. Soli Ego Gloria
6. Womb of Snakes
7. The Crimson Night Tide
8. Sorath
9. Libera per Ignem
|NOCTURNIS (Black Metal, Allemagne) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Unsegen II" issu de son premier longue-durée Unsegen qui sortira le 28 octobre sur MDD. Tracklist :
1. Am Rande
2. Unsegen I
3. Unsegen II
4. Niedergang
5. Reue
6. Zerrissenheit
|SIRRUSH (Black/Death, Italie) a dévoilé le morceau-titre de son premier long-format Molon Labe qui sort le 25 novembre chez Non Serviam Records. Tracklist :
1 - The Path of Heroes
2 - Deimos
3 - A Son Set His Father Free
4 - With Your Shield …Or On It
5 - Molon Labe
6 - When Muses Speak To Us
7 - The vision of Megistias
8 - The Last Glorious Echo
9 - Remember Who We Were
|APPALLING (Black/Death, USA) sortira son nouvel album Sacrilege le 2 décembre via Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. The Morningstar After
2. Life In Prism
3. Gilded Restraints
4. Unwavering Feeling Of Dread And Despair
5. Father Inferior
6. Collection Plate
7. Pavilion
8. Nunsploitation
9. These People Need To Die
|WITCHFINDER (Stoner/Doom/Sludge, France) sortira son nouveau disque Forgotten Mansion le 18 novembre sur Mrs Red Sound. Tracklist :
1. Approaching
2. Marijuana
3. Lucid Forest
4. Ghosts Happen To Fade
5. The Old Days
|YMIR (Pagan Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel opus Aeons of Sorrow le 11 novembre chez Werewolf Records. Tracklist :
1. Woods of My Past (Aeons of Sorrow pt. 1)
2. Pagan Swords (Aeons of Sorrow pt. 2)
3. Storm of Shadows
4. The Pale Ghost of North
5. Witches
6. Nightwinds
7. Outro
|GEHENNAH (Black/Thrash, Suède) va rééditer sa démo Brilliant Loud Overlords of Destruction aux formats CD & LP le 28 octobre via Critical Mass Recordings. Tracklist :
1. Winter of War
2. Skeletons in Leather
3. Brilliant Loud Overlords Of Destruction
4. A Black Majesty
5. Blood Metal
6. I Am the Wolf
7. The Call from R'Lye
8. Piss Off, I'm Drinking
9. Burnin' Strings
10. Bitch Sacrifice
|NOSTROMO (Grindy Metalcore, Suisse) a mis en ligne le titre "Realm of Mist" extrait de son nouvel album Bucephale à venir le 28 octobre sur Hummus Records. Tracklist :
1. Ship Of Fools
2. IED (Intermittent Explosive Disorder)
3. In Praise Of Betrayal
4. κατάϐασις [featuring Treha Sektori]
5. A Sun Rising West
6. Per Sona
7. Lachon Hara
8. Realm Of Mist
9. Decimatio
10. Asato Ma [featuring Monkey 3]
