Les news du 5 Octobre 2022
News
Les news du 5 Octobre 2022 Risingfall - Witchmaster - Aggression - Lamentations - Profanatica - Karg - Lethal Technology - Krvna - Eibon - Across the Divide
|»
|RISINGFALL (Heavy/Speed, Japon) a dévoilé le titre "Kamikaze" issu de son premier longue-durée Rise or Fall prévu le 18 novembre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Kamikaze
2. English Motor Biker
3. Dancing In The Fire
4. Rock Fantasy
5. Risingfall
6. Never Surrender
7. Arise In The Ashes
8. Master Of The Metal
|
|»
|WITCHMASTER (Black/Thrash, Pologne) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Kaźń qui sortira le 25 novembre sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. Sound of Crushed Skull / Intro
2. War Metal Haiku
3. Alle Gegen Alle
4. Poison Chalice
5. Zdychaj K**** Nazareńska
6. All-consuming Hate
7. Circle of Bayonets
8. Hostile Declaration
9. Master Knife Sacrifice
10. Like Flies on Scum
11. Rune of Destruction
12. White Madness
13. Trails of Blood
14. Kaźń
|
|»
|AGGRESSION (Thrash Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel opus From Hell With Hate le 17 novembre chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Iesus Nazarenus, Rex Iudaeorum
02. Antichrist Devil Cunt
03. Return of the Frozen Aggressor
04. The Inner Circle (inst.)
05. Let's Burn this Church to the Ground
06. The Nightstalker
07. Precise Execution
08. Worthy of Death
09. One for the Woods
10. Crows of Still Creek
11. Left Hand Larceny
12. Ouija (Zozo's Board) *
(*) CD bonus
|
|»
|LAMENTATIONS (Progressive Death Metal, Singapour) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Ire" extrait de son nouvel album Passion of Depression à venir le 11 novembre via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. Prodigal
2. Anew
3. Shiver
4. Sombre
5. Ire
6. Obeisance
7. Nurture
|
|»
|PROFANATICA (Black/Death, USA) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Pale Fuck le 25 novembre sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. O Guardian Cherub
2. Pale Fuck
3. Devout Piece of Shit
4. Unholy Devotion
5. Defiling of Saints
6. Hymna
|
|»
|KARG (Post-Black Metal, Autriche) sortira son nouveau disque Resignation le 25 novembre chez AOP Records. Tracklist :
1. Was bleibt (featuring Klara of FIRTAN)
2. EBBE//FLUT (featuring E-L-R)
3. Grab der Wellen (featuring P.G. of GROZA)
4. Generation ohne Abschied (featuring T.L. of Lûs and Private Paul)
Bonus songs on first-press CD & bonus 7"
5. Einen Traum weiter dort fangen wir das Licht (The Cranberries - Dreaming my Dreams)
6. Fieberherz (Nothing - Fever Queen)
|
|»
|LETHAL TECHNOLOGY (Symphonic Death/Thrash, Suisse) offre son premier long-format Mechanical Era en écoute intégrale.
|
|»
|Le one-man band KRVNA (Black Metal, Australie) sortira son nouvel opus For Thine is the Kingdom of the Flesh le 12 décembre via Third Eye Temple et Ancient Dead Productions. Tracklist :
1. For Thine Is The Kingdom Of The Flesh [7:49]
2. Gethsemane Ablaze [7:29]
3. Veni, Vidi, Vici [7:26]
4. The Flaming Hordes of Basarab [7:08]
5. In The Absence Of Gods... [7:14]
6. ...Death Shall Have No Dominion [7:16]
|
|»
|EIBON (Atmospheric Black Metal, Singapour) va rééditer cet automne son premier album The Garden of Theophrastus (1995) sur Rude Awakening Records. Tracklist :
1. I Eisodos
2. Noctium Phantasmata
3. Il Nerazza di Bestimiare
4. Ancient Flight of Winter Nebula
5. The Garden of Theophrastus
6. In the Streams of Undaunted Vile Desire
7. The Unholy Ground of Darkened Evil
8. Anachorisi
9. Rites of Profanity (demo version)
10. The Unholy Ground of Darkened Evil (demo version)
11. Bestial Desecration Through Holy Prayers (demo version)
12. Ineffable Prodigious Odyssey (2003 EP)
13. Of Grief and Suffering (The Felon’s Lament) (2003 EP)
14. Wings of Nightmare (2003 EP)
15. Blind Black Obsession (2003 EP)
|
|»
|ACROSS THE DIVIDE (Metalcore, France) présente son nouveau clip pour le single "Unforgotten" qui vient tout juste de sortir.
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Caïn Marchen...
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Dantefever
Par Caïn Marchen...
Par Jean-Clint
Par X-Death
Par La_girondelle
Par DARKFACHOR
Par X-Death
Par X-Death
Par Jean-Clint
Par Funky Globe
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par AxGxB
Par Dantefever
Par Dantefever