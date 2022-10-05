»

(Lien direct) KRVNA (Black Metal, Australie) sortira son nouvel opus For Thine is the Kingdom of the Flesh le 12 décembre via Third Eye Temple et Ancient Dead Productions. Tracklist :



1. For Thine Is The Kingdom Of The Flesh [7:49]

2. Gethsemane Ablaze [7:29]

3. Veni, Vidi, Vici [7:26]

4. The Flaming Hordes of Basarab [7:08]

5. In The Absence Of Gods... [7:14]

6. ...Death Shall Have No Dominion [7:16]



