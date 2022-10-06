chargement...

Les news du 6 Octobre 2022

News
Les news du 6 Octobre 2022 Candarian - Aborted - Witchunter - Ingested - Gavran - Dead Serenity - Ofdrykkja
»
(Lien direct)
CANDARIAN (Death Metal, Costa-Rica) sortira sa première démo intitulée Stagnant Livor Mortis le 4 novembre prochain sur Me Saco Un Ojo au seul format cassette. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Calcinate The Surreptitious Invasor" :

01. Wrath Of The Vile Parasite
02. Calcinate The Surreptitious Invasor
03. Sadistic Possessor
04. Presage Of My Funeral
05. The Somnambulist Prophecy

»
(Lien direct)
ABORTED (Brutal Death Moderne, Belgique) vient d'annoncer sa signature chez Nuclear Blast et la sortie imminente d'un single intitulé "Infinite Terror". Plus d'infos prochainement...

»
(Lien direct)
WITCHUNTER (Heavy/Speed, Italie) propose en écoute le titre "Restless" issu de son nouvel album Metal Dream à venir le 18 novembre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Pre(hell)de
2. Metal Dream
3. Black Horror
4. Rolling Queen
5. Devil Preacher
6. Crimson Skies
7. Legion
8. Space Ritual
9. Restless
10. Hold Back The Flame

»
(Lien direct)
INGESTED (Brutal Slam Death/Deathcore, Angleterre) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "From Hollow Words" (feat. Sven de Caluwé de Aborted) figurant sur son prochain disque Ashes Lie Still prévu le 4 novembre sur Metal Blade Records. Tracklist :

"Ashes Lie Still" (Feat. Julia Frau)
"Shadows in Time"
"You'll Never Learn"
"Tides of Glass"
"From Hollow Words" (Feat. Sven de Caluwé)
"Sea of Stone"
"All I've Lost" (Feat. Matthew K. Heafy)
"With Broken Wings"
"Echoes of Hate"
"Scratch the Vein"
"Rebirth" (Digital version only; new mix by Christian Donaldson)

»
(Lien direct)
GAVRAN (Sludge/Doom, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel opus Indistinct Beacon le 2 décembre chez Dunk!records.

»
(Lien direct)
DEAD SERENITY (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé le single "The World That Never Was" tiré de son premier long-format à paraître prochainement via Inverse Records.

»
(Lien direct)
OFDRYKKJA (Post-Black Metal/Neofolk, Suède) sortira son nouvel album After the Storm le 25 novembre sur AOP Records. Tracklist :

1. The Light
02. Hårgalåten
3. The Mære
4. After the Storm
5. The Cleansing
6. Själavandring
7. Beyond the Belt of Orion
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Keyser
6 Octobre 2022

