CANDARIAN (Death Metal, Costa-Rica) sortira sa première démo intitulée Stagnant Livor Mortis le 4 novembre prochain sur Me Saco Un Ojo au seul format cassette. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Calcinate The Surreptitious Invasor" :
01. Wrath Of The Vile Parasite
02. Calcinate The Surreptitious Invasor
03. Sadistic Possessor
04. Presage Of My Funeral
05. The Somnambulist Prophecy
INGESTED (Brutal Slam Death/Deathcore, Angleterre) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "From Hollow Words" (feat. Sven de Caluwé de Aborted) figurant sur son prochain disque Ashes Lie Still prévu le 4 novembre sur Metal Blade Records. Tracklist :
"Ashes Lie Still" (Feat. Julia Frau)
"Shadows in Time"
"You'll Never Learn"
"Tides of Glass"
"From Hollow Words" (Feat. Sven de Caluwé)
"Sea of Stone"
"All I've Lost" (Feat. Matthew K. Heafy)
"With Broken Wings"
"Echoes of Hate"
"Scratch the Vein"
"Rebirth" (Digital version only; new mix by Christian Donaldson)
