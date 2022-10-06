»

(Lien direct) INGESTED (Brutal Slam Death/Deathcore, Angleterre) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "From Hollow Words" (feat. Sven de Caluwé de Aborted) figurant sur son prochain disque Ashes Lie Still prévu le 4 novembre sur Metal Blade Records. Tracklist :



"Ashes Lie Still" (Feat. Julia Frau)

"Shadows in Time"

"You'll Never Learn"

"Tides of Glass"

"From Hollow Words" (Feat. Sven de Caluwé)

"Sea of Stone"

"All I've Lost" (Feat. Matthew K. Heafy)

"With Broken Wings"

"Echoes of Hate"

"Scratch the Vein"

"Rebirth" (Digital version only; new mix by Christian Donaldson)



