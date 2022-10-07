chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
183 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Baise ma Hache
 Baise ma Hache - Devotio (C)
Par Kurtz		   
Carnivore
 Carnivore - Carnivore (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Mineral Reflectance
 Mineral Reflectance - Des c... (C)
Par Mera		   
Conan
 Conan - Evidence of Immorta... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Autophagy
 Autophagy - Bacteriophage (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Division Alpha
 Division Alpha - Palingenesy (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Deni Marinovic
 Deni Marinovic - Dreamland (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Mournful Congregation
 Mournful Congregation - The... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Les news du 30 Septembre 2022
 Les news du 30 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Undeath
 Undeath - It's Time​.​.​.​T... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Deathspell Omega
 Deathspell Omega - The Long... (C)
Par La_girondelle		   
Megadeth
 Megadeth - The Sick, The Dy... (C)
Par DARKFACHOR		   
Bones
 Bones - Sombre Opulence (C)
Par X-Death		   
Phobophilic
 Phobophilic - Enveloping Ab... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Les news du 28 Septembre 2022
 Les news du 28 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Eucharist
 Eucharist - I Am The Void (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Bloodbath
 Bloodbath - Survival of the... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Wyrms
 Wyrms - Sarkhral Lumænor - ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 7 Octobre 2022

News
Les news du 7 Octobre 2022 Askeregn - Aenaon - Mastic Scum - Defleshed - Virgil - Mephitic Grave - Terrörhammer - Cabinet - Throwing Bricks
»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Brennende Åkres Grøde, le nouvel album d'ASKEREGN (Black Metal, Norvège) devrait sortir dans les prochaines semaines (octobre / novembre) sur Terratur Possessions. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Ekko Av Tomhet" :

01. Under Dødens Måne, Under Djevelens Sol
02. Ekko Av Tomhet
03. I Røyken Fra Brennende Åkre
04. Hildring
05. Inn Mot Natten
06. Mitt Hjerte Er En Navnløs Grav
07. Når Ilden Har Sluknet

»
(Lien direct)
AENAON (Experimental/Progressive Black Metal, Grèce) offre son nouvel album Mnemosyne en écoute intégrale. Sortie aujourd'hui sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. Psyche
2. Cartesian Eye
3. Synastry of Heartbeats
4. Pleiades
5. Trauma Cultura
6. Clark Nova
7. Hysteria
8. Mantledeath
9. Doppelgänger
10. Grand Narcotic Reharvest*
*Slipcase CD bonus track

»
(Lien direct)
MASTIC SCUM (Brutal Death/Grindcore/Crossover, Autriche) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Slavebreed" à l'occasion de la sortie ce jour de son nouveau long-format Icon chez MDD Records. Tracklist :

01. Digital Dementia
02. Room 23
03. Slavebreed
04. Front Toward Enemy
05. Doomsayer
06. Virtual Irreality 3.0
07. Twice the Pain
08. Negation
09. Create and Destroy
10. Retribution

»
(Lien direct)
DEFLESHED (Thrash/Death, Suède) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Bent Out Of Shape" tiré de son nouveau disque Grind Over Matter qui sort le 28 octobre via Metal Blade. Tracklist :

1 Bent Out of Shape
2 Grind Over Matter
3 One Grave to Fit Them All
4 Heavy Haul
5 Dear Devil
6 Staring Blind
7 Blood Well Spent
8 Unburdened by Genius
9 Behind Dead Eyes
10 Blastbeast
11 Last Nail In The Coffin

»
(Lien direct)
VIRGIL (Black/Death/Deathcore, France) sortira son nouvel opus Acheron le 24 novembre sur Source Atone Records. Tracklist :

01. Acheron
02. Black Feathers
03. Eternity
04. Cocyte
05. Nil
06. Immaculate
07. Charon
08. Hunt
09. Martyr
10. Mother
11. Soreness
12. Ignis

»
(Lien direct)
MEPHITIC GRAVE (Death Metal, Hongrie) a signé sur Memento Mori pour la sortie au second semestre 2023 de son nouvel album.

»
(Lien direct)
TERRÖRHAMMER (Black/Speed/Thrash, Serbie) sortira son nouveau disque Gateways to Hades le 25 novembre chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. March of the Damned – Intro [2:28]
2. At Dawn We Attack [4:13]
3. Gateways to Hades [3:27]
4. Transylvanian Whore [3:55]
5. Blizzard of Blood [3:43]
6. The Interceptor [3:40]
7. Midnight Patrol [4:43]
8. Inside the Nuclear Tomb [3:34]
9. Tronized Goat Master [5:18]

»
(Lien direct)
CABINET (Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Pt. III: Get in.. via Bloody Mountain Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

01. Vermicompostal Inauguration (Enter the Cabinet)
02. Ataractic Macula Illuminates Your Eternity Box
03. Rotting Pyrimidinic Accumulations (Down the Hall, Last Door on Your Left)
04. Realized Abolition of Ocular Faculae
05. Hydrophilic Remains / Effluence of Bodily Solids
06. Necrotroph
07. Cascading Septic Radiation Pool
08. Catafalque Extrication / Vexatious Presentation
09. Subterranean Sanatorium
10. Cavitating Innards (Outro)

»
(Lien direct)
THROWING BRICKS (Sludge/Post-Metal/Hardcore, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé à cette adresse le titre "False Promises" extrait de son nouvel album The Burden à paraître le 28 octobre sur Tartarus Records. Tracklist :

1. Bricks Of Grace
2. False Promises
3. Clearly Awake
4. Doubt
5. Endless Blockade
6. Hall Of Mirrors
7. Safta
8. The Burden / Noose
9. Find My Way Out
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
7 Octobre 2022

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Askeregn
 Askeregn
Black Metal - Norvège		   
Cabinet
 Cabinet
Death Metal - Etats-Unis		   
Defleshed
 Defleshed
Death / Thrash - 1991 - Suède		   
Baise ma Hache
Devotio
Lire la chronique
Carnivore
Carnivore
Lire la chronique
Revocation
Netherheaven
Lire la chronique
Foreseen
Untamed Force
Lire la chronique
Abhor
Sex Sex Sex (Ceremonia Daem...
Lire la chronique
Autophagy
Bacteriophage
Lire la chronique
Carnal Ruin
Soulless I Remain
Lire la chronique
Conan
Evidence of Immortality
Lire la chronique
Deni Marinovic
Dreamland
Lire la chronique
Mournful Congregation
The Exuviae of Gods - Part ...
Lire la chronique
Saor
Origins
Lire la chronique
Veštac / Mäleficentt
Soul's Exhumation On The Py...
Lire la chronique
Escarnium
Dysthymia
Lire la chronique
Mourir
Disgrâce
Lire la chronique
Veštac
Ključ Na Nebu, Katanac U Moru
Lire la chronique
Megadeth
The Sick, The Dying... and ...
Lire la chronique
Innumerable Forms
Philosophical Collapse
Lire la chronique
Wayward Dawn
All-Consuming Void
Lire la chronique
Bloodbath
Survival of the Sickest
Lire la chronique
Allocer Wolfe
A Man Made for Nowhere
Lire la chronique
Horror Within
Awaiting Extinction (EP)
Lire la chronique
Karmic Void
Armageddon Sun (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Wyrms
Sarkhral Lumænor - La lueur...
Lire la chronique
Kommand
The Demos (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Phobophilic
Enveloping Absurdity
Lire la chronique
Miasmes
Vermines (EP)
Lire la chronique
Undr
Undr (EP)
Lire la chronique
Bones
Sombre Opulence
Lire la chronique
Mystic Circle
Mystic Circle
Lire la chronique
Cathartic
Through The Abysmal Gates O...
Lire la chronique