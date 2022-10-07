Les news du 7 Octobre 2022
Les news du 7 Octobre 2022 Askeregn - Aenaon - Mastic Scum - Defleshed - Virgil - Mephitic Grave - Terrörhammer - Cabinet - Throwing Bricks
|Intitulé Brennende Åkres Grøde, le nouvel album d'ASKEREGN (Black Metal, Norvège) devrait sortir dans les prochaines semaines (octobre / novembre) sur Terratur Possessions. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Ekko Av Tomhet" :
01. Under Dødens Måne, Under Djevelens Sol
02. Ekko Av Tomhet
03. I Røyken Fra Brennende Åkre
04. Hildring
05. Inn Mot Natten
06. Mitt Hjerte Er En Navnløs Grav
07. Når Ilden Har Sluknet
|AENAON (Experimental/Progressive Black Metal, Grèce) offre son nouvel album Mnemosyne en écoute intégrale. Sortie aujourd'hui sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. Psyche
2. Cartesian Eye
3. Synastry of Heartbeats
4. Pleiades
5. Trauma Cultura
6. Clark Nova
7. Hysteria
8. Mantledeath
9. Doppelgänger
10. Grand Narcotic Reharvest*
*Slipcase CD bonus track
|MASTIC SCUM (Brutal Death/Grindcore/Crossover, Autriche) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Slavebreed" à l'occasion de la sortie ce jour de son nouveau long-format Icon chez MDD Records. Tracklist :
01. Digital Dementia
02. Room 23
03. Slavebreed
04. Front Toward Enemy
05. Doomsayer
06. Virtual Irreality 3.0
07. Twice the Pain
08. Negation
09. Create and Destroy
10. Retribution
|DEFLESHED (Thrash/Death, Suède) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Bent Out Of Shape" tiré de son nouveau disque Grind Over Matter qui sort le 28 octobre via Metal Blade. Tracklist :
1 Bent Out of Shape
2 Grind Over Matter
3 One Grave to Fit Them All
4 Heavy Haul
5 Dear Devil
6 Staring Blind
7 Blood Well Spent
8 Unburdened by Genius
9 Behind Dead Eyes
10 Blastbeast
11 Last Nail In The Coffin
|VIRGIL (Black/Death/Deathcore, France) sortira son nouvel opus Acheron le 24 novembre sur Source Atone Records. Tracklist :
01. Acheron
02. Black Feathers
03. Eternity
04. Cocyte
05. Nil
06. Immaculate
07. Charon
08. Hunt
09. Martyr
10. Mother
11. Soreness
12. Ignis
|MEPHITIC GRAVE (Death Metal, Hongrie) a signé sur Memento Mori pour la sortie au second semestre 2023 de son nouvel album.
|TERRÖRHAMMER (Black/Speed/Thrash, Serbie) sortira son nouveau disque Gateways to Hades le 25 novembre chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. March of the Damned – Intro [2:28]
2. At Dawn We Attack [4:13]
3. Gateways to Hades [3:27]
4. Transylvanian Whore [3:55]
5. Blizzard of Blood [3:43]
6. The Interceptor [3:40]
7. Midnight Patrol [4:43]
8. Inside the Nuclear Tomb [3:34]
9. Tronized Goat Master [5:18]
|CABINET (Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Pt. III: Get in.. via Bloody Mountain Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
01. Vermicompostal Inauguration (Enter the Cabinet)
02. Ataractic Macula Illuminates Your Eternity Box
03. Rotting Pyrimidinic Accumulations (Down the Hall, Last Door on Your Left)
04. Realized Abolition of Ocular Faculae
05. Hydrophilic Remains / Effluence of Bodily Solids
06. Necrotroph
07. Cascading Septic Radiation Pool
08. Catafalque Extrication / Vexatious Presentation
09. Subterranean Sanatorium
10. Cavitating Innards (Outro)
|THROWING BRICKS (Sludge/Post-Metal/Hardcore, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé à cette adresse le titre "False Promises" extrait de son nouvel album The Burden à paraître le 28 octobre sur Tartarus Records. Tracklist :
1. Bricks Of Grace
2. False Promises
3. Clearly Awake
4. Doubt
5. Endless Blockade
6. Hall Of Mirrors
7. Safta
8. The Burden / Noose
9. Find My Way Out
