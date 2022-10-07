»

(Lien direct) DEFLESHED (Thrash/Death, Suède) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Bent Out Of Shape" tiré de son nouveau disque Grind Over Matter qui sort le 28 octobre via Metal Blade. Tracklist :



1 Bent Out of Shape

2 Grind Over Matter

3 One Grave to Fit Them All

4 Heavy Haul

5 Dear Devil

6 Staring Blind

7 Blood Well Spent

8 Unburdened by Genius

9 Behind Dead Eyes

10 Blastbeast

11 Last Nail In The Coffin



